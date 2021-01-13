Paylor Motorsports & Tim McCreadie Welcome New Point Lighting; Start Season at Volusia!

(ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA) Fresh off an impressive eleven win season in 2020 and a second place finish in the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings in their first season together, Paylor Motorsports and driver Tim McCreadie are about ready to embark on the start of their 2021 campaign! The #39 team will unload for the first time on January 14 and 15 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida for the first two nights of the ‘Sunshine Nationals.’ The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will preside over these races, which will both carry a $10,000 paycheck.

The reason Tim will not be entering the $10,000 to win ‘Sunshine Nationals’ finale at VSP on Saturday, January 16 is that he will fly back to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the 35th Annual Lucas Oil ‘Chili Bowl Nationals’ at the Tulsa Expo Raceway. Tim, who was the 2006 winner of the storied Midget race, battled back through the C-Main and the B-Main during Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night to secure an eighth place performance in the A-Feature – after starting in the nineteenth position. “T-Mac” is scheduled to be in a B-Main on Saturday upon his return to the 1/4-mile indoor oval located inside of the River Spirit Expo Center.

The Watertown, New York superstar will then jet back to Florida to start his all-out assault on the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Gunning for his first career LOLMDS Championship, Tim will compete in a total of ten series contests at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, and Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida from January 22-February 2. Tim and the #39 team will then wrap up a hectic “Speedweeks” from February 8-13 in the annual ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ back at Volusia Speedway Park near Daytona Beach, Florida.

In other news, Paylor Motorsports would like to welcome New Point Lighting & Design on board as an associate sponsor for the upcoming 2021 racing season! Located in Gloucester, Virginia, New Point specializes in a myriad of different lighting options for their customers. Create, Illuminate, and Captivate with New Point Lighting & Design, Inc. You can reach owner Wayne Childress by phone at (804) 695-9693. Marketing opportunities are still available with Tim McCreadie and Paylor Motorsports, please contact team owner Donald Bradsher at (336) 382-2194 for more information!

“I really have to thank New Point Lighting and Wayne Childress for their support of our Paylor Motorsports team,” quoted Bradsher today via telephone. “Wayne wanted to come on board as a sponsor, but I’m more proud to now call him a friend. With us in the plumbing and HVAC business and them in lighting, our paths cross on jobs from time to time, so it really is a natural fit to help each other out. I’m looking forward to the 2021 season and hopefully we can build upon the success we had last year!”

The #39 team gives a heartfelt thanks to Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein Shocks, Mega Electrical Services, New Point Lighting & Design, D&E Marine, Racing For Heroes, Cornett Racing Engines, Baker Mitchell Wholesale Plumbing Supplies, Lucas Oil Products, Bobby Taylor Oil Company, VP Racing Fuels, Hoosier Racing Tires South, Winters Performance, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Weld Wheels, Walker Performance Filtration, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, Howe Racing Enterprises, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Swift Springs, Sweet MFG., Strange Oval, Speedwerx, Simpson Race Products, Mark 4 Honda – Wytheville, VA, Winning Edge Carburetion, Delph Communications, and B&B Motorsports for all of their unwavering support.

More information on Paylor Motorsports can be viewed online at www.TimMcCreadie39.com or on social media platforms (Paylor Motorsports – Tim McCreadie on Facebook and @TimMcCreadie on Twitter).

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com