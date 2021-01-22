ASCS Elite Texas Wingless Nationals Debuting At Big O Speedway

ENNIS, Texas (January 21, 2021) Set for March 4, 5, and 6 the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will open the 2021 season with a bang as the inaugural Smiley’s Racing Products Texas Wingless Nationals will bring the best open competition around to Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas for a shot at a $10,300 payday.

Set to follow the format used at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, teams will compete each night with cumulative event points setting the stage for Saturday’s finale. However, if the number of entries reaches 80, the field will be split into two qualifying nights. The format will still follow the same Heat/Qualifier layout with event points awarded and combined to set Saturday night. Passing Points will be used to break any tie in the event points.

Entry fee is $60 in advance, and $100 the day of the race. Pit Passes on March 4 and 5 are $35 per day and $40 on March 6. Three-day Pit Passes are $100. Team can register online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1846/registrations/ until March 3, 2021.

The event will be preceded by an open practice on March 3 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. (CT). March 4, 5, and 6, Pits will open at 3:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps will be at 6:15 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Grandstands Tickets are $15 per day on March 4 and March 5. March 6 is $20.

Two preliminary nights will be $1,000 to win, $100 to start with $50 to all non-qualifiers. Saturday will be $10,300 to win, $400 to start with $50 to all non-qualifiers.

The event is put on by ASCS Elite Non-Wing Director, and series owner, Nathan Moore. Questions regarding the event or the tour should be directed to him at (903) 780-9934.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Texas Wingless Nationals Format:

All drivers will compete in both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night. If the field reaches 80 pre-entries, Qualifying Nights will be split.

Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains. If the field is split, passing points will be used to break the tie.

Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Number of Qualifiers and invert will be based on car count with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51 or more will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

Top 5 from each B-Feature will go into a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Lineup will be based off the driver’s accumulated Passing Points from their Heat and Qualifier. Top 6 will advance to the final three rows of the A-Feature.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday.

Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

The remainder of the field will fall into three B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top five from each B-Main will move onto an LCQ. Lineup will be straight up. Top six from the LCQ will advance into the A-Feature.

Format subject to change depending on car count.

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race and Qualifiers:

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

B-Features: Starting with the first non-transfer:

78

77

76

75

74

73

72

71

70

69

68

67

66

65

64

63

62

61

60

59

LCQ:. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

**Subject to change depending on car count, weather, and circumstances beyond anyone’s control.