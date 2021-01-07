Deadline for Show-Me 100 reserved-seat ticket renewals set for Jan. 29

– It’s that time of the winter for fans planning on attending Lucas Oil Speedway’s premier event, the 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com May 27-29, to keep a key deadline in mind.

Those with reserved seats for last year’s Show-Me 100 or from the canceled 2019 event have until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 29 to renew those seats before they go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, Feb. 1.

“This is a major reminder for those fans to make sure they contact us by the deadline if they want to make sure they get those tickets for this year’s Show-Me 100,” Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan said.

“Starting on Feb. 1, tickets to the Show-Me 100 or any other event on the schedule can begin purchasing reserved tickets,” McMillan added.

McMillan said that reserved seating must be purchased as a three-day pass, at $100 per ticket. The three-day passes offer the comfort of the high-back, stadium-style seats and prime viewing on the top few rows of the front straightaway.

Fans wanting to renew should contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or reach her by email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Beginning on Feb. 1, fans will be able to go online at LucasOilSpeedway.com to reserve and purchase tickets in advance for the Show-Me 100 and any other event, or they can purchase general admission tickets at the gate day of the event.

The Show-Me 100 weekend features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs each night. Action kicks off on May 27 with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event. The USRA Modifieds feature winner will earn $750.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 28 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. USRA Modifieds compete for a $750-to-win feature with more points collected toward the final-night main event.

The May 29 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,500-to-win USRA Modified feature.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 27: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 28: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 29: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $40 pit pass.

McMillan reminded ticket buyers that three-day reserved tickets are non-refundable. Pit passes are not a part of the reserved-seat package and pit passes cannot be exchanged or used toward purchase of the reserved-seat package. However, there is a three-day pit pass that includes general admission seating in addition to pit-area access.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series opener is set for April 3 with the ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.