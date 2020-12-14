Home Florida All-Tech Raceway All-Tech Raceway Kicks Off 2021 Speedweeks

All-Tech Raceway Kicks Off 2021 Speedweeks

FloridaAll-Tech RacewayBubba Raceway ParkDirt Late Model NewsEast Bay Raceway ParkRace Track NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
BATAVIA, OH (December 14, 2020) – All-Tech Raceway promoter, Wendell Durrance, approached Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials about a possible date change when availability recently opened up. Speedweeks 2021 will now kick off in Lake City, FL.

The new schedule of events for All-Tech Raceway includes a practice on Thursday, January 21st with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams competing on January 22nd and 23rd for $12,000 and $15,000 to win events. The remainder of the Speedweeks schedule at East Bay Raceway Park and Bubba Raceway Park will continue as originally scheduled.

To see a full schedule of events visit https://lucasdirt.com/events/2021-tour-schedule.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win
1/21/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL Practice
1/22/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL $12,000
1/23/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL $15,000
1/24/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice
1/25/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000
1/26/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000
1/27/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000
1/28/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000
1/29/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000
1/30/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000
2/1/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000
2/2/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000

2021 Speedweeks Purses:

$5,000-to-win purse:

  1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

 

$7,000-to-win purse:

  1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600

 

$10,000-to-win purse:

  1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

 

$12,000-to-win purse:

  1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

 

$15,000-to-win purse:

  1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

 

###

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment
  2. Lucas Dirt Announces 2021 Speedweeks Expansion
  3. 39th Annual Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park Kicks Off Speedweeks 2015
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule
  5. Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Just One Month Away!
  6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks to Repeat Last Year’s Success During Speedweeks 2013
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleDOWNTOWN CROWN: Brown Defends on Green-White-Checkered Finish to Win at Lavonia

Related articles

DOWNTOWN CROWN: Brown Defends on Green-White-Checkered Finish to Win at Lavonia

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Smith shines in Super Late Model debut, Strickler gives up points lead on the hook LAVONIA, GA – Dec. 12, 2020 – A fast car, an...
Read more

Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment

All-Tech Raceway jdearing - 0
Batavia, OH (December 12, 2020) - As 2020 comes to an end, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and our staff look forward to new...
Read more

Boom Briggs Back with World of Outlaws Late Models in 2021

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOOM'S BACK: Briggs Returning for Fifth Season as Full-Time World of Outlaws Competitor in 2021 Bear Lake Banzai Determined to Find Victory Lane with Newfound...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment
  2. Lucas Dirt Announces 2021 Speedweeks Expansion
  3. 39th Annual Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park Kicks Off Speedweeks 2015
  4. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule
  5. Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Just One Month Away!
  6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks to Repeat Last Year’s Success During Speedweeks 2013

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: