2021 Purse Increase, Chassis Giveaway Announced for Sprint Invaders! 

Sprint Car & Midget News
(Bill W) December 15, 2020 – The Sprint Invaders are announcing an increase to their purse structure in 2021!  Already a competitive purse has gotten better, as all events in 2021 will pay a minimum of $2000 and $300 to start!

It was also announced that the top 15 in 2020 car owner points are eligible for a Hoosier medium right rear tire for a cost of $100 if they purchase their car owner membership.  The deadline for the tire purchase is January 31, 2021.  The tires will be available in March.

A brand new Maxim Chassis will also be given away at the 2021 banquet following the season.  Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.  Mark your calendars now, as the banquet will be held on November 6, 2021 at PZAZZ Hotel Resort in Burlington, Iowa.

The Sprint Invaders season opener will be at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa on Friday, April 2.  The weekend doubleheader will conclude Saturday, April 3 at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.  The full 2021 Sprint Invaders schedule will be released in January.

For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.com!

