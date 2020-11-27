Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020)………A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the closest championship race in series history – one single point between champion Chris Windom and runner-up Tyler Courtney in the final tally for 2020.

A season that began with a two-and-a-half month absence from the racetrack between March and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished with Windom (Canton, Ill.) completing his career Triple Crown with USAC’s three national divisions by earning the midget championship after collecting prior titles with Silver Crown in 2016 and AMSOIL National Sprint Cars in 2017.

Comparatively, early in his career, Windom was an instant success in Silver Crown and Sprints where he has ultimately become one of the winningest drivers of his era. But that wasn’t exactly the case in midgets. After capturing the 2006 USAC Kenyon Midget championship, the then-16-year-old set forth on his USAC National racing career, and competed in Midgets full-time right out of the box, finishing an impressive eighth in the feature his first time out at Arizona’s Manzanita Speedway, which featured a field of 62 drivers in total.

However, few drivers ever had to wait as long as Windom to reach victory lane for the first time in USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget competition, 102 starts to be exact. Finally, that night arrived for him in June of 2019 during Indiana Midget Week at Lawrenceburg. The triumph, as Windom stated at the time, put him at a “loss for words” in victory lane.

He’d win once more in 2019 for Clauson-Marshall Racing, but during the offseason, made the decision to embark on a new venture with Tucker-Boat Motorsports, a rising team with the series that needed a wheelman like him to anchor their ascent toward the top of the standings in the Tucker-Boat Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – Pristine Auction/Spike/Speedway Toyota No. 89.

“(TBM) runs a top-notch operation,” Windom said at the time. “They pay close attention to detail, as does everyone at the top of the midget standings, but I just felt like I’ve always gotten along great with (team co-owner) Chad (Boat), and at this point I’m at in my career, this is the right move for me.”

The move paid dividends early on for Windom and Tucker-Boat, winning in just their second time out on the 2020 USAC schedule at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. Throughout the year, no driver and team led the points more often than Windom and TBM, holding the advantage for 20 of the 28 events while winning a total of four features, with additional scores in June at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind., July at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. and September at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

However, the tide began to turn late when a couple subpar performances by Windom were checkmated by strong results for 2019 series champ Courtney, who vaulted to the series point lead following the final race in the Midwest at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway on Oct. 10, then extended his lead after the first night of Western World at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 13.

When the following night resulted in engine trouble for Courtney, knocking him out of the race early, Windom stormed back to the point lead by an 11-point margin entering the final “full” points race of the year on Nov. 17 at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway.

Having to finish within three spots of Courtney in the feature to snare the title, Windom found himself in quicksand from the start after beginning from the 20th spot on the grid. While Courtney started third and remained near the front throughout, a 25th place qualifying time shuffled Windom back to the outside of the 10th row for the 30-lap main event, forcing him to have to make up a ton of ground in a short amount of time around the 1/3-mile dirt oval.

Courtney ran fourth as Windom was mired in 13th for the final restart with 10 laps remaining when Windom turned up the wick and elevated himself to seventh by the final lap. With Courtney picking up one more position to reach third with four laps to go, Windom needed one more spot in order to outjoust Courtney for the point lead.

That’s when Windom engaged in a seesaw, all-out war between he and sixth-running Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Courtney’s Clauson-Marshall Racing teammate – for the coveted 6th spot on the final lap in turn four, as described by Windom himself.

“I slid Ricky on the white flag lap, and he crossed me over and dove to the bottom,” Windom recalled. “(On the last lap), I was going to the bottom as hard as I could and drove into the back of him and he spun around. I got into him there, but I saw the position, and that was what I needed, one more spot to secure a triple crown. It was a split-second decision and that’s what happened.”

As a result, Windom clinched the series title by a single position, a single point, tying the previous closest final margin for the series championship when Cole Whitt defeated Tracy Hines by the same amount in 2008. By doing so, Windom became the seventh member of the career Triple Crown club of drivers who’ve won USAC Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget driving championships along with Pancho Carter, Tony Stewart, Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr. and Tracy Hines.

“This is what I’ve worked my whole career for,” Windom said. “The way the racetrack was tonight, we buried ourselves by not qualifying well. It was so hard to pass in the feature without throwing huge slide jobs on guys, and that’s what I had to do to get to the front and get us back into contention.”

While Windom had essentially claimed the crown following Bakersfield, he couldn’t quite enter full celebration mode yet with two “appearance points” races at Merced (Calif.) Speedway closing out the campaign, awarding 50 points across the board to all USAC National Midget licensed drivers and teams as soon as they were pushed off for hot laps. When Windom’s wheels began to roll on the final night, that officially wrapped it up.

“This year, I was fortunate enough to team up with Tucker-Boat Motorsports with the support of NOS Energy Drink to chase the ultimate goal of the Triple Crown,” Windom stated. “Chad, Billy, Colton, Eric, Corey and Cam brought the best cars night and night out to put us in position to accomplish that. This championship was not only about me, as it was a huge accomplishment for TBM to capture their first (of many to come) USAC championship. I will be forever grateful for all the hard work that went into their preparation and fast race cars. Thank you to Lauren Albano, NOS Energy Drink, Toyota, Pristine Auction and all the great partner on TBM.”

Courtney’s bid to become the first repeat series champion since Bryan Clauson in 2010-11 came up narrowly short, but along the way, he did collect five victories, including series debut visits to Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. in May and at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan. during July. Victories also followed for Courtney at Jefferson County in July, plus a two-night “sweep” of Eastern Midget Week in August at Action Track USA in Kutztown, Pa. and Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), who made a late surge to put himself in the mix for the championship, finished just 28 points out of the lead in the final standings. The 2016 series champ won the 2020 season opener in February at Bubba Raceway Park, and also captured the victory in the final race of the year. He, Parnelli Jones (1964), Rich Vogler (1984), Billy Boat (1996), Jason Leffler (1999), Tony Stewart (2000) all share the distinction as the only drivers to win both the first and last race during a USAC National Midget season.

It was a 2020 season unlike any other for Thorson who took third in the standings, and a season unlike most for any driver in the course of USAC National Midget racing history over the past 65 years. His first four victories this year came for Hayward Motorsports at Bubba Raceway Park in Feb., Southern Illinois Center in March, Kokomo Speedway in June and Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway in July.

In late September, Thorson joined Tom Malloy’s team where he reeled off three more wins in October at Wayne City, Ill. and in November at Arizona Speedway and Merced, making him one of just five drivers to win at least three races for two different teams in a single season in USAC National Midget history.

Parnelli Jones was the first to do the deed in 1963 for Marv Edwards and Howard Linne. Mike McGreevy is the only driver to accomplish the feat twice, first in 1965 for both Jack London and the Kenyon Brothers, then again in 1969 for owners Howard Linne and Ed Lark. Rich Vogler’s 1988 championship season include 11 wins for Wilke Racers and five for Jonathan Byrd. Jay Drake had been the most recent with three each for Ralph Potter, then Keith Kunz in 2000.

Kyle Larson’s tour of the dirt tracks during the 2020 season was a sight to behold, as it was during June’s Indiana Midget Week where he won four times in six races at Paragon, Gas City, Putnamville and Lawrenceburg en route to capturing the mini-series title for the first time while also tying Bryan Clauson as the winningest IMW driver of all-time with nine victories. Equally impressive was Larson’s streak of 10 top-two finishes with the series, a stretch that started in November 2019 and continued through November 2020.

The presence of Buddy Kofoid with the series in 2020 was exceptional for the Rookie of the Year as he turned in one of the most impressive first-year drives in series history. The Penngrove, Calif. native had pounded on the door all throughout the year with four second-place finishes leading into his long-anticipated first career victory in September at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Once the dam finally broke, more wins flooded in for Kofoid who closed out the final week of the year with a pair of wins – Western World at Arizona Speedway and the November Classic at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway and a fourth-place finish in the standings.

Fifth in the standings was Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), who won twice, both in the month of September, at Sweet Springs, Mo. and Gas City, Ind. The Sweet Springs victory was quite memorable with McIntosh erasing a late-race one-second lead held by Windom in traffic. On the final lap, McIntosh ripped around the outside of turn four to nip Windom at the stripe by a half-car length for the victory – the only corner, the only lap McIntosh led throughout the evening, to earn his first victory since joining Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports at the beginning of the season, and the first overall for the team with USAC since August of 2019, 13 months prior.

Speaking of long periods without a win, in his two-plus decades of racing with USAC, one piece of the puzzle had been surprisingly absent from Thomas Meseraull’s resume – a NOS Energy Drink National Midget points-paying feature victory. After many a close call throughout his career, Meseraull finally sealed the deal during Harvest Cup at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway in October with an overheating engine and smoke pouring from the headers during the final laps in traffic, then withstood a last lap, last corner surge from Thorson to win by a single car length at the line.

While the San Jose, Calif. driver had previously won at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway in 2004 and at the Southern Illinois Center in 2018, both victories were non-championship, special events for USAC Midgets, making this a long-awaited night for Meseraull to mark his initial tally in the series’ win column after making 89 feature starts since his 1999 debut. Furthermore, he provided RMS Racing with its first ever USAC National Midget feature win in one fell swoop.

Meseraull’s coveted first points-paying race victory was two decades in the making, but just a month and change later, Meseraull was celebrating victory number two in the the series’ first ever event at California’s Merced Speedway. It was the San Jose, Calif. native’s first career USAC National points feature triumph that occurred in his home state.

Justin Grant ran his streak of consecutive years of winning a USAC National Midget feature to four when he notched victory on the final night of the inaugural T-Town Midget Showdown at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway in May.

Not to be overlooked is the impressive debut season by Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), a sixth-place finisher in the standings and the second-best Rookie in the points behind KKM teammate Kofoid. Series veterans Tanner Carrick, 7th (Lincoln, Calif.), Grant, 8th, Andrew Layser, 9th (Collegeville, Pa.) and Cole Bodine, 10th (Rossville, Ind.) rounded out the top-ten in the final points.

Inside the top-ten, for Windom, Kofoid, McIntosh, Pursley, Layser and Bodine, it was each driver’s best career finish in the final USAC National Midget point standings.

Also of note is 11th place points finisher Kaylee Bryson of Muskogee, Okla. who turned heads in her Rookie season with the series. She made headlines in July at Caney Valley Speedway in Kansas by earning a personal best third-place feature finish. Bryson became just the seventh female driver to record a top-five finish in a USAC National Midget feature event that night, joining the late Jeri Rice, Bev Griffis, Sarah McCune Stephanie Mockler, Taylor Ferns and Holly Shelton as the only ones to accomplish the feat.

Bryson’s first career Fatheadz Fast Qualifying time came during time trials at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in September. By doing so, Bryson became just the fifth female to accomplish the feat in the 65-year history of the USAC National Midget division along with McCune, Sarah Fisher, Mockler and Shelton.

Courtney led all drivers with 178 laps led and was tied for mast qualifying times with Thorson at five. Thorson not only led the series with the most feature wins, but also in top-fives (20), and top-tens (24). Windom snagged a series-high eight heat race wins and was one of just five drivers to start all 28 feature events in 2020 along with Courtney, Kofoid, McIntosh, Pursley and Windom.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) advanced the most positions in a single feature race, charging from the 19th starting position to finish 2nd at Port City in May.

In the end, the 28-point margin between first through third in the 2020 final standings was the second closest of all-time in series history behind the 24-point separation between Tracy Hines, Thorson and Kevin Thomas Jr. in 2015. Ironically, that year marked the most recent season before Windom that a driver earned the final leg of the USAC career Triple Crown.

2020 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion Leader: Chris Windom

Owner Champion: Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89

Rookie of the Year: Buddy Kofoid

Most Feature Wins: 7-Tanner Thorson

Laps Led: 178-Tyler Courtney

Top-Fives: 20-Tanner Thorson

Top-Tens: 24-Tanner Thorson

Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Tyler Courtney & Tanner Thorson

Heat Race Wins: 8-Chris Windom

Feature Starts: 28-Tyler Courtney, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley & Chris Windom

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: 17-Logan Seavey (19th to 2nd on May 22 at Port City Raceway)

2020 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 7: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Feb 8: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Chris Windom (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89)

Mar 7: (A) &&& Du Quoin, IL – Southern Illinois Center

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Hayward Motorsports #19)

May 22: Tulsa, OK – Port City Raceway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

May 23: Tulsa, OK – Port City Raceway

WINNER: Justin Grant (RAMS Racing #4A)

Jun 16: @@@ Paragon, IN – Paragon Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #86)

Jun 17: @@@ Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #86)

Jun 18: @@@ Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #86)

Jun 19: @@@ Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89)

Jun 20: @@@ Lawrenceburg, IN – Lawrenceburg Speedway

WINNER: Kyle Larson (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #86)

Jun 21: @@@ Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Jul 17: Fairbury, NE – Jefferson County Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89)

Jul 18: Fairbury, NE – Jefferson County Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

Jul 19: Caney, KS – Caney Valley Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

Jul 21: Meeker, OK – Red Dirt Raceway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Aug 5: *** Kutztown, PA – Action Track USA

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

Aug 8: *** Newmanstown, PA – Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

Sep 4: Sweet Springs, MO – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Sep 5: Sweet Springs, MO – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 25: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Sep 26: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

WINNER: Chris Windom (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89)

Oct 9: (A) Wayne City, IL – Wayne County Speedway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tom Malloy #25m)

Oct 10: Haubstadt, IN – Tri-State Speedway

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Nov 13: San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tom Malloy #25m)

Nov 14: San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 17: Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield Speedway

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Nov 20: (A) Merced, CA – Merced Speedway

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Nov 21: (A) Merced, CA – Merced Speedway

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Tom Malloy #25)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

Races noted with &&& represent an indoor event

Races noted with (A) represent an appearance points race

Races noted with @@@ represent an Indiana Midget Week event

Races noted with *** represent an Eastern Midget Week event

Races noted with (SE) represent a non-points special event

—————————————————————————-

2020 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1,779 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

2 1,778 Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.

3 1,751 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

4 1,707 Buddy Kofoid (R), Penngrove, Calif.

5 1,532 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

6 1,348 Daison Pursley (R), Locust Grove, Okla.

7 1,271 Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Calif.

8 1,179 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

9 1,133 Andrew Layser, Collegeville, Pa.

10 1,128 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

11 904 Kaylee Bryson (R), Muskogee, Okla.

12 879 Emerson Axsom (R), Franklin, Ind.

13 859 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

14 839 Robert Dalby, Anaheim, Calif.

15 779 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

16 776 Chase Johnson (R), Penngrove, Calif.

17 745 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

18 615 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

19 604 Clinton Boyles (R), Greenwood, Mo.

20 526 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

21 388 Tyler Thomas, Collinsville, Okla.

22 370 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

23 360 Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.

24 358 Sam Johnson, St. Peters, Mo.

25 356 Hayden Reinbold (R), Gilbert, Ariz.

26 336 Jake Neuman, New Berlin, Ill.

27 318 Noah Gass (R), Mounds, Okla.

28 306 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

29 304 Chase Randall (R), Waco, Texas

30 291 Ace McCarthy (R), Tahlequah, Okla.

31 286 Brenham Crouch (R), Lubbock, Texas

32 280 Bryant Wiedeman (R), Colby, Kan.

33 263 Jesse Love (R), Menlo Park, Calif.

34 236 Maria Cofer (R), Macdoel, Calif.

35 231 Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.

36 227 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

37 223 Trey Gropp (R), Lincoln, Neb.

38 184 Oliver Akard (R), Fort Myers, Fla.

39 161 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

40 127 Tyler Nelson, Olathe, Kan.

41 90 David Budres, Beloit, Wis.

42 86 Dave Darland, Lincoln, Ind.

43 80 Curtis Spicer (R), Marysville, Kan.

44 80 Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, Calif.

45 67 Mark Cole (R), Lebanon, N.H.

46 39 Presley Truedson (R), Kennedy, Minn.

47 27 Kenney Johnson (R), Bethany, Conn.

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie

—————————————————————————-

2020 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1,779 Tucker-Boat Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

2 1,778 Clauson-Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#7BC)

3 1,707 Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

4 1,532 Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, Columbus, Ind. (#71K)

5 1,348 Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, Columbus, Ind. (#9)

6 1,343 Hayward Motorsports, Morrison, Ill. (#19)

7 1,141 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#35)

8 1,133 Tucker-Boat Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#82)

9 1,128 Clauson-Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#39BC)

10 1,125 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#5)

11 1,025 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71)

12 879 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#15)

13 859 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

14 839 Robert Dalby Motorsports, Chino, Calif. (#4)

15 776 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25c)

16 722 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#19m)

17 664 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

18 661 RAMS Racing, Lees Summit, Mo. (#4A)

19 654 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#98)

20 483 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97)

21 461 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67K)

22 436 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19A)

23 388 Brian Thomas, Catoosa, Okla. (#91T)

24 360 Matt Wood Racing, Elk Grove, Calif. (#17w)

25 358 Sam Johnson, O’Fallon, Mo. (#72)

26 344 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#28)

27 309 Jim Neuman, New Berlin, Ill. (#3N)

28 284 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#25)

29 276 Steve Reynolds, Springfield, Ill. (#21KS)

30 267 Tucker-Boat Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#84)

31 243 MSW Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#00)

32 236 Johnny Cofer, Macdoel, Calif. (#57)

33 230 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#4B)

34 227 Daum Motorsports, Pocahontas, Ill. (#5D)

35 184 Dan & Shellie Akard, Fort Myers, Fla. (#41)

36 181 Steve Reynolds, Springfield, Ill. (#21K)

37 164 Randy Gass, Mounds, Okla. (#20G)

38 150 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97K)

39 129 Brian Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. (#25B)

40 129 Dave Mac Motorsports, Collinsville, Okla. (#08)

41 127 Tyler Nelson, Indianapolis, Ind. (#88)

42 90 Manic Racing, Beloit, Wis. (#31)

43 86 Dan & Patricia Harris, Fort Worth, Texas (#2ND)

44 80 Spicer Racecraft, Phillipsburg, Kan. (#4s)

45 67 Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H. (#6x)

46 49 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71x)

47 42 Randy Heckman, Blandon, Pa. (#12)

48 30 4J Motorsports, Mooresville, Ind. (#4J)

49 27 Jeff Johnson, Bethany, Conn. (#46)

—————————————————————————-

2020 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1,707 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 1,348 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

3 904 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

4 879 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

5 776 Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.

6 604 Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, Mo.

7 356 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

8 318 Noah Gass, Mounds, Okla.

9 304 Chase Randall, Waco, Texas

10 291 Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, Okla.

11 286 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

12 280 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

13 263 Jesse Love, Menlo Park, Calif.

14 236 Maria Cofer, Macdoel, Calif.

15 223 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

16 184 Oliver Akard, Fort Myers, Fla.

17 80 Curtis Spicer, Marysville, Kan.

18 67 Mark Cole, Lebanon, N.H.

19 39 Presley Truedson, Kennedy, Minn.

20 27 Kenney Johnson, Bethany, Conn.

—————————————————————————-

2020 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS:

7-Tanner Thorson (Feb 7 at Bubba Raceway Park, Mar 7 at the Southern Illinois Center, Jun 21 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 21 at Red Dirt Raceway, Oct 9 at Wayne County Speedway, Nov 13 at Arizona Speedway & Nov 21 at Merced Speedway)

5-Tyler Courtney (May 22 at Port City Raceway, Jul 18 at Jefferson County Speedway, Jul 19 at Caney Valley Speedway, Aug 5 at Action Track USA & Aug 8 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway)

4-Kyle Larson (Jun 16 at Paragon Speedway, Jun 17 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Jun 18 at Lincoln Park Speedway & Jun 20 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

4-Chris Windom (Feb 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 19 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 17 at Jefferson County Speedway & Sep 26 at Kokomo Speedway)

3-Buddy Kofoid (Sep 5 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, Nov 14 at Arizona Speedway & Nov 17 at Bakersfield Speedway)

2-Cannon McIntosh (Sep 4 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex & Sep 25 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

2-Thomas Meseraull (Oct 10 at Tri-State Speedway & Nov 20 at Merced Speedway)

1-Justin Grant (May 23 at Port City Raceway)

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE LAPS LED:

178-Tyler Courtney

159-Tanner Thorson

156-Chris Windom

97-Buddy Kofoid

75-Cannon McIntosh

65-Thomas Meseraull

54-Kyle Larson

38-Justin Grant

36-Tanner Carrick

19-Logan Seavey

10-Jerry Coons Jr. & Gio Scelzi

7-Cole Bodine

4-Jason McDougal & Ethan Mitchell

3-Daison Pursley

2-Emerson Axsom

1-Clinton Boyles, Kaylee Bryson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES:

20-Tanner Thorson

19-Tyler Courtney & Chris Windom

14-Buddy Kofoid

12-Cannon McIntosh

8-Kyle Larson

4-Emerson Axsom, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Thomas Meseraull & Daison Pursley

3-Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & Logan Seavey

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tyler Thomas

1-Christopher Bell, Cole Bodine, Clinton Boyles, Kaylee Bryson, Robert Dalby, Shane Golobic, Chase Johnson, Andrew Layser, Carson Macedo, Gio Scelzi & Kyle Simon

—————————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES:

24-Tanner Thorson

22-Buddy Kofoid & Chris Windom

21-Tyler Courtney

19-Cannon McIntosh

16-Tanner Carrick

15-Justin Grant

14-Daison Pursley

9-Kyle Larson & Andrew Layser

8-Emerson Axsom, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey

7-Chase Johnson

6-Cole Bodine, Clinton Boyles & Jerry Coons Jr.

5-Spencer Bayston, Kaylee Bryson, Kyle Cummins, Robert Dalby & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Carson Macedo & Tyler Thomas

3-Shane Golobic

2-Sam Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Zeb Wise

1-Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Jonathan Beason, Christopher Bell, Ryan Bernal, Jesse Colwell, Zach Daum, Andrew Felker, Trey Gropp, Ace McCarthy, Jason McDougal, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Jake Neuman, Chase Randall, Trey Robb, Gio Scelzi & Kyle Simon

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

5-Tyler Courtney & Tanner Thorson

4-Kyle Larson

3-Cannon McIntosh & Chris Windom

2-Logan Seavey

1-Spencer Bayston, Kaylee Bryson, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., AutoMeter & Indy Race Parts)

8-Chris Windom

7-Tyler Courtney, Cannon McIntosh & Thomas Meseraull

6-Justin Grant & Buddy Kofoid

5-Clinton Boyles, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Tanner Thorson

4-Cole Bodine

3-Emerson Axsom, Tanner Carrick, Jason McDougal & Daison Pursley

2-Brady Bacon, Spencer Bayston, Kaylee Bryson, Chase Johnson, Sam Johnson, Andrew Layser, Carson Macedo, & Tyler Thomas

1-Jonathan Beason, Christopher Bell, Ryan Bernal, Alex Bright, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Robert Dalby, Michael Faccinto, Noah Gass, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Ace McCarthy, Mitchel Moles, Chase Randall, Gio Scelzi, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Zeb Wise

—————————————————————————

QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

2-Cannon McIntosh

1-Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Jake Neuman & Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————

SEMI-FEATURE WINS:

6-Daison Pursley

2-Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

1-Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Cole Bodine, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Chase Johnson, Buddy Kofoid, Andrew Layser, Cannon McIntosh, Trey Gropp, Sam Johnson, Ethan Mitchell, Kyle Simon & Tyler Thomas

—————————————————————————-

C-MAIN WINS:

1-Brenham Crouch, Blake Hahn, Jesse Love, Jason McDougal, Ethan Mitchell, Aiden Purdue, Hayden Reinbold, Brody Roa & Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS:

28-Tyler Courtney, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley & Chris Windom

27-Cole Bodine & Tanner Thorson

26-Tanner Carrick

22-Kaylee Bryson & Justin Grant

21-Andrew Layser

18-Emerson Axsom & Robert Dalby

17-Thomas Meseraull

15-Chase Johnson

14-Ethan Mitchell & Logan Seavey

13-Clinton Boyles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

10-Jerry Coons Jr.

9-Brady Bacon & Kyle Larson

8-Spencer Bayston, Shane Golobic, Jake Neuman & Tyler Thomas

7-Kyle Cummins, Noah Gass, Sam Johnson, Jason McDougal & Chase Randall

6-Ace McCarthy

5-Jonathan Beason, Zach Daum, Trey Gropp, Jesse Love, Carson Macedo, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Rico Abreu, Steve Buckwalter, Hayden Reinbold & Zeb Wise

3-Maria Cofer, Brenham Crouch, Emilio Hoover & Trey Marcham

2-Oliver Akard, Alex Bright, Jeff Champagne, Mark Cole, Jesse Colwell, Colby Copeland, Michael Faccinto, Andrew Felker, Carson Garrett, Michael Magic, Shannon McQueen, Dennis Misuraca, Mitchel Moles, Chance Morton, Keith Rauch, Tony Rossi, Gio Scelzi & Dillon Welch

1-Christopher Bell, Robert Bell, Ryan Bernal, Cody Brewer, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Hank Davis, Ronnie Gardner, Jimmy Glenn, Frankie Guerrini, Eric Heydenreich, Kenney Johnson, Chase Jones, Tyler Nelson, Daryn Pittman, Brody Roa, Trey Robb, Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, Karter Sarff, Steven Shebester, Chris Sheil, Kyle Simon, Landon Simon, Curtis Spicer, Zac Taylor, Presley Truedson, Kevin Woody Jr., Ben Worth & Alex Yankowski

—————————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

Feb 7: Bubba Raceway Park – Zeb Wise (12th to 6th)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Chris Windom (10th to 1st)

Mar 7: Southern Illinois Center – Tanner Thorson (15th to 1st)

May 22: Port City Raceway – Logan Seavey (19th to 2nd)

May 23: Port City Raceway – Andrew Layser (21st to 6th)

Jun 16: Paragon Speedway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 8th)

Jun 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Larson (14th to 1st)

Jun 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Larson (15th to 1st)

Jun 19: Lincoln Park Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (21st to 10th)

Jun 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (22nd to 6th)

Jun 21: Kokomo Speedway – Jerry Coons Jr. (20th to 8th)

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Sam Johnson (19th to 9th)

Jul 18: Jefferson County Speedway – Emerson Axsom (9th to 2nd)

Jul 19: Caney Valley Speedway – Trey Gropp (22nd to 6th)

Jul 21: Red Dirt Raceway – Jonathan Beason (18th to 8th)

Aug 5: Action Track USA – Cannon McIntosh (18th to 5th)

Aug 8: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Tanner Thorson (19th to 5th)

Sep 4: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Cannon McIntosh (13th to 1st)

Sep 5: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Andrew Layser (19th to 7th)

Sep 25: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 4th)

Sep 26: Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom (14th to 1st)

Oct 9: Wayne County Speedway – Cole Bodine (20th to 12th)

Oct 10: Tri-State Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 9th)

Nov. 13: Arizona Speedway – Chris Windom (20th to 8th)

Nov. 14: Arizona Speedway – Daison Pursley (16th to 3rd)

Nov. 17: Bakersfield Speedway – Chris Windom (20th to 6th)

Nov. 20: Merced Speedway – Tanner Thorson (15th to 5th)

Nov. 21: Merced Speedway – Tanner Carrick (21st to 16th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS:

Feb 7: Bubba Raceway Park – Steve Buckwalter

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Thorson

Mar 7: Southern Illinois Center – Ace McCarthy

May 22: Port City Raceway – Thomas Meseraull

May 23: Port City Raceway – Jason McDougal

Jun 16: Paragon Speedway – Zach Daum

Jun 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Jun 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Jun 19: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Johnson

Jun 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Zach Daum

Jun 21: Kokomo Speedway – Spencer Bayston

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jul 18: Jefferson County Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Jul 19: Caney Valley Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Jul 21: Red Dirt Raceway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 5: Action Track USA – Chris Windom

Aug 8: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 4: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Emerson Axsom

Sep 5: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Trey Marcham

Sep 25: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Logan Seavey

Sep 26: Kokomo Speedway – Tanner Carrick

Oct 9: Wayne County Speedway – Cody Brewer

Oct 10: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Randall

Nov. 13: Arizona Speedway – Jerry Coons Jr.

Nov. 14: Arizona Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Nov. 17: Bakersfield Speedway – Clinton Boyles

Nov. 20: Merced Speedway – Logan Seavey

Nov. 21: Merced Speedway – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

—————————————————————————-

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS:

Mar 7: Southern Illinois Center – Aiden Purdue & Anthony Nicholson

May 22: Port City Raceway – Trey Marcham

May 23: Port City Raceway – Blake Hahn

Jun 16: Paragon Speedway – Clinton Boyles

Jun 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Maria Cofer

Jun 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Andrew Layser

Jun 19: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ronnie Gardner

Jun 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jun 21: Kokomo Speedway – Landon Simon

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Lance Bennett

Jul 18: Jefferson County Speedway – Collin Rinehart

Jul 19: Caney Valley Speedway – Emilio Hoover

Jul 21: Red Dirt Raceway – Emilio Hoover

Aug 5: Action Track USA – Glenn Waterland

Aug 8: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Glenn Waterland

Sep 4: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 5: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Gage Rucker

Sep 25: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Brenham Crouch

Sep 26: Kokomo Speedway – Gage Rucker

Oct 9: Wayne County Speedway – Andrew Layser

Oct 10: Tri-State Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Nov. 13: Arizona Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Nov. 14: Arizona Speedway – Jerry Coons Jr.

Nov. 17: Bakersfield Speedway – Logan Seavey

Nov. 20: Merced Speedway – Tyler Courtney

Nov. 21: Merced Speedway – Jonathan Beason

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

[111 wins] Mel Kenyon

[95 wins] Rich Vogler

[78 wins] Bob Wente

[63 wins] Bob Tattersall

[59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

[48 wins] Jimmy Davies

[38 wins] Bryan Clauson

[35 wins] Tracy Hines

[31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

[30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

[27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Tony Stewart

[25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

[24 wins] Billy Engelhart

[23 wins] Christopher Bell, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kyle Larson, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

[22 wins] Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

[21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

[20 wins] A.J. Foyt & Tanner Thorson

[19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

[18 wins] Tyler Courtney & Dave Steele

[17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

[16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

[15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

[14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

[13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

[12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

[11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

[10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

[9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

[8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr, Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

[7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

[6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro, Jr., Arnie Knepper, Logan Seavey, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland, Jr., Kevin Thomas, Jr., Roger West & Chris Windom

[5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Justin Grant, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

[4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward, & Zeb Wise

[3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Buddy Kofoid, Jim McClean, Cannon McIntosh, Warren Mockler, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

[2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Aaron Pollock, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

[1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook, Jr., Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons, Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons, Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET OWNER CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson-Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid

—————————————————————————-

2020 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER ROSTER:

A

RICO ABREU/St. Helena, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

®OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Dan & Shellie Akard #41)

JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis #00)

CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Miller Racing #95)

®EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Petry Motorsports #15)

B

TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises #4B, Hayward Motorsports #19 & Kelly Hinck #21H)

SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ & & Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19s)

JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Hard Eight Racing #8 & Beilman Motorsports #31K)

KYLE BEILMAN/Los Angeles, CA (Beilman Motorsports #31B)

CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84x)

ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71B)

BLAZE BENNETT/Parker, CO (Blaze Bennett #10B)

LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Olivia Bennett #10)

RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing #87w)

TRAVIS BERRYHILL/American Canyon, CA (Travis Young #11Y)

MARK BILLINGS/Columbia, MO (Mark Billings #60E)

ANDY BISHOP/Harrisburg, IL (Jack Harris Racing #11 & Jack Harris Racing #91)

J.D. BLACK/Grain Valley, MO (SevenJR #7JR)

COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing #39BC)

BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci #10x)

®CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (RMS Racing #98)

JOE BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Joe Boyles #98B)

BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Paul Brannon #40)

CODY BREWER/Choctaw, OK (Central Motorsports #96)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing #29)

®KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

DAVID BUDRES/Beloit, WI (Manic Racing #31)

STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Randy & Tammy Heckman #12 & Brian Buckwalter #25B)

C

TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Petry Motorsports #35 & Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #98K)

ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (Karen & Howard Segur #99)

JEFF CHAMPAGNE/Westfield, MA (Pat O’Rourke #46)

THOMAS CHANDLER/Festus, MO (Thomas Chandler #1T)

MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Jim Neuman #3)

®MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Johnny Cofer #57)

®MARK COLE/Lebanon, NH (Mark Cole #6x)

JESSE COLWELL/Red Bluff, CA (Steve Reynolds #21K)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports #5, Petry Motorsports #25, Dave Mac Motorsports #28 & Central Motorsports #85)

COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Matt Wood Racing #27w)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper #86c)

TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

CADE COWLES/Coweta, OK (Kurt Gariss #70)

STEVE CRAIG/Levittown, PA (Steve Craig #55)

®BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Beilman Motorsports #31B & Clauson-Marshall Racing #39)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

D

ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Robert Dalby #4)

DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dan & Patricia Harris #2ND)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5D)

HANK DAVIS/Sand Springs, OK (Dean Franklin #42)

JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson #21D)

DUSTIN DIXON/Bartlesville, OK (Kurt Gariss #7x)

STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (Randy & Tammy Heckman #12)

BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, CA (Drollinger Bros. Racing #71D)

MATT DURBIN/Stewardson, IL (Matt Durbin #12D)

E

J.R. EWING/Phillipsburg, KS (J.R. Ewing #2c)

F

MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Marcie Campbell #7J)

LOGAN FAUCON/Springfield, IL (Tom Casson #52F)

ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Chad Shields Racing #44s)

CHAD FREWALDT/Kansas City, KS (Chad Frewaldt #4F)

BRODY FUSON/Bakersfield, CA (Rusty Carlile #51)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #46)

RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7m & Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7R)

CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett #15)

®NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #08, Dave Mac Motorsports #5T & Randy Gass #20G)

KAMERON GLADISH/Indianapolis, IN (Nolen Racing #20)

JIMMY GLENN/Middleton, DE (Jimmy Glenn (#07)

SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

MIKE GOODMAN/Broken Arrow, OK (Travis Jenkins #11G)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing #4A & Petry Motorsports #5)

®TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (MSW Motorsports #00 & Mounce Motorsports #54G)

FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing #63)

H

DEREK HAGAR/Marion, AR (Hagar Proctor Racing #9JR)

BLAKE HAHN/Sapulpa, OK (Blake Hahn #52)

RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX (Ryan Hall #2)

DOUG HEWITT/Piqua, OH (Case Cordonnier #82H)

ERIC HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (Rich Heydenreich #11)

CASEY HICKS/Westwood, KS (Casey Hicks #5H & Casey Hicks #9H)

EMILIO HOOVER/Broken Arrow, OK (Steve Reynolds #21K)

I

DYLAN ITO/Ventura, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73)

J

CHRIS JAGGER/Warsaw, IN (Chris Jagger #27)

CHRIS JAGGER JR./Manchester, IN (Chris Jagger #32)

®CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m & Tom Malloy #25c)

COLBY JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Del Morris #27D)

®KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson #46)

SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Sam Johnson #72)

CHASE JONES/Greenwood, IN (Kenny & Reva Irwin #7K)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7R & Tri-Fecta Motorsports #7u)

K

MICHAEL KLEIN/Elsmere, KY (MWR Technology #10A)

®BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Travis Young #56AP)

L

KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Open Wheel #1K, Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71w & Tucker-Boat Motorsports #86)

ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #82)

®JESSE LOVE/Menlo Park, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97 & Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

M

CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports #21)

MICHAEL MAGIC/Winder, GA (Mike Magic #4m & Mike Magic #5m)

MIKE MAGIC/Winder, GA (Mike Magic #4m)

TREY MARCHAM/Newcastle, OK (Trey Marcham #32)

