Home Sprint Car & Midget News World of Outlaws Increase Sprint Car Purses, Points Fund For 2021

World of Outlaws Increase Sprint Car Purses, Points Fund For 2021

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
Logan Schuchart – Steve Bischoff photo

2021 points fund gets a $90K bump and every race will pay a minimum of $10,000-to-win

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 23, 2020 — Drivers competing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2021 will have to make more room in their wallets.

The Series is increasing its single-day and two-day event purses for 2021, as well as the overall points funds. Every race will now pay a minimum $10,000-to-win and the points fund at the end of the season will payout more than $730,000 – about a $90,000 increase from 2020.

And for the event purses, it’s not just the winner’s share that’s increasing. There are increases throughout the entire field.

Single-day events will payout more than $55,800 in total and will pay $1,000-to-start. Two-day events will payout more than $108,000 in total with the first night paying $5,500 to second-place, $1,850 to 10th and $900-to-start, and the second night paying $6,000 to second, $2,000 to 10th and $1,000-to-start.

“We’re excited to provide drivers and teams with an increased purse for the 2021 season, especially after the burdens COVID-19 placed on them in 2020,” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “The increase is a representation of the Series’ exciting continued growth, our commitment to our competitors and the growing support from the fans.”

The significance of the increase is not lost on the drivers either.

“Obviously, as a race car driver, trying to make a living racing, you want to race for the highest purses you can,” Two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet said. “I’m very happy that the World of Outlaws has taken the step to increase the purses. Definitely a step in the right direction.”

The championship will again payout $150,000 between the winning driver and team in 2021, but second-place and down will see significant increases. Among the increases include, second-place paying $100,000, third paying $60,000, fifth paying $50,000 and 15th paying $13,000.

Along with the purse increase, the 2021 season will see the return of several big paying events, including the Aug. 11-14 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, which will pay a potential $200,000 to the winner.

A five-race “Showdown” event between the two-day (June 21-22) Huset’s 50 at Huset’s Speedway and the three-day (June 24-26) Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex will offer an extra $100,000 if a driver can win the finale of both World of Outlaws events.

The 2021 season will kick off Feb. 5-7 at Volusia Speedway Park for the 50th DIRTcar Nationals in Barberville, FL. For tickets, click here. The entire 2021 schedule will be released soon.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Single-Day Event Purse

Single-Day Event
1st $10,000
2nd $5,500
3rd $3,300
4th $2,900
5th $2,600
6th $2,400
7th $2,300
8th $2,200
9th $2,150
10th $2,100
11th $1,600
12th $1,400
13th $1,200
14th $1,100
15th $1,050
16th $1,000
17th $1,000
18th $1,000
19th $1,000
20th $1,000
21st $1,000
22nd $1,000
23rd $1,000
24th $1,000

 

 Two-Day Event Purse

First Day Event Second Day Event
1st $10,000 $10,000
2nd $5,500 $6,000
3rd $3,200 $3,500
4th $2,600 $2,800
5th $2,350 $2,500
6th $2,150 $2,300
7th $2,100 $2,200
8th $1,950 $2,100
9th $1,900 $2,050
10th $1,850 $2,000
11th $1,400 $1,600
12th $1,200 $1,400
13th $1,000 $1,200
14th $950 $1,100
15th $900 $1,050
16th $900 $1,000
17th $900 $1,000
18th $900 $1,000
19th $900 $1,000
20th $900 $1,000
21st $900 $1,000
22nd $900 $1,000
23rd $900 $1,000
24th $900 $1,000

 

 2021 Points Fund

DRIVER OWNER
1st $150,000.00 $75,000.00 $75,000.00
2nd $100,000.00 $50,000.00 $50,000.00
3rd $60,000.00 $30,000.00 $30,000.00
4th $55,000.00 $27,500.00 $27,500.00
5th $50,000.00 $25,000.00 $25,000.00
6th $45,000.00 $22,500.00 $22,500.00
7th $40,000.00 $20,000.00 $20,000.00
8th $37,500.00 $18,750.00 $18,750.00
9th $35,000.00 $17,500.00 $17,500.00
10th $30,000.00 $15,000.00 $15,000.00
11th $25,000.00 $12,500.00 $12,500.00
12th $20,000.00 $10,000.00 $10,000.00
13th $15,000.00 $7,500.00 $7,500.00
14th $14,000.00 $7,000.00 $7,000.00
15th $13,000.00 $6,500.00 $6,500.00
16th $12,000.00 $6,000.00 $6,000.00
17th $11,000.00 $5,500.00 $5,500.00
18th $10,000.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00
19th $9,000.00 $4,500.00 $4,500.00
20th $8,000.00 $4,000.00 $4,000.00
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021
  2. World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule
  3. Media Tabs Schatz to Repeat as World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Champion
  4. Darrell Lanigan Reunites with Rocket Chassis for 2021 World of Outlaws Title Run
  5. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Unveils Huge 2013 Schedule
  6. World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will hit 24 states on the more than 80-race tour
jdearing

Latest articles

World of Outlaws Increase Sprint Car Purses, Points Fund For 2021

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
2021 points fund gets a $90K bump and every race will pay a minimum of $10,000-to-win CONCORD, NC — Nov. 23, 2020 — Drivers competing...
Read more

Brandon Overton Wins 30th annual Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THE RIGHT CALL: Overton Pits Early, Wins Second Career Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee Heartbreak for defending champion Madden turns to Feature win #26 for...
Read more

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Finishes Off Desert Thunder Nationals Sweep in Sunday Finale at Central Arizona Speedway!

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
Lonnie Wheatley, CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (November 22, 2020) – Ricky Thornton, Jr., finished off a sweep of Central Arizona Speedway’s three-day Seventh Annual Desert...
Read more

Chris Madden wins Billy Clanton Classic at New Senoia Raceway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Madden Streaks to Second Billy Clanton Classic Title; McIntosh Fall Nationals Champion (SENOIA, GEORGIA) Gray Court, South Carolina star Chris Madden emerged victorious on Saturday night...
Read more
Previous articleBrandon Overton Wins 30th annual Blue Gray 100 at Cherokee

Related articles

Thorson Closes USAC Midget Season the Same Way He Started it: In Victory Lane

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Merced, California (November 21, 2020).........From Ocala, Fla. to Merced, Calif., the 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season...
Read more

It’s All Meseraull in Merced’s USAC Midget Debut

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Merced, California (November 20, 2020).........For Thomas Meseraull, that coveted first points-paying race victory with the USAC NOS Energy Drink...
Read more

Several Drivers Advance World of Outlaws Win Records

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
ALL-TIME WINS: Several Drivers Advance Win Records Eight drivers advanced their rank, two earned their first win and the remaining three claimed meaningful victories CONCORD, NC...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021
  2. World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule
  3. Media Tabs Schatz to Repeat as World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Champion
  4. Darrell Lanigan Reunites with Rocket Chassis for 2021 World of Outlaws Title Run
  5. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Car Series Unveils Huge 2013 Schedule
  6. World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will hit 24 states on the more than 80-race tour

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Zack Dohm scores Bluegrass Nationals win with Jackie Boggs tribute car design!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Bluegrass Nationals 10/31/20 Feature 1. Zack Dohm 2. Dustin Linville 3. Scott James 4. Devin Gilpin 5. Tyler Carpenter 6. Derek Fisher 7. Justin Ratliff 8. Freddie Carpenter 9. Brandon Fouts 10. Tommy Bailey 11. Dennis Roberson 12....
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: