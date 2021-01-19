2021 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season is upon us, with racing at three tracks, with ten pay days. The 2021 season starts off with visits to All-Tech Raceway for the General Tire Winter Nationals – Presented by LINE-X, on January 21st – January 23rd, East Bay Raceway Park for the 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – Presented by Lucas Oil January 24th – January 30th, and Bubba Raceway Park for the K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries February 1st – 2nd.

The action will get underway with an open practice on Thursday, January 21st. Friday, January 22nd will officially kick-off the season with a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win event followed by a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event on Saturday, January 23rd at All-Tech Raceway.

On Thursday, January 21st, the pit gate will open at 2:00pm with practice from 6:00pm-9:00pm. For any fans getting to town early, the general admission gate will also be open to get a glimpse of the action before official competition begins on Friday. The pit gate will open at 2:00pm on both Friday and Saturday while the grandstands will open at 3:00pm Friday and Saturday. Hot laps each day will begin at 5:30pm with Heat race action at 7:10pm.

For tickets or more information on the General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X, visit: www.alltechraceway.com, or call the track office at: (386) 754-7223.

Teams will then make the trek south to Tampa, Florida to East Bay Raceway Park for a thrilling week of racing at the “Clay by the Bay”. The action starts off on Sunday with an open practice from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, with the pit gate scheduled to open at 2:00pm. Beginning Monday, January 25th and continuing through Saturday, January 30th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle it out for nearly $200,000 in prize money.

A full program is scheduled for six straight nights, which includes: Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, Berry Barn Strawberry Dash presented by DirtOnDirt.com, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event. Each day, the Drivers Meeting will take place at 5:00pm, followed by Hot Laps at 5:30pm.

For tickets or more information on the 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals, visit: www.ebrp.co, or call the track office at: (877) 457-5611.

Following six nights of racing at East Bay Raceway Park, teams will make the trip back north to Bubba Raceway Park, a 3/8 mile, semi-banked, D-shape clay oval to compete for $10,000-to-win both Monday, February 1st and Tuesday, February 2nd. The pit gate is set to open at 2:00pm with the grandstand gates opening at 5:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will be at 5:00pm, Hot Laps set for 5:30pm.

For tickets or more information on the K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries, visit: www.bubbaracewaypark.com, or call the track office at: (352) 622-9400.

All ten nights of racing will be available Live on MAVTVplus.com, with tape delayed airings on MAVTV Motorsports Network. January 22nd and 23rd at All-Tech Raceway, as well as January 29th and 30th from East Bay Raceway Park will be Live on MAVTV Motorsports Network. To find a full list of providers, visit: mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers. The events on January 23rd at All-Tech Raceway, January 29th and 30th at East Bay Raceway Park, and February 2nd at Bubba Raceway Park will be tape delayed airings for CBS Sports Network. January 23rd from All-Tech Raceway and January 30th from East Bay Raceway Park are tape delayed airings for NBCSN.

Track Information:

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.ebrp.co

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Phone Number: (352) 622-9400

Location: 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, FL 34482

Website: www.bubbaracewaypark.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains (and Strawberry Dash at East Bay).

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win 1/21/2021 All-Tech Raceway General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X Lake City, FL Practice 1/22/2021 All-Tech Raceway General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X Lake City, FL $12,000 1/23/2021 All-Tech Raceway General Tire Winter Nationals Presented by LINE-X Lake City, FL $15,000 1/24/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice 1/25/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 1/26/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 1/27/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 1/28/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 1/29/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000 1/30/2021 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000 2/1/2021 Bubba Raceway Park K&N Filters Winter Nationals Presented by OPTIMA Batteries Ocala, FL $10,000 2/2/2021 Bubba Raceway Park K&N Filters Winter Nationals Presented by OPTIMA Batteries Ocala, FL $10,000

2021 Speedweeks Purses:

$5,000-to-win purse (30 laps):

$5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

$7,000-to-win purse (40 laps):

$7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600

$10,000-to-win purse (40 laps):

$10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

$12,000-to-win purse (50 laps):

$12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

$15,000-to-win purse (50 laps):

$15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

About General Tire:

