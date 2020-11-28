Home Sprint Car & Midget News American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News Stevie Sussex Tops ASCS Desert Non-Wing Copper Classic Prelim Night

Stevie Sussex Tops ASCS Desert Non-Wing Copper Classic Prelim Night

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News
Stevie Sussex – Ben Thrasher photo

Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 27, 2020) Kicking off the 2020 Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series welcomed a stout field of 30 drivers with Stevie Sussex capturing his fifth career victory with the Arizona based non-wing tour.

Starting off with the front row tangling and collecting three other cars in the process, with everyone managing to stay upright, the second shot at the start was also a no go as a driver came to a stop on the backstretch as the field went green.

Needing two more chances to get rolling, Tyler Most took off with the race lead while Gile and Sussex pursued through the opening laps. Working top shelf over Sussex, the No. 13 of Gile began reeling in the No. 13 to take the point by 0.004-seconds on Lap five.

Slowed with seven laps complete, Most shot to the bottom on the restart but Gile would hold the spot with Stevie Sussex following to second. Shifting lines on Lap 9, Stevie rolled the hub of the first and second turns. Getting the bite needed, the No. 12 took the point as the field completed the tenth lap.

Low in one and two, high in three and four, Stevie moved his advantage to over two seconds as slower traffic came into play with just under ten laps to go.

Fighting with lapped cars, but still maintaining a comfortable lead, the dynamic changed as the caution lights came back on Lap 18. Slowed again a lap later, Most tried the bottom to no avail as Gile and Cling raced by.

Slowed one final time with three laps to run as R.J. Johnson and Tyler Most saw their night’s end with failed tires, the restart yielded much of the same for Stevie Sussex. Taking the white, the coming checkered flag would have to wait for one last caution. Keeping the field at bay for two more laps, Sussex grabbed the win by 1.506-seconds.

Racing hard for second, Sterling Cling and Dennis Gile made contact with both able to keep rolling through the final lap. Cling held on for second with Shon Deskins third from 14th. Rolling from 18th, Aaron Jones grabbed fourth with Randy Nelson going from 11th to fifth.

Dennis Gile ended up sixth with Joshua Shipley seventh. Joe Scheopner, Mason Keefer, and Jonas Reynolds completed the top ten.

The Copper Classic continues Saturday, November 28 with racing getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (MT). Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 7-12. Pit Passes are $40.

Fans not able to attend can see all the action live on https://www.floracing.com.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Speedway-211954742150175. Fans can also email info@arizonaspeedway.net or call (480) 926-6688.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

5th annual Copper Classic (Night 1)

Friday, November 27, 2020

Car Count: 30

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Tyler Most[5]; 2. 7X-Ryan Murphy[7]; 3. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[2]; 4. 43-Ryan Oerter[3]; 5. 21C-Brian Chamberlain[8]; 6. 50S-Patrick Kop[6]; 7. (DNF) 34-Dustin Burkhart[4]; 8. (DNF) 88-Philip Deeney[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Ronald Webster[2]; 2. 7K-Bruce St James[5]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[1]; 4. 4T-Josh Castro[4]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner[3]; 6. 22G-Aaron Jones[6]; 7. 3K-Patrick Krob[7]; 8. 91-Dean Colquette[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Dennis Gile[3]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley[2]; 3. 34C-Sterling Cling[5]; 4. 30-RJ Johnson[4]; 5. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich[1]; 6. 72-AJ Hernandez[6]; 7. 7-Mason Keefer[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex[3]; 2. 9-Josh Pelkey[4]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]; 4. 9X-Randy Nelson[6]; 5. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[1]; 6. 7W-Wayne Siddle[2]; 7. (DNS) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17-Joe Scheopner[2]; 2. 22G-Aaron Jones[6]; 3. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich[3]; 4. 7W-Wayne Siddle[8]; 5. 7-Mason Keefer[10]; 6. 34-Dustin Burkhart[12]; 7. 72-AJ Hernandez[7]; 8. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[4]; 9. 50S-Patrick Kop[5]; 10. (DNF) 43-Ryan Oerter[1]; 11. (DNS) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr; 12. (DNS) 3K-Patrick Krob; 13. (DNS) 91-Dean Colquette; 14. (DNS) 88-Philip Deeney

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex[3]; 2. 34C-Sterling Cling[9]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[14]; 4. 22G-Aaron Jones[18]; 5. 9X-Randy Nelson[11]; 6. 13-Dennis Gile[4]; 7. 2-Joshua Shipley[10]; 8. 17-Joe Scheopner[17]; 9. 7-Mason Keefer[21]; 10. 0-Jonas Reynolds[6]; 11. 3Y-Pete Yerkovich[19]; 12. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[24]; 13. 7X-Ryan Murphy[1]; 14. 21C-Brian Chamberlain[12]; 15. (DNF) 4T-Josh Castro[15]; 16. (DNF) 3-Tyler Most[2]; 17. (DNF) 30-RJ Johnson[16]; 18. (DNF) 9-Josh Pelkey[5]; 19. (DNF) 51-Ronald Webster[7]; 20. (DNF) 72-AJ Hernandez[23]; 21. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St James[8]; 22. (DNF) 25AZ-Rick Shuman[13]; 23. (DNF) 7W-Wayne Siddle[20]; 24. (DNF) 34-Dustin Burkhart[22]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cling Tops San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing At USA Raceway
  2. Cling Goes Back To Back With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series
  3. Copper Classic Prelim Goes To Kyle Larson With The ASCS Southwest Region
  4. Kyle Larson Takes ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
  5. Christopher Bell Runs Away With ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
  6. National Wing Sprint Cars Debut at Copper Classic!
jdearing

Latest articles

Stevie Sussex Tops ASCS Desert Non-Wing Copper Classic Prelim Night

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 27, 2020) Kicking off the 2020 Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert...
Read more

Tyler Nicely takes 411 Motor Speedway win!

411 Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 #25 Tyler Nicely   Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 20 08:57.489 2 00:16.979 N/A 2 #A7 Justin Allgaier   Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 20 08:59.124 3 00:17.216 1.635 1.635 N/A 3 #H2 Nick Hoffman   Open...
Read more

411 Motor Speedway Results – 11/27/20

411 Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
SPORTSMANS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 48 Booger Brooks Chickamauga, GA - 2 3 Z9 Zach Sise Knoxville, TN 1 3 2 24 Seth Wimpey Blue Ridge, GA -1 4 4 P7 Matt Steward Oolewtah, TN - 5 6 07 Hayden Cardwell Knoxville, TN 1 6 5 2 David Kerr Knoxville, TN -1 7 9 11 Trevor Sise Knoxville, TN 2 8 16 5 Curtis Thomas South Knoxville, TN 8 9 10 71 Nick Miley Knoxville, TN 1 10 15 23 Charles...
Read more

Springfield Raceway Results – 11/27/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
USRA B-MODS HEAT 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 2 71 Jerry Brown Nevada, MO 1 2 7 35 Jerry Lankton Lampe, MO 5 3 3 66 Ryan Gillmore Springfield, MO - 4 1 71III Justin Pearish Carthage, MO -3 5 8 11P Jeremy Price Blue Springs, MO 3 6 11 68 Ricky Watkins Brookline, MO 5 7 10 1 Rob Neubauer Desloge, MO 3 8 9 13 Brandon Baldridge Alton, MO 1 9 6 28 Wesley Briggs Lebanon, MO -3 10 5 25 Ryan Williams Fort...
Read more
Previous articleTyler Nicely takes 411 Motor Speedway win!

Related articles

Copper Classic Prelim Goes To Kyle Larson With The ASCS Southwest Region

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 27, 2020) Taking advantage of the Heat/Qualifier format to its full extent on Night 1 of the...
Read more

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Brock Zearfoss Joining World of Outlaws Full-time In 2021

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
DREAM TO REALITY: Brock Zearfoss Joining World of Outlaws Full-time In 2021 The Pennsylvania driver will go from Posse member to Outlaw and join an...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cling Tops San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing At USA Raceway
  2. Cling Goes Back To Back With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series
  3. Copper Classic Prelim Goes To Kyle Larson With The ASCS Southwest Region
  4. Kyle Larson Takes ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
  5. Christopher Bell Runs Away With ASCS Southwest Copper Classic Opener
  6. National Wing Sprint Cars Debut at Copper Classic!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: