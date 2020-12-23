Home Dirt Late Model News Sheppard Tops STIDA Late Model Power Rankings!

Sheppard Tops STIDA Late Model Power Rankings!

Dirt Late Model News
Brandon Sheppard – Zach Yost photo

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (December 22, 2020) – Brandon Sheppard broke out of the gates quickly in 2020 and never looked back en route to topping the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings.

Sheppard kicked off the year by winning three of six features and the Wild West Shootout title at Arizona Speedway and went on to capture 30 overall feature wins during the year to finish out the season atop the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings by a 529-point margin over Brandon Overton.

Sheppard’s 30 wins, 13 of which came in World of Outlaws Late Model competition as he snared a third series championship, tallied up to $431,000 in winnings alone with a $100,000 score at Portsmouth Raceway Park on October 17 his biggest payday of the year.

Georgia’s Overton broke into victory lane on 26 occasions during the year to earn second in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings, edging 18-time winner and Lucas Oil Late Model champion Jimmy Owens for the position.

Tim McCreadie, who had three wins of $30,000 or more among his 11 triumphs, finished out the year fourth in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings with DIRTCar Summer Nationals champion Brian Shirley rounding out the top five.

Canada’s Rickey Weiss was sixth with Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Tyler Erb and Dennis Erb, Jr., completing the top ten.

The final top 100 in the 2020 STIDA Late Model Power Rankings are as follows:

Rank Name Homewtown Wins Points
1 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 30 1754
2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 26 1225
3 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 18 1150
4 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 11 1002
5 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 13 902
6 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 2 893
7 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5 833
8 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5 797
9 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6 779
10 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3 775
11 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 9 732
12 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 8 722
13 Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL 5 632
14 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1 617
15 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1 577
16 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 5 566
17 Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 5 543
18 Ross Bailes Clover, SC 7 525
19 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 3 501
20 Rick Eckert York, PA 4 496
21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 5 481
22 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1 476
23 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 466
24 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1 465
25 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 0 462
26 Ricky Thornton, Jr. Chandler, AZ 3 458
27 Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC 3 457
28 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 4 448
29 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 4 445
30 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 1 401
31 Tanner English Benton, KY 2 376
32 Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 3 375
33 Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN 8 373
34 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 2 366
35 Max Blair Titusville, PA 7 362
36 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1 360
37 Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV 8 358
38 Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA 4 357
39 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1 337
40 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 2 301
41 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 6 299
42 Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV 5 294
43 Ashton Winger Hampton, GA 2 292
44 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 2 287
45 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 0 284
46 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 2 251
47 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 2 242
48 Chad Simpson Mount Vernon, IA 1 242
49 Michael Page Douglasville, GA 3 239
50 Payton Looney Republic, MO 6 229
51 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 1 229
52 Michael Norris Sarver, PA 0 225
53 Zack Mitchell Enoree, SC 6 217
54 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1 208
55 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 0 206
56 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 4 203
57 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 2 201
58 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, nE 7 197
59 Jared Miley Pittsburgh, PA 4 188
60 Dona Marcoullier Houghton Lake, MI 6 185
61 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 2 179
62 Travis Stemler Ionia, MI 4 174
63 Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1 174
64 B.J. Robinson Bossier City, LA 1 172
65 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 0 171
66 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 2 169
67 Michael Chilton Harrodsburg, KY 3 167
68 Jesse Glenz Fall Creek, WI 3 164
69 Josh Rice Verona, KY 2 163
70 Tyler Millwood Kingston, GA 2 161
71 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2 157
72 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 1 156
73 Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN 3 155
74 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN 3 155
75 Ryan King Seymour, TN 1 144
76 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV 4 142
77 Colten Burdette Parkersburg, WV 3 142
78 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1 141
79 Michael Brown Lancaster, SC 1 136
80 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN 1 135
81 Jeff Rine Danville, PA 3 133
82 Bill Leighton, Jr. LaVista, nE 2 131
83 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO 0 131
84 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA 0 131
85 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL 1 130
86 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 2 127
87 Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA 2 121
88 Jeffrey Massingill Keewatin, MN 1 120
89 Pat Doar New Richmond, WI 2 119
90 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 2 119
91 Tim Manville Highland, IL 1 119
92 David Scott Garland, PA 0 118
93 Morgan Bagley Longview, TX 0 115
94 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC 1 113
95 Jason Covert York Haven, PA 1 113
96 Dustin Mitchell Pine Level, NC 4 112
97 James Giossi Roberts, WI 2 112
98 Justin Kay Wheatland, IA 1 110
99 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 1 109
100 David Payne Murphy, NC 2 108

 

Features Completed: 583

Number of Different Winners: 247

Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 872

The STIDA Late Model Power Rankings joins the stable of Power Rankings including STIDA Winged 410 Sprint Cars, Non-Wing Sprint Cars and Rod End Supply Winged 360 Sprint Cars, each presented at SprintCarMania, as well as the MidgetMadness Midget Power Rankings.

STIDA was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Rice, a three-time USAC National champion and 1978 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, with the vision of serving the safety and insurance needs of drivers competing in any country.  Configured in an effort to help short track drivers in key areas, STIDA strives to promote safety and keep short track racers abreast of the latest safety technologies in our sport.  Get covered now by calling 1-800-378-4608 or get more information by checking online at www.stida.com.

The STIDA Late Model Power are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Late Model events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.

For additional information, contact Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.

