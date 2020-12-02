Home Dirt Late Model News 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Contingency Award Recipients Announced

2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Contingency Award Recipients Announced

Batavia, OH (December 2, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the award recipients would like to thank all of the contingency sponsors for their continued support of the Series and its drivers. Not only were teams and drivers rewarded for their successes, but the top three engine builders and the chassis builder of the year also received cash, product certificates, and/or product.

Jimmy Owens led 682 laps in A-Main events this season, to win the Allstar Performance Most Laps Led. Owens will receive $500 Cash, and a $500 Product Certificate from Allstar Performance. For more information on Allstar Performance, visit: www.allstarperformance.com

Cornett Racing Engines continued their success with the Lucas Dirt Series in 2020, winning their eighth ARP Engine Builder of the Year award. Cornett will collect $1000 Cash, plus – ARP Product Award, Brodix $200 Product Certificate, CP Carrillo Product Certificate, E3 Spark Plugs Product Certificate, K&N Filters Product Certificate, COOL-IT Thermo-Tec Product Certificate, and Xceldyne $750 Product Certificate.

Second place in the ARP Engine Builder of the Year, Vic Hill Racing Engines will receive an ARP Product Award, Brodix $150 Product Certificate, CP Carrillo Product Certificate, E3 Spark Plugs Product Certificate, K&N Filters Product Certificate, and a Xceldyne $500 Product Certificate. Coming in third in the ARP Engine Builder of the Year, Durham Racing Engines will get a Brodix $100 Product Certificate and a Xceldyne $250 Product Certificate. For more information on ARP, visit: www.arp-bolts.com

The Big River Steel Podium became a familiar home for Jimmy Owens this season. Owens found himself on the podium 23 times, claiming the Big River Steel Most Podium Finishes and a $1,000 cash bonus. For more information on Big River Steel, visit: www.bigriversteel.com

Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge winner, Jimmy Owens will receive an extra $1,000 from Midwest Sheet Metal. Owens took the point lead on June 12th, after the 22nd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial, at Cherokee Speedway and never looked back. For more information on Midwest Sheet Metal, visit: www.msmfab.com

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Year, once again, went to Rocket Chassis. Rocket Chassis will receive a brand new Miller Welder Multimatic 215 Multiprocess Welder that is easy-to-use and versatile MIG, Stick and DC TIG welder. This welder comes with a color screen featuring Auto-Set™ Elite and is an all-in-one welder that connects to 120 or 240 volt input power, welding up to 3/8″ mild steel. For more information on Miller Welders, visit: www.millerwelds.com

Passing 251 cars, over the course of the 2020 season, Rookie of the Year driver, Tanner English wins the Optima Batteries Hard Charger award and a $500 cash bonus. For more information on Optima Batteries, visit: www.optimabatteries.com

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year goes to the Crew Chief for Jimmy Owens/Ramirez Motorsports, Cody Mallory. Mallory will receive $1,000 for Crew Chief of the Year. For more information on Outerwears, visit: www.outerwears.com

With eight PFC Most Pole Awards in 2020, Jimmy Owens takes the PFC Pole Award of the Year, and will receive $500 Cash and a $500 Product Certificate from PFC. For more information on PFC, visit: www.pfcbrakes.com

Out of 47 feature events, Jimmy Owens finished in the top five 29 times, to take the Penske Shocks Most Top 5 Finishes in Year award, along with $1,000 Cash and a $1,000 Product Certificate. For more information on Penske Shocks, visit: www.penskeshocks.com

Simpson Race Products Most Heat Race Wins goes to Jimmy Owens, with a total of 24 heat race wins. For this award, Owens will receive $500 Cash, plus – a Product Award. For more information on Simpson Race Products, visit: www.simpsonraceproducts.com

Sunoco Race for Gas Points went to the highest finishing Sunoco driver in each A-Main of the season. First place, Jimmy Owens will receive $3000, second place finisher, Josh Richards will receive $2,000, and third place Tyler Erb will receive $1,000. For more information on Sunoco Race Fuels, visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com

The 2020 season Champion picked up 11 feature wins to take the Wrisco Most Feature Wins. Jimmy Owens will receive a $1,000 cash bonus from Wrisco Industries, Inc. For more information on Wrisco Industries, Inc, visit: www.wrisco.com

For more information about the Lucas Oil Late Model dirt series visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Final Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7940 $301,950
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7560 $249,200
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7375 $145,320
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7295 $146,460
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 7110 $126,814
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6780 $103,450
7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6690 $97,015
8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6690 $96,940
9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6455 $72,255
10 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6390 $108,525
11 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6375 $86,355
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5650 $47,275
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5505 $60,930
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 5375 $40,145

 

 

###

