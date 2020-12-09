Home Sprint Car & Midget News 2021 USAC Silver Crown Schedule is Revealed

2021 USAC Silver Crown Schedule is Revealed

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
Brady Bacon (#6) & Justin Grant (#91) go side-by-side at Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway during the 2020 USAC Silver Crown season.
(Steve Koletar Photo)

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2020)………USAC Silver Crown’s 51st season of competition features a schedule that consists of 12 events – six on the dirt, five on the pavement, and one event yet to be announced for the 2021 campaign.

One-hundred-ninety-four previous USAC main events have been contested at Indiana’s Winchester Speedway, but never before has a USAC Silver Crown “Champ Car” graced the paved half-mile high banks, save for four short distance AAA “Big Car” events during the 1946 season. However, the series will make its first appearance on the Silver Crown schedule in 2021, launching the new season on Sunday afternoon, May 9. Winchester last hosted a USAC race a decade earlier in 2011, a Sprint race won by Tracy Hines.

Once thought to be lost to history just a short while ago, the Hoosier Hundred will return once again in 2021 for its 66th edition on the one-mile dirt oval at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Thursday night, May 27, an event that’s origins date back to 1953.

The Hoosier Hundred begins a rare back-to-back weekend of dirt and pavement events on consecutive nights, with the following evening’s Dave Steele Carb Night Classic hitting the asphalt of Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind., just down the road from the Indy Mile on Friday, May 28.

A busy stretch in June with three events in an eight-day span begins at another one of America’s most famed dirt tracks, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the first time in two years on Friday night, June 18. Next, it’s off to the pavement of Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wisconsin on Friday, June 25, followed up by a yet to be announced event at a yet to be determined venue.

An August trifecta of Silver Crown showdowns gets its start on Sunday night, August 8, at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway, for the second installment of the Bill Holland Classic, one year after the series debuted on the half-mile dirt oval. It’s the first time ever that multiple Pennsylvania tracks are set to host Silver Crown events in the same season. It’s been since 1983, when Nazareth hosted a pair of events, that more than one Silver Crown race was held in Pa. in a season.

From there, the series moves westbound to Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Raceway for the inaugural Hoosier Classic on Saturday night, August 14. The event also consists of Sprint Cars on Friday night while Midgets will contest the .686-mile paved oval along with Silver Crown on Saturday night. Any driver/team that can win all three of the Hoosier Classic races that weekend will take home $100,000 as part of the Fatheadz $100K Challenge. If a driver and team can win two of the three events, they will collect $50,000.

Champ Car racing dates back to 1934 at the one-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and the Bettenhausen 100 on the historic Springfield Mile will return to its traditional mid-August slot on Saturday afternoon, August 21, for the only daytime dirt race of the 2021 season.

The series hits the scenic and racy “Magic Mile” of the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois for the Ted Horn 100 on Saturday night, September 4, under the lights on the second of the two miles in the “Land of Lincoln.”

The dirt is the word once again for the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, beginning with qualifying on Friday night, September 24, and the 50-lap feature on Saturday night, September 25.

Twice before has Ohio’s Toledo Speedway hosted the USAC Silver Crown series finale, in both 2010 and 2011. That’s once again on the docket in 2021 with the rocket-fast paved half-mile and the Rollie Beale Classic serving as the championship decider.

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 9: Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

Thursday, May 27: Indiana State Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, IN – “Hoosier Hundred”

Friday, May 28: Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN – “Dave Steele Carb Night Classic”

Friday, June 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday, June 25: Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI – “Dairyland 100”

Saturday, June 26: TBA – TBA

Sunday, August 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – “Bill Holland Classic”

Saturday, August 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN – “Hoosier Classic”

Saturday, August 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL – Bettenhausen 100

Saturday, September 4: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL – “Ted Horn 100”

Friday & Saturday, September 24-25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – “4-Crown Nationals”

Sunday, October 10: Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – “Rollie Beale Classic”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. BALANCED PAVEMENT/DIRT MIX THE INGREDIENT FOR 2018 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE
  2. USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RIDES INTO THE DESERT AT PHOENIX IN 2017
  3. J D Byrider USAC Silver Crown Event Schedule – Thursday July 24 at ORP
  4. WILLIAMS GROVE AND SALEM RETURN TO SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE FOR FIRST TIME IN DECADES; SIX DIRT AND FIVE PAVEMENT RACES FILL 11-RACE SLATE
  5. Bob Jenkins named voice of USAC Silver Crown Series!
  6. USAC Silver Crown Series Joins ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’ during NAPA Super DIRT Week in October 2014 at N.Y. State Fairgrounds
jdearing

Latest articles

2021 USAC Silver Crown Schedule is Revealed

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2020).........USAC Silver Crown's 51st season of competition features a schedule that consists of 12 events...
Read more

Jimmy Owens Named 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Batavia, OHIO (December 8, 2020) - Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN clinched the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship, becoming only the...
Read more

Ricky Thornton Jr. to Embark on Lucas Oil Campaign in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
ADEL, Iowa (12/08/20) – On the heels of an impressive season where he claimed an overall 38 victories, Ricky Thornton Jr. is primed for...
Read more

The 28 Drivers Who Barely Missed World of Outlaws Wins

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NEXT BEST: Runner Ups Who Never Found World of Outlaws Victory Since 2004, 28 Drivers Have Come Close, but Fallen One Spot Short of Glory CONCORD,...
Read more
Previous articleJimmy Owens Named 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion

Related articles

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more

POWRi Sanctions Outlaw Midget Series for 2021

POWRi Series News jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (12/5/2020) Branching out to new territories in 2021, Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated will see sanctioning sweep into the gulf-coast area with...
Read more

Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
NEW OPPORTUNITY PART II: Carson Macedo Eager To Grow With JJR The 2019 Rookie of the Year joins Jason Johnson Racing for his third full-time...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. BALANCED PAVEMENT/DIRT MIX THE INGREDIENT FOR 2018 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE
  2. USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RIDES INTO THE DESERT AT PHOENIX IN 2017
  3. J D Byrider USAC Silver Crown Event Schedule – Thursday July 24 at ORP
  4. WILLIAMS GROVE AND SALEM RETURN TO SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE FOR FIRST TIME IN DECADES; SIX DIRT AND FIVE PAVEMENT RACES FILL 11-RACE SLATE
  5. Bob Jenkins named voice of USAC Silver Crown Series!
  6. USAC Silver Crown Series Joins ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’ during NAPA Super DIRT Week in October 2014 at N.Y. State Fairgrounds

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: