Tyler Erb Enjoys Wild West Shootout Success

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Opener Next



ST. MARYS, Ohio (01/19/21) – Tyler Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team are enjoying a successful start to the 2021 season.

Opening the 2021 campaign with the 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout, Erb has already had his share of success in only six starts thus far. Invading FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway for the six-night miniseries Erb never finished outside the Top-10, which included two victories and two runner-up performances.

“Man, it’s awesome,” said the driver of the Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model. “It’s a testament to everybody that helps. We’ve got the best equipment we can ask for. I love going racing with these guys, and that’s half the business. I just can’t thank everyone that helps us enough.”

On Wednesday, Tyler Erb was one of 57 Late Models on hand to compete in the third round of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout. Following the fifth fastest lap in his time trial group, Erb edged his way into the $5,000-to-win A-Main with the third and final transfer spot in his heat race.

Rolling off 17th, Tyler navigated through the field early and was up to second by lap 20 to challenge race-long pacesetter Jonathan Davenport. With the pair making slight contact as they crossed the line on lap 21, Erb was unable to close the distance in the final nine circuits, marking him second in the final rundown behind Davenport. Jason Papich, Mike Marlar, and Bobby Pierce rounded out the Top-5.

In a field of 62 Late Models on Friday, Tyler laid down the third fastest lap in his time trial group before picking up an eight-lap heat race victory. With front-row starter Jason Papich setting the pace early in the feature, Erb tracked down the leader on lap 12 and made an impressive pass for the top spot on lap 13 when he slid in between Papich and challenger Ricky Thornton Jr.

After Erb and Thornton Jr. took part in a heated battle for the next ten circuits, Tyler grabbed the lead for good on lap 24 en route to his first win of the season and a $5,000 prize. He topped Thornton Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, and Stormy Scott at the line.

On Saturday for the final preliminary feature, Erb outran Mike Marlar in his heat race to pick up the win, which positioned him fifth on the starting grid for the main event. Muscling ahead of Jonathan Davenport for the lead on fifth lap, Tyler paced the field for the next 26 circuits until Davenport regained the top spot on lap 32.

Outdueling Davenport in the final five laps, Tyler Erb streaked to his second win in as many nights over Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jimmy Mars, and Jason Papich. He earned $5,000 for his efforts.

For the final round of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout on Sunday, Tyler came in fourth fastest in his qualifying group before placing third in his heat race. Earning the 11th-starting position for the $25,000-to-win finale, Erb was up to eighth by the 10th lap and began challenging for a Top-5 spot near the midway point of the 50-lapper.

Tyler continued to work his way forward but was unable to close the distance on himself and race-long pacesetter Jonathan Davenport, marking him second on the rundown behind Davenport at the checkers. Ricky Thornton Jr., Brian Shirley, and Bobby Pierce rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Erb’s impressive string of podium finishes landed him second in the final miniseries point standings, trailing Jonathan Davenport.

Full results from these events are available at www.WildWestShootout.net.

Trekking east, the team is eager to kickstart the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla on January 21-23. The General Tire Winter Nationals presented by LINE-X opens with practice on Thursday, January 21, followed by a full program of racing on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s A-Main will pay $12,000-to-win while Saturday’s finale boasts a $15,000 top prize.

To learn more about the upcoming Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

