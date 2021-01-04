POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Adds Second Missouri State Fair Speedway Race

Belleville, IL. (1/4/2021) Continuing to pad the already impressive 2021 POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League schedule the Missouri State Fair Speedway has added a second race to the yearly agenda.

Sedalia Missouri’s State Fair Speedway will run a pair of special events with POWRi WAR, initially on Thursday, July 29th with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions. Then again POWRi WAR will headline the Missouri State Fair Race on Sunday, August 22nd.

With a highly anticipated 2021 return to open-wheel traditional sprint racing at the historic half-mile in Sedalia, Missouri, previous POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League feature action would witness Korey Weyant #99, of Springfield, IL., take home the honors in 2016. More recently, Braydon Cromwell #4, from Lone Jack, MO., would wheel his way to the checkered flag first in a 2019 unsanctioned non-wing Fair feature event.

Schedule subject to alterations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. Full Payout details can be found on the POWRi website under the Info Tab or visit http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=602687.

More information will follow as these race-dates draw near, for further details and updates visit the Missouri State Fair Speedway on Facebook via MC Promotions or Larry McCown.

