Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment

Batavia, OH (December 12, 2020) – As 2020 comes to an end, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and our staff look forward to new beginnings and a new year, however, due to COVID-19, some of the challenges from this past race season will carry over into the new year.

Since 2014, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has kicked off Speed Weeks with the Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway. However, due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in their region, the team at Golden Isles Speedway has decided to cancel the event for 2021.

Golden Isles Speedway officials stated, “It’s been a very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Super Bowl of Racing. We feel that we must prioritize the health and safety of those that make such an event great – drivers, crew members, spectators, sponsors, vendors, and other patrons. We are disappointed in this development, but we feel it’s something we must do. We look forward to working with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to host the Super Bowl of Racing in 2022 – as we all know and love.”

The Series supports and respects the Golden Isles decision and looks forward to returning to Brunswick, GA again, next season.

For 2021, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks will now begin with practice at East Bay Raceway Park, on January 24th.

To see a full schedule of events visit https://lucasdirt.com/events/2021-tour-schedule.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win
1/24/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice
1/25/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000
1/26/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000
1/27/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000
1/28/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000
1/29/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000
1/30/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000
2/1/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000
2/2/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000
2/3/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL Practice
2/4/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $10,000
2/5/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $12,000
2/6/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $15,000

 

###

