Bristol Dirt Nationals paying $50K to win for Super Late Models

The inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, has added seven additional classes from multiple sanctioning bodies to join the Super Late Models and round out the weeklong extravaganza of dirt track racing that will offer an overall combined purse of more than $400,000, it was announced today by Bristol Motor Speedway officials.
The powerful Super Late Models will headline the Bristol Dirt Nationals and will run full shows on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the marquee $50,000-to-win 50-lap grand finale on Saturday night closing out the historic event. On Friday night, the Super Late Models will close out the night’s racing with a 50-lap feature race that will pay $10,000-to-win.
Other classes to hit the famed Bristol Motor Speedway high banks during the highly-anticipated event include Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, 602 and 604 Late Models (crate engine packages), Hornets (compacts) and Open Modifieds. Due to pit space considerations, all supporting divisions will be limited to 150 entries per class. The Super Late Models will not have an entry cap.
There will be heat and feature races on each day early in the week to set the fields for the main feature races in each of the seven support classes during the weekend. On Friday, there will be a 30-lap main for Sport Mods that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap main for the 602 Late Models that also pays the winner $5,000; and a 30-lap Modified feature that pays $7,500-to-win. On Saturday, there will be a 16-lap Hornet main that pays $2,000-to-win; a 30-lap Stock Car feature that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap 604 Late Model race that pays $7,500-to-win; and a 30-lap Open Modified feature that will pay the winner $10,000. All classes will award payouts to the top 24 finishers in the feature events.
Driver registration will be available starting Dec. 21 at www.bristoldirt.com. The event offers open registration and entry is on a first come, first served basis.
|Date
|Classes
|Race
|Laps
|March 15
|602 Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|Monday
|Modified
|Heats – 10
|10
|Sport Mod
|Heats – 10
|10
|602 Late Model
|Features – 3
|20
|Modified
|Features – 3
|20
|Sport Mod
|Features – 3
|18
|March 16
|604 Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|Tuesday
|Open Modified
|Heats – 10
|10
|Stock Car
|Heats – 10
|10
|604 Late Model
|Features – 3
|20
|Open Modified
|Features – 3
|20
|Stock Car
|Features – 3
|18
|March 17
|602 Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|Wednesday
|Modified
|Heats – 10
|10
|Sport Mod
|Heats – 10
|10
|Hornets
|Heats – 8
|10
|602 Late Model
|Features – 3
|20
|Modified
|Features – 3
|20
|Sport Mod
|Features – 3
|18
|March 18
|604 Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|Thursday
|Open Modified
|Heats – 10
|10
|Stock Car
|Heats – 10
|10
|Hornets
|Heats – 8
|10
|604 Late Model
|Features – 3
|20
|Open Modified
|Features – 3
|20
|Stock Car
|Features – 3
|18
|March 19
|Sport Mod
|LCQ – 4
|10
|Friday
|602 Late Model
|LCQ – 4
|10
|Modified
|LCQ – 4
|10
|Super Late Model
|Group Qualifying
|Sport Mods
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|602 Late Model
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|B Mains
|Modified
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|Feature
|50
|March 20
|Hornets
|Feature
|16
|Saturday
|Stock Car
|LCQ – 4
|10
|604 Late Model
|LCQ – 4
|10
|Open Modified
|LCQ – 4
|10
|Super Late Model
|Group Qualifying
|Stock Car
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|Heats – 10
|10
|604 Late Model
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|B Mains
|Open Modified
|Feature
|30
|Super Late Model
|Feature
|50
Schedule may be revised at any time for any reason.