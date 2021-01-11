Lake Ozark Speedway 2021 Season Launch

Eldon, MO. (1/11/2021) Bookended by headlining open-wheel events, Lake Ozark Speedway is proud to release the 2021 season schedule with competitive weekend racing dates ranging from early-April until mid-October.

Set for action in 2021 in Lake Ozark Speedway’s weekly racing classes competing in thirteen race-nights, will be the United States Racing Association B-Modifieds, the Lake Ozark Speedway Pure Stocks, and the newly formed POWRi Super Stocks. The exciting Midwest Mods will make their debut at Lake Ozark Speedway with three appearances in the 2021 racing season. The recently re-titled POWRi Super Sprints, formally the POWRi RaceSaver 305 Sprints, will be in action at Lake Ozark Speedway in twelve edge-of-the-seat events in 2021, highlighted by the ‘POWRi Super Sprint Nationals’ on Saturday, July 3rd capped off by a huge fireworks display. Lake Ozark Speedway’s POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint class will return in 2021, operating on a similar alternating racing schedule to the Super Sprints, will compete in eight stand-alone events and a total of fifteen appearances including seven ASCS National and Regional event dates throughout the year.

Highlighted by major events in 2021, Lake Ozark Speedway will host a diverse range of traveling series throughout the season, bringing in the All-Star Circuit of Champions, the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues, Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour, Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association, POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League, ASCS Sooner and Warrior Regions, United Late Model Association and the POWRi Lucas Oil Midwest Lightning Sprints.

Opening the season in a major way with the ‘Lake Ozark Speedway Spring Nationals’ on Friday, April 2nd, and Saturday, April 3rd. Showcasing the top-tier sprint racers from both aspects of the wing or non-wing debate with the Third Annual Non-Wing Nationals featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, as well as the ASCS Sooner Region taking on the ASCS Warrior Region in an ASCS Regional border battle with the POWRi Ozark 360 Sprints.

The Lake Ozark Speedway “Chase for the Championship” starts off rocking on Saturday, May 8th for the POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Super Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, and Pure Stock classes.

Excitement is in the air for July 23-24 as the Ollie’s Bargain Barn All-Star Circuit of Champions rolls into “The Lake” for side-by-side 410-winged sprinting action. Both nights the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will run as a support class with the POWRi Super Sprints also sharing the spotlight on Friday’s program and the POWRi Lucas Oil Midwest Lightning Sprints additionally running on Saturday.

The cars and stars of the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association will make their only appearance at Lake Ozark Speedway for a huge two-day show on August 13 & 14 for the Bash at the Beach supported on Friday night with the POWRi Super Stocks and on Saturday night with the USRA B-Mods and Midwest Mods.

Continuing with the trend of outstanding events, Lake Ozark Speedway will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for a pair of speedy holiday weekends; first with the Lake Ozark Speedway Memorial Nationals on May 29-30, then again on September 4-5 for the Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals.

The last weekend in September is set aside for the fender to fender and door to door excitement of the POWRi Super Stock Nationals, as Super Stocks from all over the region are expected to Battle at the Beach on September 24th and 25th.

Ending the Championship Racing Season on a high note at Lake Ozark Speedway with the “Chase for the Championship” for the POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Super Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, and Pure Stock classes at the Lake Ozark Speedway Season Championship on Saturday, October 9th.

An exciting new addition to the Lake Ozark Speedway facility in 2021 will be our Luxury Suites standing above the grandstands off of turn 4. This along with the available 5,000 grandstand seats, additions to our sound system that reaches the front stretch, backstretch, and pit area, TV-quality MUSCO lighting on the 1/3rd mile banked clay oval, remodeled full concession area, full LOS Bar area, large and clean restrooms in 3 locations throughout the facility, children’s playground, handicap parking and seating, motorcycle parking, closed-circuit TV in several areas of the facility along with electronic timing and scoring boasting a 20 position scoreboard.

The World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are currently being finalized as well, with officials from WoO, LOS, and JJR working to finalize the Jason Johnson Memorial and other racing opportunities in 2021.

Lake Ozark Speedway Tentative 2021 Season Schedule:

Thursday, April 1 | Test & Tune | All Classes

Friday, April 2 | Lake Ozark Speedway Spring Nationals |

ASCS Sooner/ASCS Warrior/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint & POWRi WAR

Saturday, April 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway Spring Nationals |

ASCS Sooner/ASCS Warrior/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint & POWRi WAR

Saturday, April 10 | Off Week

Saturday, April 17 | Off Week

Saturday, April 24 | Test & Tune | All Classes

Saturday, May 1 | Test & Tune | All Classes

Saturday, May 8 | Lake Ozark Speedway Season Opener |

POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Super Sprint, POWRi Super Stock,

USRA B-Mod, & Pure Stock

Saturday, May 15 | POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint,

POWRi Super Stock, USRA B-Mod, & Pure Stock

Saturday, May 22 | POWRi Super Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Friday, May 28 | Lake Ozark Speedway Memorial Nationals | Testing (All Classes)

Saturday, May 29 | Lake Ozark Speedway Memorial Nationals |

POWRi National Midget & ASCS National/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint

Sunday, May 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway Memorial Nationals |

POWRi National Midget & ASCS National/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint

Saturday, June 5 | POWRi Super Sprint, ULMA Late Model, USRA B-Mod,

POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, June 12 | POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, USRA B-Mod,

POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, June 19 | POWRi Super Sprint, POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint,

USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, June 26 | POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, ULMA Late Model, USRA B-Mod,

POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Friday, July 2 | POWRi Super Sprint Nationals | Testing (All Classes)

Saturday, July 3 | POWRi Super Sprint Nationals | Fireworks Special |

POWRi Super Sprint, POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint

Saturday, July 10 | POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, July 17 | Off Week

Friday, July 23 | All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints,

POWRi WAR, & POWRi Super Sprint

Saturday, July 24 | All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints,

POWRi WAR, & POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint

Saturday, July 31 | POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, August 7 | POWRi Super Sprint, USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Friday, August 13 | Lucas Oil MLRA, ULMA Late Model, & POWRi Super Stock

Saturday, August 14 | Lucas Oil MLRA, USRA B-Mod, Midwest Mod

Saturday, August 21 | POWRi WAR, POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, USRA B-Mod,

POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Saturday, August 28 | POWRi Super Sprint, POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint,

USRA B-Mod, POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Friday, September 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals | Testing (All Classes)

Saturday, September 4 | Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals |

POWRi National Midget & ASCS National/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint

Sunday, September 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals |

POWRi National Midget & ASCS National/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint

Saturday, September 11 | Off Week

Saturday, September 18 | Off Week

Friday, September 24 | POWRi Super Stock Nationals| POWRi Super Stock & Midwest Mod

Saturday, September 25 | POWRi Super Stock Nationals| POWRi Super Stock & Midwest Mod

Saturday, October 2 | Lake Ozark Speedway Fall Nationals |

ASCS Warrior Region/POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint & POWRi Super Sprints

Saturday, October 9 | Championship Night |

POWRi Ozark 360 Sprint, POWRi Super Sprint, USRA B-Mod,

POWRi Super Stock, & Pure Stock

Schedule subject to alterations with even more events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed, times and prices for each event available online. Full speedway details can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net. For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms.