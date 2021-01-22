Home Race Track News Illinois Jacksonville Speedway weekly racing, Sunday Midget Series joins DIRTVision

Weekly Friday events will feature 410 Sprint Cars and three Sundays in August will feature Midgets

CONCORD, NC – Jan. 22, 2021 – DIRTVision’s continued expansion of live weekly racing in 2021 will include Jacksonville Speedway and a “DIRTVision Sunday Night Series” with dirt Midgets at the thrilling quarter-mile track.

FAST PASS subscribers will get to experience the enthralling tight-quarters racing of the Illinois track from April to October with 10 Friday night 410 Sprint Car shows, along with the Thursday, April 29th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event, and three consecutive Sundays of Midget racing in August.

“DIRTVision brings the country’s most iconic half miles to fans worldwide with Knoxville and Williams Grove weekly coverage and now, with Jacksonville, we are able to showcase one of the most exhilarating bull rings in the sport,” said Brian Dunlap, director of broadcast for DIRTVision.

The World of Outlaws have visited Jacksonville Speedway three times, and each race brought fans to the edge of their seats – at the track or at home on their couch – from the abundance of side by side action, slide job galore and close finishes. All of that and more will now be available for fans to watch on a weekly basis.

“I couldn’t be more excited to showcase what Jacksonville Speedway has to offer on a weekly basis on DIRTVision,” said Kenny Dobson, Jacksonville Speedway promoter. “Like the racing at Jacksonville, DIRTVision’s broadcast is top-notch and will capture the thrill every fan feels when they come to the speedway.”

Jacksonville Speedway joins the growing list of historic tracks like Attica Raceway Park, Huset’s Speedway, Knoxville Raceway and Williams Grove Speedway which will see their weekly racing broadcast live on DIRTVision. Fans can access those events and more, such as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series seasons, with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

