Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway 2021 schedule finds Open Wheel Showdown switched to...

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway 2021 schedule finds Open Wheel Showdown switched to April 24

MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News
WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 16, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway has announced a couple of changes to its tentative 2021 schedule, including the 10th annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown moved one week earlier.

The Open Wheel Showdown has been switched to April 24. Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Show No. 3, $5 Night Presented by KY3, moves to May 1.

Classes featured at the Open Wheel Showdown will be the ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints.

Meanwhile, since the tentative schedule was unveiled last month, a second event has been added at the Off Road track. The Kansas City Off Road Racing Association will compete with Side-by-Sides and UTVs on June 26. It’s the first of two appearances by the KCORRA with the previously scheduled program on August 21.

The 2021 season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series opener is set for April 3 with the ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Season passes, gift cards available: Season passes for the 2021 season are available now and those who had them in 2020 can renew at a $50 discount through the end of the year. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Meanwhile, Lucas Oil Speedway gift cards also are available, in any dollar amount. They can be redeemed in any department at the speedway or used toward tickets for any event on next year’s schedule.

The renewal rate with the $50 discount is available through Dec. 31, 2020.

Season Pass renewal by Dec. 31 will cost the following:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) $450; Seniors (62 and over) $350.

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) $550; Seniors (62 and over) $450.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Season Passes will cost the following:

Dirt Track: Adults (ages 16-61) $500; Seniors (62 and over) $400.

All-Events: Adults (ages 16-61) $600; Seniors (62 and over) $500.

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV
  2. Tripleheader coming to Lucas Oil Speedway with 6th annual Open Wheel Showdown
  3. Thorson, Hanks and Dahm prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway Open Wheel Showdown
  4. Courtney, Loyet and Grant prevail in Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway
  5. Lucas Oil Speedway unveils tentative 2019 schedule
  6. Open Wheel Showdown brings big tripleheader back to Lucas Oil Speedway on May 5
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous article2021 Purse Increase, Chassis Giveaway Announced for Sprint Invaders! 

Related articles

Lucas Oil Speedway Championship Spotlight: Jackson takes up-and-down ride to 5th B-Mod title

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 3, 2020) - When comparing his fifth Lucas Oil Speedway track championship to the others, Kris Jackson does not hesitate to...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway Championship Spotlight: ULMA’s Cole Henson makes winning top 2021 priority

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 1, 2020) - During the two months since clinching the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA championship - to go along with his...
Read more

Springfield Raceway’s Turkey Bowl Results – 11/28/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
USRA B-MODS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 12 66 Ryan Gillmore Springfield, MO 11 2 2 65 Kris Jackson Lebanon, MO - 3 10 242 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 7 4 3 510 Cody King Fanshawe, OK -1 5 6 K19 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 1 6 7 9A Logan Anderson Eddyville, IA 1 7 8 75 Shannon Anastosopolos Carl Junction, MO 1 8 16 7G Gabriel Hodges Lebo, KS 8 9 19 3366 Jaren Martin Republic,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Speedway releases tentative 2021 schedule with a variety of events, expanded TV
  2. Tripleheader coming to Lucas Oil Speedway with 6th annual Open Wheel Showdown
  3. Thorson, Hanks and Dahm prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway Open Wheel Showdown
  4. Courtney, Loyet and Grant prevail in Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway
  5. Lucas Oil Speedway unveils tentative 2019 schedule
  6. Open Wheel Showdown brings big tripleheader back to Lucas Oil Speedway on May 5

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: