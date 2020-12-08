Home Dirt Late Model News Ricky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Ricky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Ricky Thornton, Jr. – Heath Lawson photo

ADEL, Iowa (12/08/20) – On the heels of an impressive season where he claimed an overall 38 victories, Ricky Thornton Jr. is primed for a new challenge in 2021.

Thornton will take on the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series where he’ll compete for the national tour’s Rookie of the Year title in the SSI Motorsports No. 20RT Dyno One Inc./ Excel Floor Covering/ Sub-Surface of Indiana/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“Since I was a little kid my goal has always been to race Late Models,” Thornton said. “Now, to be able to do it with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, it just makes it that much better. Huge thanks to Todd and Vickie Burns, and everyone at SSI Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.”

Rick Thornton Jr. already has several podium appearances in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to his credit, including a breakthrough victory in 2020. Soaring to his first-career win on the tour, Thornton took home $20,000 for his triumph in the 32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100 at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway on October 3.

Thornton will kick off his pursuit of the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie Title on January 22-23 at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Ga. A Friday show will post a $12,000 top prize, while Saturday’s feature will offer a $15,000 top prize.

From there, the team, will head to East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. for six straight nights (January 25-30) of competition. A pair of events at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. are set for February 1-2, with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series “Speedweeks” concluding at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla., February 4-6.

For a complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, please visit www.LucasDirt.com. To stay up to date on Ricky Thornton Jr. and the latest team news, keep you browser pointed to www.TwentyRT.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Dyno One Inc., Excel Floor Covering, Certified Inspection Service Co. Inc., D&E Outside Services, Deines-Nitz Soultions & Powdercoating, West Side Tractor Sales Co., SSI Motorsports, Shelby Materials, Slicker Graphics, Lethal Chassis, Dylan Earven Foundation, Tire Demon, Hoker Trucking, Tanner Racing, High Performance Lubricants, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Midwest Sheet Metal, Dirtvision, Simpson Race Products, JE Pistons, Edelbrock, MSD, iRacing, E-Z-GO, Powers Performance, COMP Cams, Quarter Master, Cometic Gasket, Drydene, Winters Performance Products, Snap-on by Ryan Marsh, NGK Spark Plugs, Schoenfeld Headers, NAPA, Swift Springs, Penske Racing Shocks, Winning Edge Carburetion, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, Dynamic Drivelines, Superior Fuel Cells, Finish Line Body & Parts, Wehrs Machine, Dirt Defender, EMD Wraps, CPD racing Shocks, Bassett, Integra Racing Shocks, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.

 

 

 

 

 

