Home Sprint Car & Midget News Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering...

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSCS
Conner Leoffler

Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National “Rookie of the Year”.  Leoffler had the best first season of competition of any rookie driver to ever compete in the United Sprint Car Series throughout their first full season. Leoffler claimed a regional series title in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series and three wins during the winged sprint car series’ 36-race 2020 and 24th anniversary season.

In USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National competition Leoffler rode his three stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane after victories in main-event competition plus 14 top-five finishes and 28 top-ten finishes during 2020 into second place in the USCS National point standings. He finished a scant 41 points behind 13-time USCS 2020 National Champion, Terry Gray, for the title after 36 events. Leoffler’s three wins were the third most series for all drivers competing in USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour events during the 2020 season.

The talented first year winged sprint car driver bested seventy-six different drivers during the thirteen USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series events that averaged 23 driver entries per event who competed for the title during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 USCS Southern Thunder regional series schedule. The young gun (Leoffler) additionally finished in fourth position in the tough USCS Mid-South regional series standings at season’s end as well.
.
USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said ‘We are so very are proud to announce that 16-year-old Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is the United Sprint Car Series National “Rookie of the Year” for the 2020 season. He had a remarkable year in our series finishing in second place in the National point standings and capturing the USCS Southern Thunder regional series crown and winning three main events in one of our most competitive seasons I can remember. He proved he is not only one of the USCS series’ but, one of the Nation’s top young talents in 360-winged sprint car racing”.

The complete season schedule and all winners for the 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters with winners can be found at www.uscsracing.com For rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office 770-865-6097. We invite you to please follow USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter as well @uscsracing

Photo/Caption car #22: The 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year, Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina also claimed the USCS Southern Thunder regional series and career-first USCS title during 2020. (USCS file photo)

USCS 2020 Southern Thunder regional series Final 2020 Point Standings as of November 14, 2020
Pos. Car# Driver Point
1 22 Connor Leoffler 1931
2 10 Terry Gray 1880
3 29 Kyle Amerson 1721
4 49 Mallie Shuster 1696
5 20 Jim Shuster 1686
6 28 Jeff Willingham 1612
7 4 Danny Smith 1314
8 43 Terry Witherspoon 1220
9 M1 Mark Smith 1219
10 23 Lance Moss 1082

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Final
2020 National Championship Point Standings after 36 events:

Pos. Car# Driver Point
1 10 Terry Gray 4950
2 22 Connor Leoffler 4910
3 20 Jim Shuster 4319
4 49 Mallie Shuster 4296
5 28 Jeff Willingham 4135
6 M1 Mark Smith 4092
7 47 Dale Howard 3628
8 10m Morgan Turpen 3549
9 4 Danny Smith 3507
10 29 Kyle Amerson 3227

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. USCS announces new USCS Deep South regional sprint car series
  2. Morgan Turpen claims her 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in 2019
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.. wins USCS Battle at the Beach World Finals preliminary at Southern Raceway on Friday
  4. Ricky Stenhouse streaks to $6000 win in USCS “Battle at the Beach” World Finals 40-lap final
  5. Derek Hagar claimed USCS presented by K&N Filters 2013 National Championship
  6. USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour releases 50+ race 2017 National schedule
jdearing

Latest articles

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more

POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with...
Read more

Chris Madden Wins Second Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
GRAY COURT GRINCH: Madden Makes It Back-to-Back Xtreme Wins at Volunteer McIntosh goes ninth-to-second, Strickler collects second-straight podium finish BULLS GAP, TN – Dec. 5, 2020 –...
Read more

Ricky Weiss Returning with Title Hopes in 2021 World of Outlaws Season

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: Ricky Weiss Eyeing Championship Campaign in 2021 Canadian Sensation Brings Back Drydene as Sponsor; Building His Own Cars CONCORD, N.C. - If statistical...
Read more
Previous articlePOWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

Related articles

POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with...
Read more

Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
NEW OPPORTUNITY PART II: Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR The 2019 Rookie of the Year joins Jason Johnson Racing for his third full-time...
Read more

Kyle Larson Sweeps The ASCS Southwest Copper Classic

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 28, 2020) Making it an unprecedented 45 wins on the 2020 season, California’s Kyle Larson made it...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. USCS announces new USCS Deep South regional sprint car series
  2. Morgan Turpen claims her 2nd USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Championship in 2019
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.. wins USCS Battle at the Beach World Finals preliminary at Southern Raceway on Friday
  4. Ricky Stenhouse streaks to $6000 win in USCS “Battle at the Beach” World Finals 40-lap final
  5. Derek Hagar claimed USCS presented by K&N Filters 2013 National Championship
  6. USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour releases 50+ race 2017 National schedule

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: