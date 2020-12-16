61 Events Line 2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 15, 2020) Celebrating the 30th year of racing with one of the largest National Tour lineups in the history of the series, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is set for 61 events in 2021.

Stretched across 19 states, the lineup comprises 35 tracks with seven new additions and several tracks making long-awaited returns to the National Tour lineup.

“We’ve really tried to put something together this year that works for our teams and continues to grow the American Sprint Car Series,” said scheduling coordinator Terry Mattox. “Being the 30th year for the American Sprint Car Series, we definitely wanted to make it bigger and better.”

Adding several new tracks and swings, Terry chuckled at losing a few hours of sleep trying to get everything to line up, “The biggest challenge is making it where the trips work, and we’re not stepping on other tours. Granted, it doesn’t always work out, but we all do try to work together, so we’re not splitting teams out of the same area.”

A pair of dates on February 26 and 27 at Arizona’s Canyon Speedway Park to kick off the year, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will see nine nights through March with events in California, Texas, and Arkansas. Leading the month, the tour will debut at Kern County Raceway on March 5 and 6, followed by the return to Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on March 12, then Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway on March 13. The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals in Mesquite, Texas on March 19 and 20, followed by the series’ first visit to Superbowl Speedway on March 25, the month rounds out at I-30 Speedway on March 26 and 27, putting the visit a day shy of the first ASCS event ever contested in 1992 at the Arkansas oval.

Four nights in April, Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway welcomes the tour for the first time in 20-years on April 10. Adding another new stop to the lineup, 300 Speedway in Farley, Iowa, is set for April 16 before heading to Missouri’s U.S. 36 Raceway on April 23. Making the trip east, Pennsylvania is the destination with Williams Grove Speedway on April 30.

Still in Pennsylvania to kick off the month of May, Selinsgrove Speedway runs May 1 with the tour returning to I-96 Speedway in Michigan for a showdown with the Great Lakes Super Sprints on May 7 and May 8. Volunteer Speedway on May 15, the series is back in the mid-west on May 21 for Tri-State Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Ill., a track that was last visited in 2010. Lake Ozark Speedway rounds out the month with a double-header on May 29 and May 30.

Still waiting to confirm the dates, the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will land in June. From the “Lonestar State” to the “Evergreen State,” the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway goes down June 18 and June 19 with the $15,000 to win Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup June 24, 25, and 26 at Skagit Speedway.

Normally off during the Independence Day Holiday, the tour will break in Idaho’s newly built Blue Valor Speedway on July 3 and July 4 and kicks off a 14 race swing. Next two rounds land at Montana’s Belgrade Speedway for the Grizzly Nationals on July 9 and July 10, followed by a second stop on the season at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborne, Mo. A small break in the action, the ASCS Sumer Sprint Week returns with the tour at Arkansas’s big three. Riverside International Speedway on July 22, Batesville Motor Speedway on July 23, and I-30 Speedway on July 24. Still looking for a stop on July 25, the action heats back up on July 27 at Creek County Speedway in Oklahoma, Caney Valley Speedway in Kansas on July 28, followed by 81-Speedway on July 29. Back into Oklahoma for the all-new Tulsa Speedway on July 30, the run concludes at Outlaw Motor Speedway on July 31.

August 3 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City sets the stage for the 360 Knoxville Nationals, happening August 5, 6, and 7. Back in Indiana for the first time since 2000, the all-new Circle City Raceway will see soil scatter on August 20 and August 21. Trekking to Colorado for the final two rounds of the month, Phillips County Raceway is set for August 27 with El Paso County Raceway on August 28.

Rolling back into Lake Ozark Speedway on September 4 and September 5, the next confirmed event is the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 16, 17, and 18.

In October, the final four kicks off with the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway on October 1 and October 2, with the season wrapping up at the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals on October 15 and October 16.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to run under the guidance of Competition Director Matt Ward. Timing and Scoring will be handled by Ashleigh Ward. PR and Announcing will continue to be the duties of Bryan Hulbert. When available, Terry Mattox will serve as the chief starter for the series.

One of the biggest changes for the American Sprint Car Series is the shift to FloRacing.com in addition to online broadcasts on Racinboys.com, so fans with either account did not have to pick on over the other. Racinboys.com will continue to travel with the tour and will provide the feed to the FloRacing platform.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

Date – Track (City, State)

2/26- Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ)

2/27- Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ)

3/5- Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

3/6- Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA)

3/12- Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

3/13- Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford, CA)

3/19- Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

3/20- Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

3/25- Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, TX)

3/26- I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

3/27- I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

4/10- Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, LA)

4/16- 300 Raceway (Farley, IA)

4/23- US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

4/30- Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

5/1- Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, PA)

5/7- I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

5/8- I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

5/15- Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN)

5/21- Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL)

5/29- Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/30- Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

6/TBA- Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

6/TBA- Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

6/18- Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

6/19- Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

6/24- Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

6/25- Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

6/26- Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

7/3- Blue Valor Speedway (Emmett, ID)

7/4- Blue Valor Speedway (Emmett, ID)

7/9- Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT)

7/10- Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT)

7/16- US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

7/22- Riverside Int. Speedway (West Memphis, AR)

7/23- Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR)

7/24- I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

7/25- TBA (,)

7/27- Creek County Speedway (Kellyville, OK)

7/28- Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

7/29- 81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/30- Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK)

7/31- Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK)

8/3- Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

8/5- Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/6- Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/7- Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/20- Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, IN)

8/21- Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, IN)

8/27- Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, CO)

8/28- El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

9/4- Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

9/5- Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

9/11- I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE)

9/16- Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/17- Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/18- Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

10/1- I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/2- I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/15- Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/16- Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

** Dates are subject to change without notice. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com