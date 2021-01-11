Total Ag Solutions Tuesday Night Pit Party presented by FinishLine Graphics gives Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout attendees chance to unwind

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (Jan. 11, 2021) — After two exciting nights of racing to kick off the 15annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway the miniseries now enjoys a two-day break, which is highlighted by the Total Ag Solutions Tuesday Night Pit Party presented by FinishLine Graphics that will give attendees a chance to unwind.

After a 4-hour practice session scheduled for 5-9 p.m. MST on Tues., January 12, competitors and fans will be invited to hang around the 3/8-mile oval for some camaraderie at the annual Pit Party. The Fired Up Freedom Fire Truck/Catering Truck will be on hand to feed everyone in the pits and highlights of the first two nights of racing will be shown on the big screen TVs that are on the truck.

The practice night get-together is sponsored by Rugby, N.D.-based Total Ag Solutions, an agricultural services company that specializes in grain bins, grain handling, grain dryers and clear span building sales across all of North Dakota and areas of Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota. The firm is also a sponsor of Lance Schill, a Langdon, N.D., racer who competes in the Wild West Shootout.

Based just north of Portland in Scappoose, Oregon, FinishLine Graphics is a full-service family-run, custom digital printing company. They do design, banner, signage, custom printed items, and apparel, as well as vehicle wrap business. The company takes pride in striving to exceed customer expectations with honesty and integrity. You can visit them online at www.finishline.graphics for more details. They look forward to seeing you at the FinishLine!

As a side note, any team, who would like to participate in the Tuesday night, practice session will be charged a flat fee of $200. Teams are welcome to practice as many times as they like during the four-hour session that spans 5-9 p.m MST. Grandstand and pit admission is free for the Tuesday practice.

With two nights of racing and six features in the books, there have been six different winners. Jonathan Davenport and Ricky Thornton Jr. have split wins in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars. While the $250,000 Keyser Quarter Million Dollar Bonus for a clean sweep of the event is off the table, each driver is still in pursuit of the $100,000 bonus for five wins and $25,000 for four wins. Additionally, the first of the two competitors to reach three victories would receive a $10,000 windfall.

Dustin Strand and Jake Gallardo have split victories in Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified action presented by Arizona Differential.

Meanwhile, Jory Berg and Shane Sabraski have both been to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in the RHRSwag.com Truck Accessories X-Mod action presented by Barnett Harley Davidson.

Online sales of tickets for the popular miniseries continue to be available. Fans can pick up their advanced tickets for the January 13, 15, 16, and 17 programs by visiting www.WildWestShootout.net .

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

