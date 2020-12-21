Bristol Dirt Nationals paying $50K to win for Super Late Models

There will be heat and feature races on each day early in the week to set the fields for the main feature races in each of the seven support classes during the weekend. On Friday, there will be a 30-lap main for Sport Mods that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap main for the 602 Late Models that also pays the winner $5,000; and a 30-lap Modified feature that pays $7,500-to-win. On Saturday, there will be a 16-lap Hornet main that pays $2,000-to-win; a 30-lap Stock Car feature that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap 604 Late Model race that pays $7,500-to-win; and a 30-lap Open Modified feature that will pay the winner $10,000. All classes will award payouts to the top 24 finishers in the feature events.