Terre Haute Action Track Releases Action Packed 2021 Schedule

(Terre Haute, IN) Officials from the Terre Haute Action Track have released their 2021 schedule, featuring several popular racing series and different types of cars. The new season is set to begin on Sunday, May 2 and end on Friday, October 1 for the dirt track located at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) is set to headline the 2021 season opener on Sunday, May 2. Joining the non-wing Sprints will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds and Indiana Pro Late Model Series. MSCS made just one appearance last season with Chris Windom claiming the victory over a strong field of nearly 30 cars.

USAC will be taking over the fast ½-mile oval on Wednesday, May 26 for the first day of the “Week Of Indy”, leading up to Sunday’s Indy 500. Joining the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars for the “Tony Hulman Classic” will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds and Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club.

Day #2 of the “Week Of Indy” is scheduled to take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center with the Hoosier Hundred for USAC Silver Crown on Thursday, May 27. Kyle Larson won the 2020 edition of the race which was held late in the season due to the early season pandemic.

On Friday, May 28, Sprint cars of the winged variety take center stage at the Terre Haute Action Track with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws in the “Wabash Clash”. Last season, Logan Schuchart brought home the trophy over Donny Schatz. Schatz had an outstanding run, coming from the 23rd starting spot to finish second. The May 28 event will also feature the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars, which ran flag-to-flag in their appearance last season.

The June 5 event on the Terre Haute schedule features vehicles of the two-wheel variety as the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series comes to town. The series appeared in 2018, after a long hiatus for motorcycle racing at the track. After a rainout in 2019, the series came back in 2020 for several divisions of racing.

This year’s Vigo County Fair will be held from July 10th-July 17th and will feature two different racing events. The first will be on Wednesday, July 14, as the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience brings their array of cars to town for a ride and drive experience. Full details on the experience can be found at www.dirtracewithkenny.com.

The second racing event during the fair will be on Sunday, July 18 as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds run with the American Modified Series in the “Tim Wolfe Memorial”. Wolfe, former promoter of the Wolf Pack Modified Series and recent race director for AMS, passed away in the fall of 2020. Joining the Modifieds will be the Indiana Super Stocks in their first appearance at the track.

Sprint cars and fans from all over the country will be back on Wednesday, July 28 as Indiana Sprint Week comes to town for the running of the “Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic”. As always, a great field of USAC cars was on hand with Justin Grant passing Chase Stockon after a couple of late race yellows. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds are also scheduled to be on the card.

The lone August event at the track will take place on Sunday, August 15 when the MSCS Sprint Cars make their second and final visit of the season. Much like the season opener, the Indiana Late Model Series and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also race.

Rounding out the 2021 season will be the “Jim Hurtubise Classic” for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Friday, October 1. Canton, IL driver, Chris Windom, will look to continue his mastery of the race, in which he has won a series best four times. The Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars and Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club will also be on hand.

Advance sale tickets for a number of the events will be released closer to the event dates, as the season progresses. For more information, visit the website at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.

Terre Haute Action Track 2021 Schedule

(Schedule Is Tentative & Subject To Change)

Sunday, May 2 – Action Track Season Opener Featuring MSCS Sprint Cars

Plus Indiana Late Model Series & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Wednesday, May 26 – “Tony Hulman Classic” Featuring USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

Plus Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds & Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club

Thursday, May 27 – “Hoosier Hundred” At Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

Friday, May 28 – “Wabash Clash” Featuring NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars

Plus Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars

Saturday, June 5 – AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series Motorcycles

Wednesday, July 14 – Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience www.dirtracewithkenny.com

Sunday, July 18 – Vigo County Fair Race Featuring American Modified Series “Tim Wolfe Memorial”

AMS & Scott’s Custom Colors Plus Indiana Super Stocks

Wednesday, July 28 – NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week “Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic”

USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars Plus Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Sunday, August 15 – Mountain Dew Family Fun Day Featuring MSCS Sprint Cars

Plus Indiana Late Model Series & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Friday, October 1 – “Jim Hurtubise Classic” Featuring USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

Plus Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars & Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club