Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway 2021 schedule finds Open Wheel Showdown switched to April 24

– Lucas Oil Speedway has announced a couple of changes to its tentative 2021 schedule , including the 10th annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown moved one week earlier.

The Open Wheel Showdown has been switched to April 24. Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Show No. 3, $5 Night Presented by KY3, moves to May 1.

Classes featured at the Open Wheel Showdown will be the ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints.

Meanwhile, since the tentative schedule was unveiled last month, a second event has been added at the Off Road track. The Kansas City Off Road Racing Association will compete with Side-by-Sides and UTVs on June 26. It’s the first of two appearances by the KCORRA with the previously scheduled program on August 21.

The 2021 season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series opener is set for April 3 with the ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Season passes, gift cards available: Season passes for the 2021 season are available now and those who had them in 2020 can renew at a $50 discount through the end of the year. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Speedway gift cards also are available, in any dollar amount. They can be redeemed in any department at the speedway or used toward tickets for any event on next year’s schedule.

The renewal rate with the $50 discount is available through Dec. 31, 2020.

Season Pass renewal by Dec. 31 will cost the following:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) $450; Seniors (62 and over) $350.

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) $550; Seniors (62 and over) $450.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Season Passes will cost the following:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) $500; Seniors (62 and over) $400.

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) $600; Seniors (62 and over) $500.

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com