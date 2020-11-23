World of Outlaws Increase Sprint Car Purses, Points Fund For 2021

2021 points fund gets a $90K bump and every race will pay a minimum of $10,000-to-win

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 23, 2020 — Drivers competing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2021 will have to make more room in their wallets.

The Series is increasing its single-day and two-day event purses for 2021, as well as the overall points funds. Every race will now pay a minimum $10,000-to-win and the points fund at the end of the season will payout more than $730,000 – about a $90,000 increase from 2020.

And for the event purses, it’s not just the winner’s share that’s increasing. There are increases throughout the entire field.

Single-day events will payout more than $55,800 in total and will pay $1,000-to-start. Two-day events will payout more than $108,000 in total with the first night paying $5,500 to second-place, $1,850 to 10th and $900-to-start, and the second night paying $6,000 to second, $2,000 to 10th and $1,000-to-start.

“We’re excited to provide drivers and teams with an increased purse for the 2021 season, especially after the burdens COVID-19 placed on them in 2020,” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “The increase is a representation of the Series’ exciting continued growth, our commitment to our competitors and the growing support from the fans.”

The significance of the increase is not lost on the drivers either.

“Obviously, as a race car driver, trying to make a living racing, you want to race for the highest purses you can,” Two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet said. “I’m very happy that the World of Outlaws has taken the step to increase the purses. Definitely a step in the right direction.”

The championship will again payout $150,000 between the winning driver and team in 2021, but second-place and down will see significant increases. Among the increases include, second-place paying $100,000, third paying $60,000, fifth paying $50,000 and 15th paying $13,000.

Along with the purse increase, the 2021 season will see the return of several big paying events, including the Aug. 11-14 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, which will pay a potential $200,000 to the winner.

A five-race “Showdown” event between the two-day (June 21-22) Huset’s 50 at Huset’s Speedway and the three-day (June 24-26) Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex will offer an extra $100,000 if a driver can win the finale of both World of Outlaws events.

The 2021 season will kick off Feb. 5-7 at Volusia Speedway Park for the 50th DIRTcar Nationals in Barberville, FL. For tickets, click here. The entire 2021 schedule will be released soon.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

Single-Day Event Purse

Single-Day Event 1st $10,000 2nd $5,500 3rd $3,300 4th $2,900 5th $2,600 6th $2,400 7th $2,300 8th $2,200 9th $2,150 10th $2,100 11th $1,600 12th $1,400 13th $1,200 14th $1,100 15th $1,050 16th $1,000 17th $1,000 18th $1,000 19th $1,000 20th $1,000 21st $1,000 22nd $1,000 23rd $1,000 24th $1,000

Two-Day Event Purse

First Day Event Second Day Event 1st $10,000 $10,000 2nd $5,500 $6,000 3rd $3,200 $3,500 4th $2,600 $2,800 5th $2,350 $2,500 6th $2,150 $2,300 7th $2,100 $2,200 8th $1,950 $2,100 9th $1,900 $2,050 10th $1,850 $2,000 11th $1,400 $1,600 12th $1,200 $1,400 13th $1,000 $1,200 14th $950 $1,100 15th $900 $1,050 16th $900 $1,000 17th $900 $1,000 18th $900 $1,000 19th $900 $1,000 20th $900 $1,000 21st $900 $1,000 22nd $900 $1,000 23rd $900 $1,000 24th $900 $1,000

2021 Points Fund