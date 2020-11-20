Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at “America’s Dirt Track” the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the Matt Curl family and the entire Fairbury Speedway team, we would like to say “Thank You” to all the fans, drivers, teams, sponsors and crews for what turned out to be a great season at FALS. With so many unknowns throughout the season, we are very proud of the way all the events were handled, including working with the local health officials that allowed us to race as much as we did.

We are very fortunate to have the best fans, sponsors, and teams be a part of the Fairbury Speedway each and every year. With all of your support, we are able to do what we love to do and that is to entertain and provide all with a first-class racing facility.

We are looking forward to what 2021 will bring at the Fairbury Speedway. Even though there are still a lot of logistics to finalize leading into next season, it will not stop us from being one of the leaders in the industry with weekly racing and incredible special events. These events will be highlighted by the 2021 Prairie Dirt Classic presented by the Bank of Pontiac, which will pay $50,000 to win on the weekend of July 30-31.

Opening night FALS Cup action will take place on Saturday, May 1st. After a couple of weeks to shake the dust off we will open up our season of special events on Saturday, May 15 with the FALS Spring Showcase. This Showcase will feature the MARS Rip It Energy Fuel Late Model Series paying $15,000 to win, accompanied by the DIRTcar Modifieds paying $3,000 to win.

Coming back to the Fairbury Speedway in 2021, after a long anticipated wait, will be Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series on Thursday night, June 3, as part of the Thursday Night Thunder. This event will also feature the ever popular DIRTcar Late Models which will race alongside the All-Star Sprint in this spectacular night of racing. Both the All-Star Sprints (co-sanctioned with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series) and the DIRTcar Late Models will be racing for $5,000 that night in a show that you won’t want to miss.

The annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals will roll into town as part of the opening weekend of the Hell Tour tentatively on Saturday, June 19. The $10,000-to-win Late Model special presented by Rhino Ag will also include the Summit Modified Nationals paying $2,000 to win.

After a heart-wrenching decision to postpone the 31st edition of the Prairie Dirt Classic this past year, we are already in the planning stages for what could arguably be the biggest event FALS has ever seen. The $50,000-to-win World of Outlaws Prairie Dirt Classic presented by the Bank of Pontiac will take place on the weekend of July 30-31. Full details on the entire event will be announced next spring. Ticket holders that chose to keep their reservations will be sent their tickets next year prior to the event.

Back by popular demand, the FALS Super Nationals will once again come together on Labor Day weekend with a pair of $10,000-to-win features, one for the DIRTcar Modifieds and one for the MARS Rip It Energy Late Model Series on Saturday Night September 4th. The 2020 edition of the Twin 10’s FALS Super Nationals presented by Casey’s and New Solutions Ag featured 114 cars in two divisions and brought drivers from 16 different states to compete. The holiday tradition has been known for some of the best racing all year.

“One for the Road” is back! This special race will be a part of the nationally renowned Late Model Night in America Series hosting the nation’s best as they compete for a $15,000 top prize on Tuesday, September 14. This past September, “One for the Road” fielded an impressive 44 late models in a race that saw multiple lead changes among five drivers in a 50-lap feature affair. I Beam Sliding Doors will once again be the presenting title sponsor for this event, in which the DIRTcar Modifieds will be in action as well, paying $2,000 to win.

The final special on the FALS docket for 2021 will be the traditional FALS Frenzy presented by Edelman Inc. on Saturday, October 9. After this year’s 80-degree day, which saw the second highest car count since 2015 with 127 entries in the pits, the FALS Frenzy will again be headlined by the $15,000-to-win Late Model special, along with DIRTcar Modifieds and Pro-Crate Late Models.

We will be announcing all the special event information as soon as possible, including reservations for seating and camping and other specific event details.

In 2021 we will continue weekly racing at the highest level with the third year of the FALS Cup, posting a $2,500 weekly top prize for the DIRTcar Late Models and a $1,500 winner’s check for the DIRTcar Modifieds. FALS Cup weekly events next year will also include action for the CR Towing Sportsman division, DIRTcar Stock Cars, and Hobby Mods. A full breakdown of all the events will be released in January.

Stay updated with all the latest information regarding Fairbury Speedway by regularly visiting our website at www.fairburyspeedway.com and our social media channels via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Thank you again for all your continuing support!

Matt Curl

Owner/Promoter #FALS