All-Tech Raceway Kicks Off 2021 Speedweeks

– All-Tech Raceway promoter, Wendell Durrance, approached Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Officials about a possible date change when availability recently opened up. Speedweeks 2021 will now kick off in Lake City, FL.

The new schedule of events for All-Tech Raceway includes a practice on Thursday, January 21st with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams competing on January 22nd and 23rd for $12,000 and $15,000 to win events. The remainder of the Speedweeks schedule at East Bay Raceway Park and Bubba Raceway Park will continue as originally scheduled.

To see a full schedule of events visit https://lucasdirt.com/events/2021-tour-schedule.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win 1/21/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL Practice 1/22/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL $12,000 1/23/2021 All-Tech Raceway Winternationals Lake City, FL $15,000 1/24/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice 1/25/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 1/26/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 1/27/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 1/28/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 1/29/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000 1/30/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000 2/1/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 2/2/2021 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000

2021 Speedweeks Purses:

$5,000-to-win purse:

$5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

$7,000-to-win purse:

$7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600

$10,000-to-win purse:

$10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

$12,000-to-win purse:

$12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

$15,000-to-win purse:

$15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

###