Sheppard Tops STIDA Late Model Power Rankings!

Lonnie Wheatley, BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (December 22, 2020) – Brandon Sheppard broke out of the gates quickly in 2020 and never looked back en route to topping the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings.

Sheppard kicked off the year by winning three of six features and the Wild West Shootout title at Arizona Speedway and went on to capture 30 overall feature wins during the year to finish out the season atop the STIDA Late Model Power Rankings by a 529-point margin over Brandon Overton.

Sheppard’s 30 wins, 13 of which came in World of Outlaws Late Model competition as he snared a third series championship, tallied up to $431,000 in winnings alone with a $100,000 score at Portsmouth Raceway Park on October 17 his biggest payday of the year.

Georgia’s Overton broke into victory lane on 26 occasions during the year to earn second in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings, edging 18-time winner and Lucas Oil Late Model champion Jimmy Owens for the position.

Tim McCreadie, who had three wins of $30,000 or more among his 11 triumphs, finished out the year fourth in STIDA Late Model Power Rankings with DIRTCar Summer Nationals champion Brian Shirley rounding out the top five.

Canada’s Rickey Weiss was sixth with Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Tyler Erb and Dennis Erb, Jr., completing the top ten.

The final top 100 in the 2020 STIDA Late Model Power Rankings are as follows:

Rank Name Homewtown Wins Points 1 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 30 1754 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 26 1225 3 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 18 1150 4 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 11 1002 5 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 13 902 6 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 2 893 7 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5 833 8 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5 797 9 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6 779 10 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3 775 11 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 9 732 12 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 8 722 13 Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL 5 632 14 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1 617 15 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1 577 16 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 5 566 17 Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 5 543 18 Ross Bailes Clover, SC 7 525 19 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 3 501 20 Rick Eckert York, PA 4 496 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 5 481 22 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1 476 23 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC 2 466 24 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1 465 25 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 0 462 26 Ricky Thornton, Jr. Chandler, AZ 3 458 27 Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC 3 457 28 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 4 448 29 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 4 445 30 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 1 401 31 Tanner English Benton, KY 2 376 32 Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 3 375 33 Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN 8 373 34 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 2 366 35 Max Blair Titusville, PA 7 362 36 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1 360 37 Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV 8 358 38 Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA 4 357 39 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1 337 40 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 2 301 41 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 6 299 42 Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV 5 294 43 Ashton Winger Hampton, GA 2 292 44 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 2 287 45 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 0 284 46 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 2 251 47 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 2 242 48 Chad Simpson Mount Vernon, IA 1 242 49 Michael Page Douglasville, GA 3 239 50 Payton Looney Republic, MO 6 229 51 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA 1 229 52 Michael Norris Sarver, PA 0 225 53 Zack Mitchell Enoree, SC 6 217 54 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1 208 55 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 0 206 56 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 4 203 57 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 2 201 58 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, nE 7 197 59 Jared Miley Pittsburgh, PA 4 188 60 Dona Marcoullier Houghton Lake, MI 6 185 61 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 2 179 62 Travis Stemler Ionia, MI 4 174 63 Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1 174 64 B.J. Robinson Bossier City, LA 1 172 65 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 0 171 66 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 2 169 67 Michael Chilton Harrodsburg, KY 3 167 68 Jesse Glenz Fall Creek, WI 3 164 69 Josh Rice Verona, KY 2 163 70 Tyler Millwood Kingston, GA 2 161 71 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2 157 72 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 1 156 73 Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN 3 155 74 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN 3 155 75 Ryan King Seymour, TN 1 144 76 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV 4 142 77 Colten Burdette Parkersburg, WV 3 142 78 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1 141 79 Michael Brown Lancaster, SC 1 136 80 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN 1 135 81 Jeff Rine Danville, PA 3 133 82 Bill Leighton, Jr. LaVista, nE 2 131 83 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO 0 131 84 Kyle Hardy Stephens City, VA 0 131 85 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL 1 130 86 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 2 127 87 Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA 2 121 88 Jeffrey Massingill Keewatin, MN 1 120 89 Pat Doar New Richmond, WI 2 119 90 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 2 119 91 Tim Manville Highland, IL 1 119 92 David Scott Garland, PA 0 118 93 Morgan Bagley Longview, TX 0 115 94 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC 1 113 95 Jason Covert York Haven, PA 1 113 96 Dustin Mitchell Pine Level, NC 4 112 97 James Giossi Roberts, WI 2 112 98 Justin Kay Wheatland, IA 1 110 99 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 1 109 100 David Payne Murphy, NC 2 108

Features Completed: 583

Number of Different Winners: 247

Number of Drivers to Earn Points: 872

The STIDA Late Model Power Rankings joins the stable of Power Rankings including STIDA Winged 410 Sprint Cars, Non-Wing Sprint Cars and Rod End Supply Winged 360 Sprint Cars, each presented at SprintCarMania, as well as the MidgetMadness Midget Power Rankings.

STIDA was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Rice, a three-time USAC National champion and 1978 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, with the vision of serving the safety and insurance needs of drivers competing in any country. Configured in an effort to help short track drivers in key areas, STIDA strives to promote safety and keep short track racers abreast of the latest safety technologies in our sport. Get covered now by calling 1-800-378-4608 or get more information by checking online at www.stida.com.

The STIDA Late Model Power are determined by cumulative points based on a sliding scale dependent upon car count at Late Model events across all sanctions and non-sanctions throughout North America.

For additional information, contact Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.