Home Sprint Car & Midget News 2021 Schedule Unveiled for USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

2021 Schedule Unveiled for USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 10, 2020)……..USAC’s 2021 NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season will consist of 43 events at dirt ovals from Florida to Pennsylvania, from Indiana to Oklahoma, and from Arizona to California, and several places in between.

The 43 events are the most for the series since 49 were on the slate back in 1988. A slew of brand-new events highlights the schedule, which begins with a two-night Winter Dirt Games showdown at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on Feb. 5-6, where the winner’s share on the final night has been increased to $5,000.

Additions to the schedule this coming year will see the series take on an expanded Indiana Midget Week, which will now span eight races over two weekends. Two new additions to the busiest week-plus for the series include Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. on June 6 and the brand-new Circle City Raceway on June 9, the first series event held in Indianapolis since a date at the Speedrome in 2005.

Return stops for Indiana Midget Week bring the series to Paragon Speedway for the opener on June 3, followed by Bloomington Speedway on June 4 and Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 5, plus Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, Ind.) on June 10, Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 11 and the finale, Kokomo Speedway, on June 12.

Two never-before-raced-by-the-series events at Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway and the newly renovated Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fairgrounds join in for Eastern Midget Week at the beginning of August. Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, Pa.) opens the six-race series on Aug. 3, followed by Action Track USA (Kutztown, Pa.) on Aug. 4, Bridgeport on Aug. 5, Bloomsburg on Aug. 6 and Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway on Aug. 7.

For the first time since 2005, Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway will serve as the host of two USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events in a single season. Only once before, 2001, have Midget races been held at the half-mile on consecutive nights. Twenty years later, that scenario rings true again with the series opening the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals on Friday, Sept. 24 with a full show followed by another round the ensuing night on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Three sets of one-track doubleheaders greet the midgets in the months of April and May with Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. hosting back-to-back nights on April 9-10. Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway’s Kokomo Grand Prix sets the stage for a two-night extravaganza on April 30-May 1. Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex has been the stage for some of the most memorable series races of late, and it’s on at the 1/8-mile dirt oval for both May 14-15.

Mid-America Midget Week sees a slightly different look with Red Dirt Raceway’s Tuesday Night Thunder now opening the stretch up on July 13, then is capped off with an expanded Midwest Midget Championship now showcasing three-straight nights of racing on July 15-16-17 at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb.

The James Dean Classic will feature both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets as well as the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on the same event card on Sept. 23. One final weekend in the Midwest places the series at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. for the Jason Leffler Memorial on Oct. 8 and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. for Harvest Cup on Oct. 9.

A number of yet-to-be-announced USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events are also on the docket, including Sept. 9-10-11, a group of dates which are also displayed as “TBA” on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car schedule as well.

The BC39 at The Dirt Track at IMS, as of now, does not have a date and time set in stone. The case is the same for the entirety of the west coast swing, which annually comprises the month of November: two nights of the 53rd Western World Championships at Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, Ariz.), a doubleheader with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, plus Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway’s November Classic, Merced (Calif.) Speedway, the three-night Hangtown 100 at Placerville (Calif.) Speedway and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at California’s Ventura Raceway.

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGETS

Friday, February 5: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Saturday, February 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Friday, April 9: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

Saturday, April 10: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

Friday, April 30: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Saturday, May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Friday, May 14: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

Saturday, May 15: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

Thursday, June 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN (I)

Friday, June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN (I)

Saturday, June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN (I)

Sunday, June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN (I)

Wednesday, June 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN (I)

Thursday, June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN (I)

Friday, June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway- Gas City, IN (I)

Saturday, June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN (I)

Tuesday, July 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK (M)

Thursday, July 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE (M)

Friday, July 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE (M)

Saturday, July 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE (M)

Tuesday, August 3: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA (E)

Wednesday, August 4: Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA (E)

Thursday, August 5: Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ (E)

Friday, August 6: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, PA (E)

Saturday, August 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Newmanstown, PA (E)

Thursday, September 9: TBA – TBA

Friday, September 10: TBA – TBA

Saturday, September 11: TBA – TBA

Thursday, September 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Friday, September 24: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Saturday, September 25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Friday, October 8: Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL (A)

Saturday, October 9: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

TBA: The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, IN (A)

TBA: The Dirt Track at IMS – Speedway, IN (A)

TBA: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

TBA: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

TBA: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

TBA: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

TBA: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (A)

TBA: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (A)

TBA: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (A)

TBA: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

(N) represents an indoor event

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(E) represents an Eastern Midget Week event

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. NOS® ENERGY DRINK NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS BEGINNING IN 2019
  2. Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets
  3. 2016 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE INCLUDES FOUR NEW VENUES, EXPANDED SCHEDULE AMONG ITS 23 DATES
  4. 2020 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT SCHEDULE RELEASED
  5. SWEET SPRINGS PREVIEW: USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGETS – SEPT. 4-5, 2020
  6. NOS ENERGY DRINK PARTNERS WITH USAC’S INDIANA SPRINT WEEK AND BC39
jdearing

Latest articles

Jacob Allen aiming for next level success in 2021

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
NEXT STEP: Jacob Allen Aiming For Next Level Success In 2021 The Shark Racing driver looks to build off a successful 2020 season CONCORD, NC —...
Read more

2021 Schedule Unveiled for USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 10, 2020)........USAC's 2021 NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season will consist of 43 events at...
Read more

Boom Briggs Back with World of Outlaws Late Models in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOOM'S BACK: Briggs Returning for Fifth Season as Full-Time World of Outlaws Competitor in 2021 Bear Lake Banzai Determined to Find Victory Lane with Newfound...
Read more

2021 USAC Silver Crown Schedule is Revealed

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2020).........USAC Silver Crown's 51st season of competition features a schedule that consists of 12 events...
Read more
Previous articleBoom Briggs Back with World of Outlaws Late Models in 2021
Next articleJacob Allen aiming for next level success in 2021

Related articles

Jacob Allen aiming for next level success in 2021

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
NEXT STEP: Jacob Allen Aiming For Next Level Success In 2021 The Shark Racing driver looks to build off a successful 2020 season CONCORD, NC —...
Read more

2021 USAC Silver Crown Schedule is Revealed

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2020).........USAC Silver Crown's 51st season of competition features a schedule that consists of 12 events...
Read more

Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year after garnering a regional series Championship and  and three wins.

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. NOS® ENERGY DRINK NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS BEGINNING IN 2019
  2. Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets
  3. 2016 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE INCLUDES FOUR NEW VENUES, EXPANDED SCHEDULE AMONG ITS 23 DATES
  4. 2020 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT SCHEDULE RELEASED
  5. SWEET SPRINGS PREVIEW: USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGETS – SEPT. 4-5, 2020
  6. NOS ENERGY DRINK PARTNERS WITH USAC’S INDIANA SPRINT WEEK AND BC39

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Season Review: 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 25, 2020).........A USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season unlike any other wound up as the...
Read more

Fairbury Speedway Announces Marquee Events for 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
We are very excited to announce our marquee events for the 2021 season at "America's Dirt Track" the Fairbury Speedway. On behalf of the...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Nov. 11, 2020) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative schedule for 2021 finds the usual wide variety of racing, plus the introduction of...
Read more

Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Schedule and Race Plans!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway November 8, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway continues to plan for the 2021 season during the off-season and is pleased...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: