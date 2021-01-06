UMP Modified History Books Re-open at 50th DIRTcar Nationals

THE BIG 5-O: Ironmen UMP Modified Drivers Take on 50th DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 2-8, 2021 at Volusia Speedway Park

New stars Hoffman, Nicely set to battle with veterans Wallace, Stremme and others

BARBERVILLE, FL – Jan. 6, 2021 – The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds have long been known as the “Ironmen” of the DIRTcar Nationals.

For the past several years of the iconic Florida event, they’ve competed the first seven nights alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

When the stout field rolls into Volusia Speedway Park Feb. 2-8 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event, one hand will point to the division’s future stars while the other reaches back on the history books. Some of the division’s most exciting points chases and storylines have been produced over the past 15 years, featuring a slew of instantly recognizable names.

The 2007 DIRTcar Nationals was headlined with the success of one young Canadian, who ushered in a new level of dominance not previously seen in DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified history. Twenty-three-year-old Steve Arpin, of Fort Frances, ON, brought his Larry Shaw Race Cars #00 into the facility and made his mark on history, winning an incredible five consecutive Features in seven nights to earn his first DIRTcar Nationals championship. It seemed as though Arpin would hold this record forever, until one man sparked a legacy of his own the following year.

When Arpin was seriously injured at Volusia in February 2008, the door swung open for another driver to step up to the plate. Jared Landers, of Batesville, AR, won two Features that year, setting him up for a memorable run in 2009 where he won five non-consecutive Features over seven nights of racing, tying Arpin’s record and crowning him DIRTcar Nationals champion for the first time in his career.

The next four years didn’t see quite the level of dominance brought on by Arpin and Landers but was made up for with a diverse group of Feature winners and champions.

Present-day Late Model veteran Dave Hess Jr., of Waterford, PA, won two Features en route to his Golden Eagle trophy in 2010, one year before Emporia, KS’s own Clint Bowyer led the charge of NASCAR-driven success at the event.

Bowyer won three Features on his way to a Golden Eagle in 2011, paving the way for fellow Richard Childress Racing teammates Ty and Austin Dillon’s three newly styled Big Gator championship trophies, collected from 2012-2015. The brothers won a combined 12 DIRTcar Nationals Features over that period, missing out on only the 2013 points championship to another NASCAR legend, Kenny Schrader.

While Austin hoisted his first Big Gator in 2015 with Ty finishing just 10 points behind in third, one driver stood between them in the points that year.

Belleville, IL-born Nick Hoffman, now residing in Mooresville, NC, has since been the one man to beat when it comes to the UMP Modifieds at the DIRTcar Nationals. He and his blue/orange Elite Chassis #2 have been tearing up Volusia in February for the past five years, winning 11 Features and five consecutive Big Gator trophies from 2016-2020.

Armed with his second consecutive DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals championship and DIRTcar UMP Modified national championship honors that 2020 brought him, 2021 is looking brighter than ever for the reigning Big Gator champion to repeat at Volusia.

Of course, several big-name contenders in the division will be gunning for their right to hoist the Big Gator trophy as well, including former NASCAR stars David Stremme, Kenny Wallace and 2020 Reutimann Memorial winner Tyler Nicely.

Tickets for the 50th annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 2-13, are on sale now at DIRTcarNationals.com. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to tune into DIRTVision to watch all the action live from the comfort of your home!

Previous UMP Modified Feature Winners

February 10, 2020 – Spencer Hughes

February 9, 2020 – Kyle Strickler

February 8, 2020 – Nick Hoffman

February 7, 2020 – Curt Spalding, Jason Beaulieu, Christian Thomas, David Reutimann

February 6, 2020 – Nick Hoffman

February 5, 2020 – Kyle Strickler

February 4, 2020 – Michael Long

February 11th, 2019 — Kyle Strickler, Kyle Strickler, Lucas Lee

February 8th, 2019 — R.C. Whitwell, Justin Haley, Gordy Gundaker, Brandon Green, Jesse Rupe

February 7th, 2019 — Nick Hoffman

February 6th, 2019 — Taylor Cook

February 5th, 2019 — Michael Long

February 11th, 2018 — Kyle Strickler

February 10th, 2018 — Tyler Nicely

February 9th, 2018 — Kyle Strickler, Tyler Nicely, Frank Paladino, Larry Mott

February 8th, 2018 — Nick Hoffman

February 7th, 2018 — Nick Hoffman

February 6th, 2018 — David Stremme

February 21st, 2017 — Jacob Hawkins, Jonathan Taylor, J.E. Stalder

February 20th, 2017 — Nick Hoffman

February 19th, 2017 — Nick Hoffman, Will Krup

February 17th, 2017 — Nick Hoffman

February 16th, 2017 — Brian Ruhlman

February 15th, 2017 — Nick Hoffman

February 14th, 2017 — Jacob Hawkins

February 16th, 2016 — Derrick Ramey, Justin Allgaier, Ray Bollinger

February 15th, 2016 — Nick Hoffman

February 14th, 2016 — Brian Ruhlman

February 13th, 2016 — Nick Hoffman

February 12th, 2016 — Trent Young

February 11th, 2016 — Tyler Nicely

February 10th, 2016 — Nick Hoffman

February 9th, 2016 — Nick Hoffman

February 16th, 2015 — Austin Dillon

February 15th, 2015 — Austin Dillon

February 14th, 2015 — Nick Hoffman

February 13th, 2015 — Ty Dillon

February 12th, 2015 — David Stremme

February 11th, 2015 — Kyle Strickler

February 10th, 2015 — Austin Dillon

February 18th, 2014 — Ty Dillon

February 18th, 2014 — Joel Ortberg

February 17th, 2014 — Ty Dillon

February 16th, 2014 — Austin Dillon

February 15th, 2014 — Ty Dillon

February 14th, 2014 — Ty Dillon

February 13th, 2014 — Kyle Bronson

February 11th, 2014 — Kyle Strickler

February 19th, 2013 — Ty Dillon

February 19th, 2013 — Jacob Poel

February 19th, 2013 — Jason Zimmer

February 18th, 2013 — Ken Schrader

February 17th, 2013 — Matt Westfall

February 16th, 2013 — Jacob Poel

February 15th, 2013 — Nick Hoffman

February 12th, 2013 — Rodney Sanders

February 21st, 2012 — Austin Dillon

February 21st, 2012 — Mike Wedelstadt

February 21st, 2012 — Tyler Carpenter

February 20th, 2012 — Nick Hoffman

February 19th, 2012 — Kenny Wallace

February 18th, 2012 — Chad Kinder

February 17th, 2012 — Ty Dillon

February 16th, 2012 — Kenny Wallace

February 15th, 2012 — Kenny Wallace

February 14th, 2012 — Dale Mathison

February 15th, 2011 — Ty Dillon

February 15th, 2011 — Kenny Schrader

February 15th, 2011 — Austin Dillon

February 14th, 2011 — Ty Dillon

February 13th, 2011 — Clint Bowyer

February 12th, 2011 — Richie Tosh

February 11th, 2011 — Ryan Gustin

February 10th, 2011 — Clint Bowyer

February 9th, 2011 — Clint Bowyer

February 8th, 2011 — Austin Dillon

February 8th, 2010 — Jared Landers

February 7th, 2010 — Austin Dillon

February 6th, 2010 — Dave Hess, Jr.

February 4th, 2010 — David McWilliams

February 3rd, 2010 — Dave Hess, Jr.

February 10th, 2009 — Austin Dillon

February 9th, 2009 — Jared Landers

February 8th, 2009 — Jared Landers

February 7th, 2009 — Randy Hall

February 6th, 2009 — Jared Landers

February 5th, 2009 — Austin Dillon

February 4th, 2009 — Jared Landers

February 3rd, 2009 — Jared Landers

February 11th, 2008 — Dave Groves

February 10th, 2008 — Tim Hancock

February 9th, 2008 — Dave Hess, Jr.

February 8th, 2008 — Jared Landers

February 7th, 2008 — Jared Landers

February 6th, 2008 — Scott Drake

February 5th, 2008 — Jesse Stovall

February 12th, 2007 — Joey Kramer

February 11th, 2007 — Steve Arpin

February 10th, 2007 — Steve Arpin

February 9th, 2007 — Steve Arpin

February 8th, 2007 — Steve Arpin

February 7th, 2007 — Steve Arpin

February 6th, 2007 — Kenny Wallace