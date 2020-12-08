Home Dirt Late Model News Jimmy Owens Named 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion

Jimmy Owens Named 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
Jimmy Owens – Heath Lawson photo

Batavia, OHIO (December 8, 2020) – Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN clinched the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship, becoming only the second driver to have four Lucas Dirt Championships on his résumé. Owens became the fifth and final point leader of the series this year, after the final race of the Reopening Tour on May 27th at East Bay Raceway Park.

Due to challenges presented in trying to have a banquet during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 year-end banquet was cancelled. During the final series event, the Dirt Track World Championship, Owens and his team were celebrated by fellow competing teams, fans, and officials. Teams lined up on the track to show their respect for the four-time champion before he backed on the stage and was presented with championship hardware.

Owens will receive several cash and product awards for his Championship and other contingency programs, including: $75,000 cash for his Championship, $10,000 Lucas Oil Champion bonus, $500 Cash and $250 product award for Allstar Performance Most Laps Led, $1,000 cash for Big River Steel Most Podium Finishes, $5,000 cash for 2nd place in Arizona Sport Shirts and DirtonDirt.com Crown Jewel Cup, $10,000 cash for 1st place in the GEICO TV Challenge Points, $1,000 cash for 1st place in Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge, $1,000 cash and a product certificate for Penske Shocks Most Top Five Finishes, $500 cash and $500 product award for PFC Brakes Most Pole Awards, $500 cash and a new helmet for Simpson Race Products Most Heat Race Wins, $3,000 cash for winning the Sunoco Race for Gas Points, $2,500 Sunoco Race Fuels bonus for highest finishing Sunoco driver in the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100, $1,000 cash for winning the Wrisco Industries Most Feature Wins, and a product award from Swift Springs for winning the championship (grand total of $111,000 in cash-plus product awards and certificates).

Owens reached Victory Lane on 11 different occasions and finished the night with an appearance on the Big River Steel Podium 23 times at Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events, in 2020. In addition, Owens earned nine Lucas Oil Slick Mist Overall Fast Time Awards and eight Performance Friction Brakes Pole Awards – over the course of the year. The Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine.

“I would like to thank my crew, Cody Mallory, Jeff “Mullett” Strope, and Kurt Owens. I would also like to thank my family and friends; Melissa and Nathan, Gary Williams, Justin Talley, Chris Fox, Mike Hayes and the bunch in our souvenir trailer taking care of our swag. We really have a lot of great people behind us. I definitely have to thank Leon, Becky, and Dereck Ramirez and that bunch, they’ve made our dreams come true and make it possible for us to go racing. You can never understand what it takes from people like that to keep us going and to just put forth the sponsorship and confidence in someone”, stated Owens.

Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Tim McCreadie (NY) finished second, followed by Jonathan Davenport (GA), Josh Richards (WV), and Tyler Erb (TX) rounding out the top five in series standings. Sixth through fourteenth are: Shane Clanton (GA), Kyle Bronson (FL), Devin Moran (OH), Tanner English (KY), Earl Pearson, Jr. (FL), Billy Moyer Jr. (AR), Tyler Bruening (IA), Hudson O’Neal (IN), and Stormy Scott (NM).

Lucas Oil FINAL Championship Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7940 $376,950
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7560 $296,200
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7375 $185,320
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7295 $176,460
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 7110 $153,814
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6780 $128,450
7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6690 $119,515
8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6690 $116,940
9 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 6455 $99,755
10 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 6390 $125,025
11 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 6375 $98,355
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5650 $59,775
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5505 $65,930
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 5375 $42,645

 

 

##

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jimmy Owens Wins Third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship
  2. 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Contingency Award Recipients Announced
  3. Jimmy Owens Completes Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Season in Winning Style
  4. Jimmy Owens Regains Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Points Lead After Win at Rome
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Drivers Steve Francis and Jimmy Owens Dominate Down Under
  6. Jimmy Owens Captures 2011 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship; Jared Landers Takes Quarter Master Rookie of the Year Honors
jdearing

Latest articles

Jimmy Owens Named 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Batavia, OHIO (December 8, 2020) - Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN clinched the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship, becoming only the...
Read more

Ricky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
ADEL, Iowa (12/08/20) – On the heels of an impressive season where he claimed an overall 38 victories, Ricky Thornton Jr. is primed for...
Read more

The 28 Drivers Who Barely Missed World of Outlaws Wins

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NEXT BEST: Runner Ups Who Never Found World of Outlaws Victory Since 2004, 28 Drivers Have Come Close, but Fallen One Spot Short of Glory CONCORD,...
Read more

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more
Previous articleRicky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Related articles

Ricky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
ADEL, Iowa (12/08/20) – On the heels of an impressive season where he claimed an overall 38 victories, Ricky Thornton Jr. is primed for...
Read more

The 28 Drivers Who Barely Missed World of Outlaws Wins

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NEXT BEST: Runner Ups Who Never Found World of Outlaws Victory Since 2004, 28 Drivers Have Come Close, but Fallen One Spot Short of Glory CONCORD,...
Read more

Chris Madden Wins Second Grinch 40 at Volunteer Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
GRAY COURT GRINCH: Madden Makes It Back-to-Back Xtreme Wins at Volunteer McIntosh goes ninth-to-second, Strickler collects second-straight podium finish BULLS GAP, TN – Dec. 5, 2020 –...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jimmy Owens Wins Third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship
  2. 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Contingency Award Recipients Announced
  3. Jimmy Owens Completes Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Season in Winning Style
  4. Jimmy Owens Regains Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Points Lead After Win at Rome
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Drivers Steve Francis and Jimmy Owens Dominate Down Under
  6. Jimmy Owens Captures 2011 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship; Jared Landers Takes Quarter Master Rookie of the Year Honors

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: