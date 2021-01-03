Past USCS Rookie of the Year Chase Howard to make Chili Bowl debut in 2021

Nesbit, MS – January 2 , 2021 – The 2017 United Sprint Car Series Mid-South region Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi has joined the three car Hagar/Proctor Racing team for their assault on the 35th annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 11th-16th, 2021.

The 17-year-old Howard will drive the number 5o (the letter o) Stealth chassis Midget race car with Dynotech Chevy power. His current list of sponsors include DHR Suspensions, Spencer Lee Transmissions, Jeff Heating and Cooling and RHC Components.

Additional sponsors for Chase Howard’s inaugural visit to the event that will be Live streamed to a huge audience on the popular Floracing platform (www.floracing.com) with the Saturday night A-Main event televised live Nationwide on thevcable Motorsports powerhouse MAVtv.

Chase Howard, who was 13- years-old in his tyro season with USCS in 2017, is currently 17-years–old and just completed his fourth season during 2020 competing in the 700+ horsepower USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 360-winged sprint cars.

He also keeps his skills tuned up racing frequently at his home track, Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas in the 305 sprint car division as well.

Howard is a third-generation sprint car driver. His Father Ronny Howard, also from Nesbit, Mississippi is the other half of a two-car team. Ronny’s Dad was the late Benny Howard who campaigned sprint cars in the Mid-South area and in the Central Pennsylvania area in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Chase Howard’s teammates at Hagar/Proctor Racing are former United Sprint Car Series winged sprint car competitor Anthony Nicholson from Bartlett, Tennessee, who currently is a top competitor in the Powri W.A.R. non-wing series. The third Hagar/Proctor Racing team member is Cody Hayes from Munford, Tennessee.

If you have interest in sponsoring Chase Howard’s 2021 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals efforts please contact Ronny Howard at 901-644-7110 or Email Ronny Howard at sprint44@comcast.net or Chase Howard at 662-931-4500 or Email Chase Howard at sprintcar44c@gmail.com

For more Chase Howard info please check out and like his Facebook page at Chase Howard Racing or look him uo on Instagram