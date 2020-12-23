Sheppard Tops STIDA Late Model Power Rankings!

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (December 22, 2020) – Brandon Sheppard broke out of the gates quickly in 2020 and never looked back en route to topping the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings.
Sheppard kicked off the year by winning three of six features and the Wild West Shootout title at Arizona Speedway and went on to capture 30 overall feature wins during the year to finish out the season atop the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings by a 529-point margin over Brandon Overton.
Sheppard’s 30 wins, 13 of which came in World of Outlaws Late Model competition as he snared a third series championship, tallied up to $431,000 in winnings alone with a $100,000 score at Portsmouth Raceway Park on October 17 his biggest payday of the year.
Georgia’s Overton broke into victory lane on 26 occasions during the year to earn second in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings, edging 18-time winner and Lucas Oil Late Model champion Jimmy Owens for the position.
Tim McCreadie, who had three wins of $30,000 or more among his 11 triumphs, finished out the year fourth in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings with DIRTCar Summer Nationals champion Brian Shirley rounding out the top five.
Canada’s Rickey Weiss was sixth with Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Tyler Erb and Dennis Erb, Jr., completing the top ten.
The final top 100 in the 2020 STIDA Late Model Power Rankings are as follows:
|Rank
|Name
|Homewtown
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|30
|1754
|2
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|26
|1225
|3
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|18
|1150
|4
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|11
|1002
|5
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|13
|902
|6
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|2
|893
|7
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5
|833
|8
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5
|797
|9
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|6
|779
|10
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|3
|775
|11
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|9
|732
|12
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|8
|722
|13
|Frank Heckenast, Jr.
|Frankfort, IL
|5
|632
|14
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|1
|617
|15
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|1
|577
|16
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|5
|566
|17
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|5
|543
|18
|Ross Bailes
|Clover, SC
|7
|525
|19
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|3
|501
|20
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|4
|496
|21
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|5
|481
|22
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|1
|476
|23
|Kyle Strickler
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|466
|24
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|1
|465
|25
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|0
|462
|26
|Ricky Thornton, Jr.
|Chandler, AZ
|3
|458
|27
|Chris Ferguson
|Mt. Holly, NC
|3
|457
|28
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|4
|448
|29
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|4
|445
|30
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|1
|401
|31
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|2
|376
|32
|Mason Zeigler
|Chalk Hill, PA
|3
|375
|33
|Cory Hedgecock
|Loudon, TN
|8
|373
|34
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|2
|366
|35
|Max Blair
|Titusville, PA
|7
|362
|36
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|1
|360
|37
|Zack Dohm
|Cross Lanes, WV
|8
|358
|38
|Donald McIntosh
|Dawsonville, GA
|4
|357
|39
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|1
|337
|40
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|2
|301
|41
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|6
|299
|42
|Tyler Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|5
|294
|43
|Ashton Winger
|Hampton, GA
|2
|292
|44
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|2
|287
|45
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|0
|284
|46
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|2
|251
|47
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|2
|242
|48
|Chad Simpson
|Mount Vernon, IA
|1
|242
|49
|Michael Page
|Douglasville, GA
|3
|239
|50
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|6
|229
|51
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|1
|229
|52
|Michael Norris
|Sarver, PA
|0
|225
|53
|Zack Mitchell
|Enoree, SC
|6
|217
|54
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|1
|208
|55
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|0
|206
|56
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|4
|203
|57
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|2
|201
|58
|Tad Pospisil
|Norfolk, nE
|7
|197
|59
|Jared Miley
|Pittsburgh, PA
|4
|188
|60
|Dona Marcoullier
|Houghton Lake, MI
|6
|185
|61
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|2
|179
|62
|Travis Stemler
|Ionia, MI
|4
|174
|63
|Boom Briggs
|Bear Lake, PA
|1
|174
|64
|B.J. Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|1
|172
|65
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|0
|171
|66
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|169
|67
|Michael Chilton
|Harrodsburg, KY
|3
|167
|68
|Jesse Glenz
|Fall Creek, WI
|3
|164
|69
|Josh Rice
|Verona, KY
|2
|163
|70
|Tyler Millwood
|Kingston, GA
|2
|161
|71
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|157
|72
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|1
|156
|73
|Devin Gilpin
|Columbus, IN
|3
|155
|74
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|3
|155
|75
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|1
|144
|76
|Freddie Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|4
|142
|77
|Colten Burdette
|Parkersburg, WV
|3
|142
|78
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|1
|141
|79
|Michael Brown
|Lancaster, SC
|1
|136
|80
|Scott James
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|1
|135
|81
|Jeff Rine
|Danville, PA
|3
|133
|82
|Bill Leighton, Jr.
|LaVista, nE
|2
|131
|83
|Tony Jackson, Jr.
|Lebanon, MO
|0
|131
|84
|Kyle Hardy
|Stephens City, VA
|0
|131
|85
|Sam Seawright
|Fort Payne, AL
|1
|130
|86
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|2
|127
|87
|Chub Frank
|Bear Lake, PA
|2
|121
|88
|Jeffrey Massingill
|Keewatin, MN
|1
|120
|89
|Pat Doar
|New Richmond, WI
|2
|119
|90
|Logan Roberson
|Waynesboro, VA
|2
|119
|91
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|1
|119
|92
|David Scott
|Garland, PA
|0
|118
|93
|Morgan Bagley
|Longview, TX
|0
|115
|94
|Dennis Franklin
|Gaffney, SC
|1
|113
|95
|Jason Covert
|York Haven, PA
|1
|113
|96
|Dustin Mitchell
|Pine Level, NC
|4
|112
|97
|James Giossi
|Roberts, WI
|2
|112
|98
|Justin Kay
|Wheatland, IA
|1
|110
|99
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|1
|109
|100
|David Payne
|Murphy, NC
|2
|108
Features Completed: 583
Number of Different Winners: 247
Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 872
The STIDA Late Model Power Rankings joins the stable of Power Rankings including STIDA Winged 410 Sprint Cars, Non-Wing Sprint Cars and Rod End Supply Winged 360 Sprint Cars, each presented at SprintCarMania, as well as the MidgetMadness Midget Power Rankings.
STIDA was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Rice, a three-time USAC National champion and 1978 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, with the vision of serving the safety and insurance needs of drivers competing in any country. Configured in an effort to help short track drivers in key areas, STIDA strives to promote safety and keep short track racers abreast of the latest safety technologies in our sport. Get covered now by calling 1-800-378-4608 or get more information by checking online at www.stida.com.
The STIDA Late Model Power are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Late Model events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.
For additional information, contact Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.