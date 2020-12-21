Home Dirt Late Model News Bristol Dirt Nationals paying $50K to win for Super Late Models

Bristol Dirt Nationals paying $50K to win for Super Late Models

The inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, has added seven additional classes from multiple sanctioning bodies to join the Super Late Models and round out the weeklong extravaganza of dirt track racing that will offer an overall combined purse of more than $400,000, it was announced today by Bristol Motor Speedway officials.

The mega showcase of dirt track racing will feature many of the most highly-decorated competitors from across the United States with heavy participation expected from the East and Southeast and a large contingent of drivers traveling to Thunder Valley from the Midwest.

The powerful Super Late Models will headline the Bristol Dirt Nationals and will run full shows on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the marquee $50,000-to-win 50-lap grand finale on Saturday night closing out the historic event. On Friday night, the Super Late Models will close out the night’s racing with a 50-lap feature race that will pay $10,000-to-win.

Other classes to hit the famed Bristol Motor Speedway high banks during the highly-anticipated event include Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, 602 and 604 Late Models (crate engine packages), Hornets (compacts) and Open Modifieds. Due to pit space considerations, all supporting divisions will be limited to 150 entries per class. The Super Late Models will not have an entry cap.

There will be heat and feature races on each day early in the week to set the fields for the main feature races in each of the seven support classes during the weekend. On Friday, there will be a 30-lap main for Sport Mods that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap main for the 602 Late Models that also pays the winner $5,000; and a 30-lap Modified feature that pays $7,500-to-win. On Saturday, there will be a 16-lap Hornet main that pays $2,000-to-win; a 30-lap Stock Car feature that pays $5,000 to the winner; a 30-lap 604 Late Model race that pays $7,500-to-win; and a 30-lap Open Modified feature that will pay the winner $10,000. All classes will award payouts to the top 24 finishers in the feature events.

Driver registration will be available starting Dec. 21 at www.bristoldirt.com. The event offers open registration and entry is on a first come, first served basis.

More details, including class breakdowns, participant entry fees, competition schedules, full purse breakdown information and event format will be announced soon. Information regarding spectator tickets (Friday and Saturday only), and camping availability will be announced in the new year.
Schedule
Date Classes Race Laps
March 15 602 Late Model Heats – 10 10
Monday Modified Heats – 10 10
Sport Mod Heats – 10 10
602 Late Model Features – 3 20
Modified Features – 3 20
Sport Mod Features – 3 18
March 16 604 Late Model Heats – 10 10
Tuesday Open Modified Heats – 10 10
Stock Car Heats – 10 10
604 Late Model Features – 3 20
Open Modified Features – 3 20
Stock Car Features – 3 18
March 17 602 Late Model Heats – 10 10
Wednesday Modified Heats – 10 10
Sport Mod Heats – 10 10
Hornets Heats – 8 10
602 Late Model Features – 3 20
Modified Features – 3 20
Sport Mod Features – 3 18
March 18 604 Late Model Heats – 10 10
Thursday Open Modified Heats – 10 10
Stock Car Heats – 10 10
Hornets Heats – 8 10
604 Late Model Features – 3 20
Open Modified Features – 3 20
Stock Car Features – 3 18
March 19 Sport Mod LCQ – 4 10
Friday 602 Late Model LCQ – 4 10
Modified LCQ – 4 10
Super Late Model Group Qualifying
Sport Mods Feature 30
Super Late Model Heats – 10 10
602 Late Model Feature 30
Super Late Model B Mains
Modified Feature 30
Super Late Model Feature 50
March 20 Hornets Feature 16
Saturday Stock Car LCQ – 4 10
604 Late Model LCQ – 4 10
Open Modified LCQ – 4 10
Super Late Model Group Qualifying
Stock Car Feature 30
Super Late Model Heats – 10 10
604 Late Model Feature 30
Super Late Model B Mains
Open Modified Feature 30
Super Late Model Feature 50

Schedule may be revised at any time for any reason.

