Late Models Extending Legacy at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals

HALF-CENTURY GRIND: Late Models Extending Legacy at 50th DIRTcar Nationals

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Highlights Six-Night Closing Stretch (Feb. 8-13) at Volusia

CONCORD, N.C. – Late Models have long been part of the action at Volusia Speedway Park, and will continue to play a large role in 2021 when the 50th anniversary of DIRTcar Nationals takes center stage from February 2-13.

It all started in 1968 when Benny Corbin bought the property and opened “Barberville Speedway” as a quarter-mile oval. Over the years, several transformations saw the track converted to a 3/8th-mile track, then half-mile, and even paved at one time for NASCAR competition.

Since switching to the current half-mile configuration, the Barberville, FL destination has truly become a national phenomenon known for high-speed and high-action. It’s that intensity which will be fully on display when the DIRTcar UMP Late Models (Feb. 8-9) and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series (Feb. 10-13) headline six straight nights alongside the Super DIRTcar Series to close out DIRTcar Nationals.

Before The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet were revived in 2004, Volusia welcomed a handful of different sanctioning bodies to carry the late model load at DIRTcar Nationals.

In the 1980’s, the Stars Late Model Series led the way with icons like Larry Moore, Jeff Purvis, Freddy Smith, Larry Phillips, and more, nabbing victories. Another noteworthy winner came in 1985 when a young 27-year-old buck from Batesville, AR strolled into Volusia victory lane. His name was Billy Moyer; He would become the winningest late model driver in DIRTcar Nationals history with 15 W’s to his credit.

The Northern All Stars, ALMS, and Hav-A-Tampa came into play during the 1990’s and ushered in the next generation. Eventual legends such as Rick Eckert, Chub Frank, Jimmy Mars, Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson Jr., and more, topped features. In 1994, Scott Bloomquist took a big bite out of Volusia with back-to-back triumphs. A telling sign for Black Sunshine’s success in Barberville, who is a winner of 12 different DIRTcar Nationals races.

A new millennium began in 2000 and it became all about the DIRTcar UMP Late Models. Moyer and Bloomquist kept on winning, while others like Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, and Josh Richards hit their marks.

In 2004, the World of Outlaws Late Models restarted and instantly made an impact. A set of four winners in four nights kickstarted the Outlaws/Volusia relationship, which is now the most visited track in Series history.

A pair of DIRTcar triumphs and an additional World of Outlaws win in 2005 made Tim McCreadie the first man to collect three wins in a single Late Model week. In 2008, Moyer did it himself. At that point, the records were only beginning.

Shane Clanton took it a step further in 2015, sweeping the weekend by winning all three World of Outlaws Late Model shows at the half-mile and walking away with the glorious Big Gator championship. There’s no topping that, right? Think again.

In 2019, Brandon Sheppard did the unthinkable and brought a family of FIVE gators back to New Berlin, IL. The Rocket1 Racing driver swept all four World of Outlaws Late Model features, cashing in on four little gators to go along with his first-career Big Gator.

B-Shepp won his sixth consecutive Volusia race with the Outlaws to open last year’s DIRTcar Nationals, but from there the whole show was The O-Show with Jimmy Owens going back-to-back-to-back to end the week.

Since 2005, no man has tamed more DIRTcar Nationals titles than Josh Richards, who has used unrivaled consistency and ten victories to lay claim to four crowns. Moyer has three in his own right, while Sheppard and Clanton each have a pair.

Since the trophy switch in 2012, only six men have won the big golden gator:

– Brandon Sheppard (2019 & 2020)

– Shane Clanton (2015 & 2017)

– Josh Richards (2013 & 2016)

– Chris Madden (2018)

– Scott Bloomquist (2014)

– Dennis Erb Jr. (2012)

It hasn’t just been the veterans at Volusia, as eight first-time winners have also tasted their first bite of World of Outlaws Late Model glory at the DIRTcar Nationals.

In less than 50 days, we’ll write the next chapter in the milestone 50th year of DIRTcar Nationals. Late Model Week (Feb. 8-13) will be highlighted by two nights of the DIRTcar UMP Late Models on Monday-Tuesday, followed by a Wednesday-Saturday slate full of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

For tickets to the Feb. 2-13 50th DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, BUY HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at DIRTcar Nationals:

2020: Brandon Sheppard / Jimmy Owens / Jimmy Owens / Jimmy Owens

2019: Brandon Sheppard / Brandon Sheppard / Brandon Sheppard / Brandon Sheppard

2018: Tim McCreadie / Dale McDowell / Scott Bloomquist / Brandon Sheppard

2017: Shane Clanton / Don O’Neal

2016: Josh Richards / Josh Richards / Shane Clanton

2015: Shane Clanton / Shane Clanton / Shane Clanton

2014: Casey Roberts / Kyle Bronson

2013: Scott Bloomquist / Billy Moyer Sr. / Darrell Lanigan

2012: Dennis Erb Jr. / Billy Moyer Sr.

2011: Scott Bloomquist / Scott Bloomquist

2010: Josh Richards / Brady Smith

2009: Josh Richards / Steve Francis

2008: Josh Richards / Billy Moyer Sr.

2007: Josh Richards

2006: Earl Pearson Jr. / Steve Francis

2005: Billy Moyer Sr. / Tim McCreadie

2004: Steve Francis / Bart Hartman / Shannon Babb / Scott Bloomquist

Previous UMP Late Model Winners at DIRTcar Nationals:

2020: Brandon Sheppard / Tim McCreadie

2019: Mike Marlar

2018: Jonathan Davenport

2017: Chris Madden / Brandon Sheppard

2016: Billy Moyer Jr. / Josh Richards / Scott Bloomquist

2015: Scott Bloomquist

2014: Ivedent Lloyd Jr. / Kenny Pettyjohn / Scott Bloomquist

2013: Josh Richards / Josh Richards / Tim McCreadie

2012: Steve Francis / Billy Moyer Sr. / Scott Bloomquist / John Blankenship

2011: Billy Moyer Sr. / Don O’Neal / Jimmy Mars / Billy Moyer Sr.

2010: Darrell Lanigan

2009: Darren Miller / Earl Pearson Jr. / Dan Schlieper / Josh Richards

2008: Billy Moyer Sr. / Billy Moyer Sr. / Clint Smith

2007: Earl Pearson Jr. / Shannon Babb / Darrell Lanigan

2006: Chub Frank / Darren Miller / Rick Eckert

2005: Rick Eckert / Tim McCreadie / Tim McCreadie / Billy Moyer Sr.

2004: Tim McCreadie / Don O’Neal / Rick Eckert / Greg Johnson / Jackie Boggs

2003: Don O’Neal / Don O’Neal / Brian Birkhofer / Scott Bloomquist / Earl Pearson Jr. / Don O’Neal

2002: Don O’Neal / Don O’Neal / Joe Izzo / Rick Eckert / Chub Frank

2001: Rick Eckert / Chub Frank / Donnie Moran

1998: Tom Izzo Jr. / Ronnie Johnson / Dale McDowell / David Gibson / Bart Hartman

1997: Billy Moyer Sr. / Billy Moyer Sr.

1996: Pat Doar / Jack Boggs / Billy Moyer Sr. / Billy Moyer Sr. / Steve Cornelius