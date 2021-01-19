Home Dirt Late Model News Lake View Motor Speedway Added to Xtreme DIRTcar Schedule, Cherokee Rescheduled

Lake View Motor Speedway Added to Xtreme DIRTcar Schedule, Cherokee Rescheduled

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model News
Chris Madden – Kyle Strickler — Blake Harris photo

Lake View Motor Speedway Added to Xtreme DIRTcar Schedule, Cherokee Rescheduled

NICHOLS, SC – Jan. 19, 2021 – The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series schedule is being taken to a new extreme in February with Lake View Motor Speedway and Cherokee Speedway highlighting new event dates en route to the championship finale.

The Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, on Feb. 20, will make its debut at the 4/10-mile Lake View Motor Speedway, in Nichols, SC, for a $7,000-to-win show.

The new event will be followed by the Frostbite 40 at Cherokee Speedway – postponed from Jan. 9 – now taking place on Sunday, Feb. 21. It’s now the penultimate event of the season before a champion is crowned, Saturday, Feb. 27, at Modoc Raceway for the epic championship finale.

Defending Series champion Chris Madden is the current points leader, but recent first-time World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model winner Kyle Strickler is only 17 points back, leading to an exciting championship battle in the final three events of the season.

Georgia’s Senoia Raceway was originally scheduled to host the Xtreme Series on Feb. 20, but a recent change in management created a cancelation of those plans.

Make plans to attend these action-packed events by joining us at the track or by watching from the comfort of your home with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Xtreme DIRTcar Series Shifts Cherokee Race to Sunday, Jan. 26
  2. Drydene Returns as Xtreme DIRTcar Series Title Sponsor, 2020-21 Schedule Revealed
  3. Ross Bailes takes Xtreme DIRTcar Series win at Cherokee Speedway!
  4. Xtreme DIRTcar Series Returns as Winter Late Model Tour
  5. Drydene Named Xtreme DIRTcar Series Title Sponsor
  6. Bailes All-In on Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Finale
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous article2021 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview
Next articleDrake Troutman grabs East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar UMP Modified Winter Nationals victory!

Related articles

2021 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview

All-Tech Raceway jdearing - 0
Batavia, OHIO (January 19, 2021) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season is upon us, with racing at three tracks, with ten...
Read more

Tyler Erb Enjoys Wild West Shootout Success

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Tyler Erb Enjoys Wild West Shootout Success Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Opener Next ST. MARYS, Ohio (01/19/21) – Tyler Erb and the Best Performance...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard Opens 2021 with Pair of Top-10’s

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
All-Tech Raceway Next Speedweeks Stop SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/18/21) – Brandon Sheppard and the Rocket1 Racing team kicked off their World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Xtreme DIRTcar Series Shifts Cherokee Race to Sunday, Jan. 26
  2. Drydene Returns as Xtreme DIRTcar Series Title Sponsor, 2020-21 Schedule Revealed
  3. Ross Bailes takes Xtreme DIRTcar Series win at Cherokee Speedway!
  4. Xtreme DIRTcar Series Returns as Winter Late Model Tour
  5. Drydene Named Xtreme DIRTcar Series Title Sponsor
  6. Bailes All-In on Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Finale

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: