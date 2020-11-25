Home Dirt Late Model News McIntosh Claims Second Straight Fall Nationals Title

McIntosh Claims Second Straight Fall Nationals Title

Dirt Late Model News
Donald McIntosh


DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (11/25/20) – Following the season-ending Billy Clanton Classic on Saturday at Seonia Raceway, Donald McIntosh was awarded his second-straight Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals championship.

Consistency in his Blount Motorsports No. 7m Ole Ben Franklin Motors/ Stowers Cat/ Rocket Chassis/ Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model throughout the miniseries led McIntosh to the title. The Georgia native claimed one win, three Top-5 finishes, and four Top-10 performances in the five tour events. He received a $5,053 paycheck for his efforts.

“We didn’t have the night that we wanted at Senoia on Saturday, but we were able to clinch the Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals title. Overall, it’s been a great season with Blount Motorsports,” McIntosh said. “As always, I’d like to say a very special thanks to Larry Garner, David Bryant, and everyone at Blount Motorsports, who provides me with such a great car to drive.”

Taking part in the Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals series finale, Donald McIntosh headed to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Saturday night for the 6th Annual Billy Clanton Classic. With 33 cars registered, McIntosh edged his way into the $10,000-to-win A-Main with the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race. Rolling off 13th, Donald gained four spots in the 60-lap affair to register a ninth-place finish.

For full results and the final series’ standings, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

The team’s next destination is the 5th Annual Leftover at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. this Saturday, November 28. A $5,000 top prize is on the line in the Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Series finale.

Additional information is available at www.411MotorSpeedway.com.

Donald McIntosh would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Stowers (CAT) Machinery Corp., Walker’s Truck Contractors, Blount Excavating, Motion Control Suspension, Massey Electric, Turner Hydraulics, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, DR Investments, Food City, The Wine and Spirits Cellar and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Donald McIntosh, please visit www.DonaldMcIntoshRacing.com.

 

 

