Brandon Sheppard Opens 2021 with Pair of Top-10’s



All-Tech Raceway Next Speedweeks Stop

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/18/21) – Brandon Sheppard and the Rocket1 Racing team kicked off their World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series title defense over the weekend.

Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to a pair of Top-10 finishes in the tour’s season opening weekend at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla.

“I had a good race car, we were just a little off this weekend,” said Sheppard. “We had consistent results both nights, so we’ll make some adjustments and keep digging. Thanks to my team, our great sponsors, and all of my fans for their support.”

Brandon Sheppard was one of 38 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series entries on hand Thursday to kickstart 2021 with the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals. With the Top-4 from each heat race transferring, Sheppard locked his spot into the main event with a fourth-place finish.

After starting the $10,000-to-win opening night feature in 13th, Brandon advanced four spots in the 40-lapper to record a ninth-place outing.

Persistent rain showers created saturated grounds at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, forcing the second round of the Sunshine Nationals to be canceled.

Returning on Saturday for the $10,000-to-win finale, Sheppard posted a third-place finish in his heat race to lock into the tenth-starting spot on the feature grid. Advancing three spots in the 40-lap affair, Brandon crossed the finish line in seventh.

Rocket1 Racing sits fourth in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings after two events. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

The 2021 Speedweeks for Rocket1 Racing will continue with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla. on January 22-23. Additional information on the events can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

