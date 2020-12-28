14 DATES SET FOR USAC’S NOV. 2021 NATIONAL SCHEDULE

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (December 28, 2020)………USAC’s 2021 National season will conclude with a flurry of activity on the west coast with a whopping 14 events slated in Arizona and California with five USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car races and nine for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets during the final stretch between November 4-27.

Several marquee events will be staged throughout the month, which leads off with the Sprint Cars at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway for the 25th running of the Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction on Nov. 4-5-6.

From there, it’s onto the Grand Canyon State and Arizona Speedway for the 54th annual San Tan Ford Western World Championships on Nov. 12-13 for the Sprint Car season’s final events where a new champion will be crowned at the San Tan Valley dirt oval.

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end, and as the Sprint Car season crosses the finish line, that coincides with the starting gun for a rapid nine-race set for the Midgets which begins at Western World on Nov. 12-13 at Arizona Speedway as part of the blockbuster event in conjunction with the Sprint Cars.

Then, it’s onward to California for a seven-race midget stretch in a span of a dozen days. It all starts with the November Classic at Bakersfield Speedway on Nov. 16, followed by three consecutive nights at Placerville Speedway for the Elk Grove Hangtown 100 on Nov. 18-19-20. Merced Speedway is back on the schedule for a double-dip on Nov. 23-24 after making its debut with the series in 2020.

The 80th running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway will have a slightly new look in 2021, moving to a date after its traditional Thanksgiving night spot. It will now be run on Saturday, Nov. 27 with an open practice taking place the previous night, Friday, Nov. 26. USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will be on the event card for both nights at the oval on the beach.

NOVEMBER 2021 USAC NATIONAL SCHEDULE:

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Budweiser “Oval Nationals” presented by All Coast Construction

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Budweiser “Oval Nationals” presented by All Coast Construction

Nov 6: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Budweiser “Oval Nationals” presented by All Coast Construction

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – San Tan Ford “Western World Championships”

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – San Tan Ford “Western World Championships”

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – San Tan Ford “Western World Championships”

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – San Tan Ford “Western World Championships”

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – “November Classic”

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100”

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100”

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100”

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Nov. 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – “Turkey Night Grand Prix”