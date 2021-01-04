Superstar Racing Experience Added to 2021 Knoxville Schedule

– Knoxville Raceway announced today that Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will compete at the iconic half-mile dirt oval Saturday night, June 19, 2021.

The announcement will be another first for the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” after adding the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to its schedule for the first time in 2021, as well.

SRX will showcase some of the most talented and well-accomplished race drivers from a litany of both American and international backgrounds in equally prepared machines at six of the most challenging venues in the country.

In addition to three-time NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar Series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, SRX has confirmed:

Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Bill Elliott

Seven-time Trans Am Series Champion Ernie Francis Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Bobby Labonte

IndyCar Series Champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan

17-time Trans-Am Series winner Willy T. Ribbs

CART Championship Series champion Paul Tracy

Nine-time Formula One World Championship winner Mark Webber

Knoxville Raceway is one of six short-tracks in the country to host the series in its inaugural season. SRX will feature head-to-head competition in short, sprint races. The races won’t have pit stops but instead will take scheduled breaks where drivers and crew chiefs can make adjustments and strategy decisions. The 90-minute races will air live on CBS.

“Our goal in crafting the inaugural SRX schedule was to feature tracks that are challenging, unique and have a strong motorsports history,” said Stewart. “This six-race series does just that. Four renown pavement tracks in Stafford Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Slinger Superspeedway and the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the two most prestigious dirt tracks in the country – Eldora and Knoxville. All demand respect and each forces drivers to adapt. What works at one track won’t necessarily transfer to another.

“These venues have seen some of the best racers in the country, but this will be the first time that drivers from so many different disciplines will be racing on these historic tracks all at the same time. We’re proud to deliver another exceptional event to each of these tracks’ already rich histories.”

The Knoxville Championship Series 410 sprint cars will also compete on Saturday, June 19. The Knoxville Championship Series 360 sprint cars and Pace Performance Pro Sprints will now compete on Friday, June 18.

“To be included in the inaugural SRX season and to have an event live on CBS is something all of us at Knoxville are proud of,” said Knoxville Raceway’s Race Director John McCoy. “Having these high-caliber drivers compete at Knoxville is going to be great to watch, especially since nearly all of them have never turned laps here before. We hope they enjoy coming to our track as much as we’ll enjoy having them here.

“Last year was tough on everyone. Hopefully the addition of these big events will get the fans even more excited for the 2021 season at Knoxville.”

Tickets for the June 19 SRX event will go on sale Monday, February 1 on KnoxvilleRaceway.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431 starting on February 1. General admission tickets will be $30 for adults; $20 for teens and free for kids 12 and under. Reserved seating will be available at $35 for adults; $25 for teens and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets for the June 18 360 sprints and Pace Performance Pro Sprints race will be available at the ticket office on the day of the event. Tickets will be $10 for adults; $5 for teens and free for kids 12 and under.

For more information about SRX, visit www.srxracing.com and follow @SRXRacing on Twitter. Follow Knoxville Raceway on Twitter and Instagram and like the track on Facebook for up-to-date event information and extras throughout the 2021 race season.