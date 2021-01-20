Home Dirt Late Model News Hoker Trucking Welcomes SSI Motorsports with Thornton Jr. to Team Hoker

Hoker Trucking Welcomes SSI Motorsports with Thornton Jr. to Team Hoker

Ricky Thornton, Jr. – Tyler Rinken photo


SSI Joins Simpson, Shirley, Feger, Kay, Team 242, Current, & SLMR East

Dixon, Iowa (01/20/21) – Hoker Trucking recently kicked off their support of the 2021 racing season during the annual Wild West Shootout in Arizona, where several of their sponsored drivers were in action. With the first races of the season now in the rearview mirror, the husband-and-wife duo of Jeff and Penny Hoker are now excited to see what the remainder of the 2021 season brings their way.

For the 2021 campaign Hoker Trucking’s massive support of dirt track racing includes everything from race teams to events to series. The newest addition to the team is SSI Motorsports with driver, Ricky Thornton Jr., who picked up a $5,000 win during the Wild West Shootout before finishing third in the miniseries standings, and now turns his focus to the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).

“After helping Ricky with his Modified program the past two years, when he got offered the deal with SSI Motorsports we instantly told them we wanted to be a part of the 2021 season,” Jeff Hoker noted. “In our opinion RTJ is one of the best, if not the best up-and-coming Late Model driver in the country and a great fit for our company to sponsor. To have the opportunity to help a car that will be running for the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year was exactly where we wanted to be. Todd and Vicki Burns run a fantastic program with top notch equipment. Additionally, RTJ pairing up with the talent of TC (Taylon Center) as crew chief is absolutely going to make them one of the toughest teams on the tour this year.”

Hoker also noted, “Ricky is one of the most deserving guys out there for a Late Model ride, and he’s a clean driver, so we are very proud and very excited to be on the No. 20RT car. We have gotten to know Ricky and his wife Shea and his entire family over the past couple of years, and they are just an outstanding group of people that are always very appreciative of what we do to help them.”

For Thornton Jr. the support from Hoker has enabled him to take his career to the next level.

“I’m both excited and grateful for everything that Hoker Trucking does for my racing program,” Thornton Jr. noted. “Every year Jeff and Penny go above-and-beyond to support my racing endeavors. He started sponsoring me just a few years ago, and now he’s one of my biggest marketing partners. Having the backing from the Hoker family on our SSI Motorsports ride, is a big part of me being able to pursue my dreams on the Lucas Oil tour.”

SSI Motorsports owners, Todd and Vicki Burns are also appreciative of what Hoker Trucking is doing for their team. Additionally, they are more-than-impressed by the number of drivers, who are sponsored by the company.

“Watching the Wild West Shootout this year, it amazed me to see how many teams the Hoker family supports. Folks like this are a major catalyst in keeping the sport moving forward,” team owner, Todd Burns said. “From a team owner standpoint, it means a lot to have such a passionate and loyal supporter in our corner. Vicki and I are greatly appreciative of what Hoker Trucking is doing for us this season.”

In addition, to sponsoring SSI Motorsports in 2021, Hoker Trucking is backing a wide variety of competitors. Dirt Late Model drivers Chris Simpson, Brian Shirley, Jason Feger, and Justin Kay will all go into battle this season with the Hoker logo on the side of their trusty mounts. Kay will also proudly display the company’s likeness on the side of his Modified entries as will Peoria, Illinois-based Team 242 and Iowa-based Timmy Current in his No. 21T.

Hoker Trucking’s support of the racing world doesn’t stop there. For the second-straight year they will be the proud sponsor of the “The Haulin’ with Hoker” Malvern Bank SLMR East Series. The tour’s 2021 docket currently has 25 dates across four states. Nebraska standout, Tad Pospisil claimed the Championship in 2020.

Last but not least, Hoker Trucking was once again the Victory Lane sponsor at the recently completed Wild West Shootout.

“Sometimes people tell Penny and I that we are crazy for having so much involvement in racing, but we love everything about this sport. We are blessed to have a successful business, and we enjoy being able to give back to the racing community,” Jeff Hoker commented. “We had a blast watching Ricky (Thornton Jr.), Brian (Shirley), Jason (Feger), Bobby (Pierce), and Chris (Simpson) race at the Wild West Shootout, and we can’t wait to see what this year has in store for all of our team drivers.”

As always Hoker Trucking is looking for truck drivers in the Midwest to drive for the company fleet with trucks four years old or newer and about 100 trailers, which are no older than seven years old. The company runs primarily Midwest lanes with 80% of their freight being drop-and-hook and plant-to-plant runs. Hoker Trucking offers company paid vacations, retirement, and insurance. Interested drivers are asked to please apply at www.hokertrucking.com.

 

 

