WORLD OF OUTLAWS, DIRTcar INVADE BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY IN APRIL 2021

World of Outlaws Bristol Bash featuring the Late Models and UMP Modifieds will be held April 8-10 and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown showcasing the famed Sprint Cars and Big Blocks will be held April 22-24

CONCORD, NC — Dec. 22, 2020 — Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will get pushed to its limits in April 2021 when the World of Outlaws returns to unleash its high-horsepower Sprint Cars and Late Models on the famed high banks of The Last Great Colosseum for the first time in nearly two decades.

Thunder Valley will host both World of Outlaws national touring series on two separate weekends during the busy month. On April 8-10, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will headline the action in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. The spectacular World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, long identified as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” will return to Bristol for the first time since 2001 on the weekend of April 22-24 for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with Bristol Motor Speedway to provide four exciting nights of racing with the best Sprint Car, Late Model, Big Block Modified and UMP Modified drivers in the world,” DIRTcar and World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “The Bristol World of Outlaws events from the early 2000s have remained fan favorites to this day and we’re sure fans will once again be enthralled with what each series will have to offer around Thunder Valley in 2021.”

The two races will end two months of historic dirt racing action at BMS, which also is hosting the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the much-anticipated NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend, March 27-28, which will showcase the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series and the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race for the Camping World Truck Series. The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first time NASCAR Cup Series stock cars will race on a dirt surface in more than 50 years.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2000 and 2001, with three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell scoring trophies and large paychecks in both events. The return of the ultra-popular motorsports series is one of the signature events that BMS is providing to its fans to amplify the celebration of its milestone 60th anniversary.

“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks at Thunder Valley in April. Both weekends of racing are going to be thrilling and certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”

New Berlin, IL’s Brandon Sheppard dominated the World of Outlaws Late Model Series in 2020, winning 14 times en route to his third series crown. Other stars of the series include Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillard, Darrell Lanigan and a pair of Tennessee favorites, Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg and Jimmy Owens of Newport. Two-time defending champion Brad Sweet leads the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The Grass Valley, CA native has piloted his popular #49 Kasey Kahne Racing machine to 58 career victories, including 24 wins in the last two seasons. Sweet’s main rival is one of the most successful World of Outlaws champions in history, Donny Schatz of Fargo, ND, who has amassed 10 championship titles and 299 World of Outlaws victories in his storied career – including a win at BMS in 2001. Other drivers to watch in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series include Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel. NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson raced to 12 victories on the circuit last season.

During the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, practice sessions will be held on Thursday, April 8. Friday and Saturday will feature full racing programs each night consisting of Hot Laps, Qualifying, Heat Races and Last Chance Showdowns, and followed by Feature races for both the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Late Models. A 40-lap Feature race will be held Friday night for the World of Outlaws Late Models with a $10,000 prize to the winner, followed by a 20-lap Feature for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds with a $5,000 payout to the winner. The racing action on Saturday, April 10, will be headlined by a 40-lap World of Outlaws Late Model Feature with $25,000 to the winner, and a 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature with a $10,000 prize to the winner.

During the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, the ultra-fast World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will have practice sessions on Thursday, April 22. Friday and Saturday will feature full racing programs each night consisting of Hot Laps, Qualifying, Heat Races and Last Chance Showdowns, and followed by Feature races for both the Super DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. A 25-lap Feature race with a $10,000 prize to the winner will be held Friday night for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, followed by a 40-lap main feature with a $10,000 payout to the winner for the Super DIRTcar Series. The racing action on Saturday, April 24, will be headlined by a 25-lap World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Feature with a $25,000 payout to the winner, and a 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series Feature with a $10,000 prize going to the winner.

Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has many exciting things planned during the year to reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades.

To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Spectator tickets for both events will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Ticket prices for both World of Outlaws weekends of racing at BMS include: $30 Thursday; $40 Friday and Saturday; $80 weekend; an upgrade ticket for pit access is $15. Pit passes are $35 for Thursday; $45 on Friday and Saturday and a $90 weekend pit pass. Kids (6-12) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the weekend combo ticket. Kids 5 and under are free. Kids (6-12) pit passes are $25 and the kids (6-12) combo pass is $40. Kids 5 and under pit passes are free. For additional Bristol Motor Speedway ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.