Home Sprint Car & Midget News POWRi Series News POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with the development of the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series.

Set to compete at various venues of speed throughout the south, the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series will primarily run in Florida and Mississippi with series officials planning on racing visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana as the series continues to grow.

“The series has expanded within just the past two years and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here, joining POWRi felt like the best way to help grow even-more while keeping the driver’s interest first” commented Outlaw Midget Series Director Shane Reavis. Going on to add “We have a ton of racing in the area from go-karts, stock cars, late models, and wing sprints. Now those drivers looking to move up from go-karts or competitors trying a new class have an affordable alternative” said Reavis.

Employing economy-based midgets that utilize a stock production long block engine, the D-2 midget series originated in 2019 as part of a small four-race schedule and grew to a dozen events in a 2020 shortened season while gaining entries since the inception.  Now racing under the POWRi brand, the Outlaw Midget Series is planning for fifteen events in the upcoming season with added incentives on the line through the season points championship. The POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series is currently finalizing the full and expanded 2021 season schedule ranging in race dates from early March until late September.

Follow along for more information on the further growth of the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. POWRi sanctions Australian, New Zealand series with ambition to grow Midget racing in worldwide prominence
  2. Allstar Midget Series Joins POWRi in 2017
  3. Roney wins 1st in POWRi Lucas Oil Midget Series, Langston takes Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Sprints at Du Quoin
  4. POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midgets schedule eight events for inaugural season in New Hampshire, New York
  5. POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series schedules 15 events for inaugural season in 2012
  6. POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series Schedule Released, 20 Events on Tap For 2015
jdearing

Latest articles

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more

POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with...
Read more

Chris Madden Wins Second Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
GRAY COURT GRINCH: Madden Makes It Back-to-Back Xtreme Wins at Volunteer McIntosh goes ninth-to-second, Strickler collects second-straight podium finish BULLS GAP, TN – Dec. 5, 2020 –...
Read more

Ricky Weiss Returning with Title Hopes in 2021 World of Outlaws Season

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: Ricky Weiss Eyeing Championship Campaign in 2021 Canadian Sensation Brings Back Drydene as Sponsor; Building His Own Cars CONCORD, N.C. - If statistical...
Read more
Previous articleChris Madden Wins Second Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway
Next articleConner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Related articles

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more

Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
NEW OPPORTUNITY PART II: Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR The 2019 Rookie of the Year joins Jason Johnson Racing for his third full-time...
Read more

Kyle Larson Sweeps The ASCS Southwest Copper Classic

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 28, 2020) Making it an unprecedented 45 wins on the 2020 season, California’s Kyle Larson made it...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. POWRi sanctions Australian, New Zealand series with ambition to grow Midget racing in worldwide prominence
  2. Allstar Midget Series Joins POWRi in 2017
  3. Roney wins 1st in POWRi Lucas Oil Midget Series, Langston takes Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Sprints at Du Quoin
  4. POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midgets schedule eight events for inaugural season in New Hampshire, New York
  5. POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series schedules 15 events for inaugural season in 2012
  6. POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series Schedule Released, 20 Events on Tap For 2015

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: