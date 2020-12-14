All-Tech Raceway Kicks Off 2021 Speedweeks

BATAVIA, OH (December 14, 2020) – All-Tech Raceway promoter, Wendell Durrance, approached Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials about a possible date change when availability recently opened up. Speedweeks 2021 will now kick off in Lake City, FL.
The new schedule of events for All-Tech Raceway includes a practice on Thursday, January 21st with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams competing on January 22nd and 23rd for $12,000 and $15,000 to win events. The remainder of the Speedweeks schedule at East Bay Raceway Park and Bubba Raceway Park will continue as originally scheduled.
To see a full schedule of events visit https://lucasdirt.com/events/2021-tour-schedule.
2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:
|Date
|Track
|Event
|Location
|To Win
|1/21/2021
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winternationals
|Lake City, FL
|Practice
|1/22/2021
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winternationals
|Lake City, FL
|$12,000
|1/23/2021
|All-Tech Raceway
|Winternationals
|Lake City, FL
|$15,000
|1/24/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|Practice
|1/25/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|1/26/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$5,000
|1/27/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|1/28/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$7,000
|1/29/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$12,000
|1/30/2021
|East Bay Raceway Park
|45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil
|Tampa, FL
|$15,000
|2/1/2021
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
|2/2/2021
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Winter Nationals
|Ocala, FL
|$10,000
2021 Speedweeks Purses:
$5,000-to-win purse:
- $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500
$7,000-to-win purse:
- $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600
$10,000-to-win purse:
- $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800
$12,000-to-win purse:
- $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
$15,000-to-win purse:
- $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
