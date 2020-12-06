POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with the development of the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series.

Set to compete at various venues of speed throughout the south, the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series will primarily run in Florida and Mississippi with series officials planning on racing visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana as the series continues to grow.

“The series has expanded within just the past two years and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here, joining POWRi felt like the best way to help grow even-more while keeping the driver’s interest first” commented Outlaw Midget Series Director Shane Reavis. Going on to add “We have a ton of racing in the area from go-karts, stock cars, late models, and wing sprints. Now those drivers looking to move up from go-karts or competitors trying a new class have an affordable alternative” said Reavis.

Employing economy-based midgets that utilize a stock production long block engine, the D-2 midget series originated in 2019 as part of a small four-race schedule and grew to a dozen events in a 2020 shortened season while gaining entries since the inception. Now racing under the POWRi brand, the Outlaw Midget Series is planning for fifteen events in the upcoming season with added incentives on the line through the season points championship. The POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series is currently finalizing the full and expanded 2021 season schedule ranging in race dates from early March until late September.

Follow along for more information on the further growth of the POWRi Lucas Oil Outlaw Midget Series and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

