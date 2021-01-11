2021 USMTS campaign takes dirt modified racing to next level

On the heels of the most volatile year in more than a century, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series have announced the richest and boldest schedule of events in the history of the premier dirt modified circus for the 2021 campaign.

“We’ve been blessed with having the best drivers, best fans and best marketing partners in the business for nearly a quarter century now,” said USMTS President and co-founder Todd Staley. “If we learned nothing else in 2020, it was that life is short and fragile so we all need to enjoy every minute of it. I think our competitors will enjoy the money they take home from every race this year—somebody needs to pay these guys what they’re worth.”

With 36 nights of racing on the calendar, just the winners of those main events are set to take home $310,032 with more than $1 million earmarked for the payouts in those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win. The other ten carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s. A paycheck for a record $70,000 is reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

The 2021 campaign lights the fuse with the 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, February 26-27, at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, and Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas. Action wraps up Halloween weekend with the second year of the Modster Mash tripleheader with a trio of $10,000-to-win events including the 6th annual Grant Junghans Memorial.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s 2021 Schedule:

Fri Feb 26 – RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas, 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Sat Feb 27 – Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas, 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri Mar 26 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America X powered by Summit ($5,000 to win)

Sat Mar 27 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America X powered by Summit ($10,000 to win)

Fri Apr 2 – 34 Raceway, Burlington, Iowa, Inaugural USMTS vs. UMP Spring Challenge ($5,000 to win)

Sat Apr 3 – 34 Raceway, Burlington, Iowa, Inaugural USMTS vs. UMP Spring Challenge ($10,000 to win)

Fri Apr 23 – Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La., 9th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash ($10,000 to win)

Sat Apr 24 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, Texas, 3rd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri May 14 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 7th Annual USMTS Spring Sizzler ($10,000 to win)

Sat May 15 – Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., 7th Annual USMTS Juggernaut ($10,000 to win)

Fri May 28 – Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 13th Annual USMTS Rapid Rumble ($10,000 to win)

Sat May 29 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 18th Annual USMTS Southern MN Spring Challenge ($10,000 to win)

Sun May 30 – Upper Iowa Speedway, Decorah, Iowa, 13th Annual USMTS Nordic Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri Jun 4 – Park Jefferson Speedway, North Sioux City, S.D., 9th Annual USMTS River City Rumble ($10,000 to win)

Sat Jun 5 – Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 15th Annual USMTS Webster City Wrangler ($10,000 to win)

Thu Jun 17 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($5,000 to win)

Fri Jun 18 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($5,000 to win)

Sat Jun 19 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($10,000 to win)

Wed Jul 14 – Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D., 11th Annual USMTS Summer Slam ($5,000 to win)

Fri Jul 16 – Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., Inaugural Mod Wars ($5,000 to win)

Sat Jul 17 – Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., Inaugural Mod Wars ($10,000 to win)

Sun Jul 18 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 2nd Annual Mod Mania ($5,000 to win)

Thu Aug 5 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 10th Annual Sunflower State Showdown ($10,000 to win)

Fri Aug 6 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., 15th Annual Summer Fling @ The Bullring ($10,000 to win)

Sat Aug 7 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 12th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment ($10,000 to win)

Thu Aug 19 – Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo., 3rd Annual USMTS Bullring Bash ($5,000 to win)

Fri Aug 20 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Inaugural USMTS Event ($5,000 to win)

Sat Aug 21 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Inaugural USMTS Event ($10,000 to win)

Fri Sep 3 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 8th Annual USMTS End of Summer Bash ($10,000 to win)

Sat Sep 4 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 16th Annual USMTS Labor Day Duel ($10,000 to win)

Sun Sep 5 – Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa, 9th Annual USMTS War in West Union ($10,000 to win)

Fri Sep 24 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 23rd Annual USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree ($5,000 to win)

Sat Sep 25 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 23rd Annual USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree ($10,000 to win)

Thu Oct 28 – Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., Inaugural King of the Ring ($10,000 to win)

Fri Oct 29 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 6th Annual USMTS Grant Junghans Memorial ($10,002 to win)

Sat Oct 30 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 2nd Annual USMTS Modified Spooktacular ($10,030 to win)

Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just seven different USMTS National Champions in the previous 22 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting long-time USMTS classics, new and exciting venues, inaugural events and some tracks returning to the schedule after a multi-year absence.

Friday and Saturday, Apr 2-3, will find the tireless USMTS touring titans traveling to the 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa, for the first time for the inaugural USMTS vs. UMP Spring Challenge. Friday’s feature will pay $5,000 to win while Saturday’s show will send $10,000 home with the winner.

Although it’s not a new location, the Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, will host a two-day clash on Friday and Saturday, August 20-21, at the facility formerly known as West Siloam Speedway and Flint Creek Speedway.

More information about the 2021 season will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, be sure to call your boss and get your vacation days booked now for the biggest USMTS season ever.

To see the full schedule, points, photos, videos and more, check out USMTS.com.

