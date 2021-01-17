Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer's photos from Arizona Speedway's Wild West Shootout - 1/16/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/16/21 Dirt Late Model News January 17, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Mike Ruefer 28 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View View Like this:Like Loading... Related posts: Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/9/21! Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/10/21! Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/13/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/15/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Wednesday’s Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/9/19 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Sunday’s Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway! jdearing Search Latest articles Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals – 1/16/21 January 17, 2021 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/16/21 January 17, 2021 Larson Goes Back-To-Back At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals January 17, 2021 Sanders, Carr, and Erb Register Second Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Wins January 17, 2021 Previous articleLarson Goes Back-To-Back At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl NationalsNext articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals – 1/16/21 Related articles Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals – 1/16/21 Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - January 17, 2021 0 Photos by Jim DenHamer Read more Sanders, Carr, and Erb Register Second Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Wins Dirt Late Model News jdearing - January 17, 2021 0 Mega Miniseries Draws to a Close on Sunday Evening with $25,000-To-Win Finale Aaron Clay, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 16, 2021) - For the second... Read more Kyle Strickler claims first World of Outlaws Late Model win at Volusia Dirt Late Model News jdearing - January 17, 2021 0 TICKLED PINK: Kyle Strickler claims first World of Outlaws Late Model win Ricky Weiss is currently the highest full-time driver in the championship points after... Read more Leave a reply Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Like this:Like Loading... Related posts: Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/9/21! Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/10/21! Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/13/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Arizona Speedway’s Wild West Shootout – 1/15/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Wednesday’s Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway – 1/9/19 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Sunday’s Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway!