POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros Season Release includes KKM Giveback Classic

Belleville, IL. (01/21/2021) Remaining with the traditions of previous seasons the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League will primarily mirror race dates of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League also including the addition of the KKM Giveback Classic. Visiting ten racing facilities in four states slated for 2021 side-by-side micro battles throughout the year.

Starting the season with the annual star-studded “Turnpike Challenge”, the four-day/three-track event spanning March 25 to March 28. Beginning the journey on Thursday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK, Friday and Saturday will see the racing action travel down to Oklahoma City’s I-44 Speedway, then on Sunday, the trip wraps up at Port City Raceway in Tulsa OK.

Then, on April 16th and April 17th, all POWRi leagues will travel to Arkansas, as the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, and the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Micros link up for a thrilling side by side POWRi show in the inaugural running of the Little Rock Nationals at I-30 Speedway.

The POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will again host five nights of racing displaying some of the best in open-wheel talent. Hosting the SPEED Week opener on Wednesday, June 16th will see Charleston Speedway take center stage as the League will then head to Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, June 17th for night two. ‘America’s Baddest Bullring’, Jacksonville Speedway will serve as the mid-way stop on Friday, June 18th before the fast lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 19th as the POWRi Illinois SPEED Week wraps up on Sunday, June 20th at Fayette County Speedway.

Several racing dates will span the summer months including the Midwest Season Opener at Macon Speedway on May 8th, a two-day ILLI-ANA Showdown at Charleston Speedway on May 21st and May 22nd, Macon Speedway’s Camfield Memorial on August 21st, and the Herb Barlow Memorial on September 5th at Jacksonville Speedway.

Entering the final stretch of the 2021 season for the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro series will see an Oklahoma POWRi statement, featuring the second annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 14th followed by the two-day Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 15th-16th.

Opportunities will be earned as one of the biggest Micro events in the country heads to Port City Raceway on October 21-23, as the KKM Classic Giveback hits the action-packed Tulsa track. Classes scheduled to compete include the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro’s, the Outlaw Non-Wing division competing for the KKM Giveback Classic, with a third class to be announced later. Complete details of this event are forthcoming and will be released in the following weeks. Concluding the season for the Engler Machine and Tool Micros will be the POWRi Season Championship at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Valley Kansas.

Thursday, March 25 | Creek County Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

Friday, March 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

Saturday, March 27 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

Sunday, March 28 | Port City Raceway | Turnpike Challenge

Friday, April 16 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

Saturday, April 17 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

Saturday, May 8 | Macon Speedway | Midwest Season Opener

Friday, May 21 | Charleston Speedway | ILLI-ANA Showdown

Saturday, May 22 | Charleston Speedway | ILLI-ANA Showdown

Wednesday, June 16 | Charleston Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Thursday, June 17 | Lincoln Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Friday, June 18 | Jacksonville Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Saturday, June 19 | Macon Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Sunday, June 20 | Fayette County Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Saturday, July 31 | Macon Speedway | Midget & Sprint Double Header

Friday, August 20 | Charleston Speedway

Saturday, August 21 | Macon Speedway | Camfield Memorial

Friday, September 10 | Jacksonville Speedway | Herb Barlow Memorial

Thursday, October 14 | Port City Raceway | Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55

Friday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

Saturday, October 16 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Meents Memorial

Thursday, October 21 | Port City Raceway | KKM Giveback Classic

Friday, October 22 | Port City Raceway | KKM Giveback Classic

Saturday, October 23 | Port City Raceway | KKM Giveback Classic

Friday, November 5 | Caney Valley Speedway | Season Championship

Saturday, November 6 | Caney Valley Speedway | Season Championship

Schedule subject to alterations with other various events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” on Facebook and follow along on Twitter @POWRi_Racing. Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website