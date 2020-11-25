Home Dirt Late Model News Billy Moyer Jr. Wraps Up 2020 with Podium at Senoia

Billy Moyer Jr. Wraps Up 2020 with Podium at Senoia

Billy Moyer, Jr. – Heath Lawson photo

BATESVILLE, Ark. (11/25/20) – Billy Moyer Jr. put a wrap on his 2020 campaign Saturday night at Senoia Raceway.

Continuing a late-season surge, Moyer Jr. drove his Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 21 Hass Horizontal/ Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model to his third straight podium performance.

On Saturday afternoon Billy Moyer Jr. invaded Senoia (Ga.) Raceway to make his first career start at the 3/8-mile oval in the 6th Annual Billy Clanton Classic. Drawing 33 Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals entries, Billy followed up the third fastest time in his qualifying group with a runner-up finish in his heat behind Shane Clanton.

Starting the $10,000-to-win A-Main in fifth, Moyer Jr. charged into a podium spot early and overtook Shane Clanton for second on lap 27. Surrendering the second spot six laps later, Billy Moyer Jr. went on to finish third behind Chris Madden and Mike Marlar with Ashton Winger and Michael Page rounding out the Top-5.

“That long green flag run there when we got by Shane and got to second, I think we were coming to Chris a little bit, but passing him’s two different things,” said Moyer, who made the trip to Senoia to race close to his chassis builder Marshall Green’s Capital Race Cars shop in Woodstock, Ga. “I chose the wrong line on that restart because I thought the first time I kind of messed up.”

“But all in all, first time here and this Capital Race Car’s real good. I look forward to coming back.”

For more results from this event, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

With his 2020 campaign in the books, the 32-year-old stood on the podium a total of nine times this season, recorded 13 Top-5 finishes, and 19 Top-10 performances.

“When you run good, you have more friends that call and text you and sponsors. It just makes everybody that much better,” Moyer said. “My wife is happy. It just makes (it better) to go into the offseason with momentum. When you have momentum and you have your sponsors and your people with you, it just makes January that much cheerier.”

Billy Moyer Jr. now shifts his focus to the start of the 2021 season, where he’ll return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The tour’s 2021 campaign kicks off on January 22 at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Ga.

For a complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Billy Moyer Jr. would like to thank all of his sponsors including Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Dyna-Gro Seed, Hass Horizontal, FK Rod Ends, Capital Race Cars, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Jack’s Auto Parts, Eibach Springs, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Imperial Motors, Lucas Oil, Wehrs Machine, Outerwears, Quickcar, XS Power Batteries, Fuel Safe, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bert Transmission, New Vision Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sweet Mfg., Wiles Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Hoosier Tire South by Pup, Oakley Deatherage Opticians, Frankland Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Kluhsman Racing Components, Beyea Custom Headers, Strange Engineering, Bell Helmets, Accu-Force Shock Service, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Stealth Carburetors and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on the team please visit www.BillyMoyerJr.com .