SHANNON MAUSTELLER/Bloomsburg, PA (Shannon Mausteller #5A)

KYLE MAY/New Palestine, IN (Wayne May #39)

®ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #28)

CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (RMS Racing #40)

JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises #4B & Steve Reynolds #21KS)

CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

®MAX McLAUGHLIN/Mooresville, NC (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

SHANNON McQUEEN/Bakersfield, CA (Shannon McQueen #7)

TRES MEHLER/Oblong, IL (Kurt Stellhorn #17x)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing #7x)

DENNIS MISURACA/Sanford, FL (#92)

ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports #19m, Steve Reynolds #21 & RMS Racing #98)

GREG MITCHELL/Parkersburg, WV (Greg Mitchell #001)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Matt Wood Racing #07w)

MATT MOORE/Bethany, OK (Central Motorsports #85)

JAKE MORGAN/Elk Grove, CA (Mike Sala #19w)

TROY MORRIS III/Bakersfield, CA (Troy Morris Jr. #07x)

CHANCE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #7MF)

KADE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton #84m)

N

TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson #88)

D.J. NETTO/Hanford, CA (Penny Newman #88N)

JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman #3N & Steve Reynolds #21KS)

ANTHONY NICHOLSON/Millington, TN (Hagar-Proctor Racing #5o)

O

CRAIG OAKES/Marshall, TX (Mounce Motorsports #91x)

RYAN OERTER/Ellicott, CO (Ryan Oerter #43)

P

RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz #8)

ADAM PIERSON/East Corinth, VT (Joe Mancini #74m)

DARYN PITTMAN/Owasso, OK (Pittman Motorsports #21)

DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA (Neverlift Motorsports #15DJ)

AIDEN PURDUE/Clinton, IL (McCreery Motorsports #57D)

®DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

R

®CHASE RANDALL/Waco, TX (Petry Motorsports #25 & Petry Motorsports #35)

KEITH RAUCH/Thornton, CO (Patrick Bourke #27B)

®HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19A & Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

COLLIN RINEHART/Colorado Springs, CO (Collin Rinehart #6)

BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7m)

BRANIGAN ROARK/Columbia, MO (Chad Shields Racing #4c)

TREY ROBB/Newcastle, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports #08)

SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Sean Robbins #53)

TYLER ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Tyler Robbins #35T)

RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Del Morris #71R)

ASHLYN RODRIGUEZ/Wilton, CA (J.W. Mitchell #37m)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (4J Motorsports #4J)

TONY ROSSI/Brighton, CO (Tony Rossi #14)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin’s Motorsports #11m)

GAGE RUCKER/Bellflower, MO (Hayward Motorsports #19G)

S

KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Jeff Sparks #55K)

C.J. SARNA/Brea, CA (C.J. Sarna #20)

GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84)

CASEY SCHMITZ/Chico, CA (MSW Motorsports #00)

STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Martin’s Motorsports #11m)

COLE SCOTT/Goldsby, OK (Steve Scott #2s)

RAY SEACH/Beloit, WI (Manic Racing #54)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19A, Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ, Steve Reynolds #21KS & RMS Racing #91L)

JESSE SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84)

SHAUN SHAPEL/Wichita, KS (Phil Shapel #84s)

STEVEN SHEBESTER/Tuttle, OK (Ray Williams #22x)

CHRIS SHEIL/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason #91)

MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Hunt Brothers Racing #10J)

KYLE SIMON/Covington, OH (Simon Racing #23s)

LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Ryan Hall #2)

WESLEY SMITH/Billings, MO (Rick Horn #44)

JARRETT SOARES/Gilroy, CA (Steven Soares #12)

CURTIS SPICER/Marysville, KS (Spicer Racecraft #4s)

MATT STREETER/Galt, CA (Matt Streeter Racing #14JR)

RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing #17JR & Clauson-Marshall Racing #17s)

STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing #1G)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports #73, Josh Ford Motorsports #73T & Josh Ford Motorsports #73x)

T

ZAC TAYLOR/Green River, WY (Todd Henry #71T)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports #5 & Heffner Racing Enterprises #72)

TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas #91T)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Hayward Motorsports #19 & Tom Malloy #25m)

®PRESLEY TRUEDSON/Kennedy, MN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71x)

U

CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Tom Casson #77u)

V

A.J. VALIM/Gilbert, CO (Tony Valim #4T)

W

GLENN WATERLAND/Christchurch, NZ (Hayley Waterland #11c)

DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #81x & Tucker-Boat Motorsports #84)

®BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K)

KYLE WILSON/Jenks, OK (Kurt Gariss #07)

JEFF WIMMENAUER/New Whiteland, IN (Jeff Wimmenauer #15J)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Tucker-Boat Motorsports #89)

CHAD WINFREY/Gladstone, MO (Delty Winfrey #321)

ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71 & Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

AUSTIN WOOD/Germantown, TN (Shawn Wood #27)

KEVIN WOODY JR./Victor, NY (Steve Buckwalter Racing #0 & LKK Racing #1K)

BEN WORTH/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander #5G)

Y

ALEX YANKOWSKI/Covington, Township, PA (Hayward Motorsports #19G)

AUSTIN YARBROUGH/Myrtle Beach, SC (McGee Racing #13A)

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie