Riggs Motorsports Starts Busy Speedweeks Journey Tonight in Sunshine State!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Following a successful 2020 season on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series trail, which saw driver Tanner English pick up the coveted Rookie of the Year honors and a ninth place finish in the final point tally, Riggs Motorsports will return to action with the national touring series to start their 2021 campaign! Tanner will be in competition later tonight and on Saturday, January 23 at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida. The pair of LOLMDS lid lifters, which will shell out a $12,000 and $15,000 top prize respectively, will be broadcast LIVE on both the MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTVplus.com.

The dirt-slinging action will then shift south to East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida for the 45th edition of the ‘Winternationals.’ Teammate Jason Riggs will join English at the track deemed as the “Clay by the Bay” for six straight nights of thrilling competition from January 25-30. Nearly $200,000 in prize money will be up for grabs at the Tampa-area oval throughout the week.

The final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races of “Speedweeks 2021” will then be held on February 1-2 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. A pair of throwdowns will be held at the 3/8-mile, D-shaped facility and both Jason and Tanner are slated to compete for the $10,000 winner’s check on that Monday and Tuesday at BRP. Be sure to watch and follow during all ten events with the LOLMDS in the Sunshine State LIVE on MAVTVplus.com.

Before Riggs Motorsports heads back north to colder weather, they plan on making one last stop to North Florida Speedway in Lake City, Florida on February 5-6. The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series will preside over the two shows at the northern Florida venue and once again, both Jason and Tanner plan to chase the $8,000 and the $10,000 paydays. More information concerning each of these “Speedweeks” races can be found by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com and www.ctpromotions.org.

Complete Speedweeks Schedule:

January 22 | All-Tech (FL) Raceway – Lucas Oil – $12,000 to win

January 23 | All-Tech (FL) Raceway – Lucas Oil – $15,000 to win

January 25 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $5,000 to win

January 26 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $5,000 to win

January 27 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $7,000 to win

January 28 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $7,000 to win

January 29 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $12,000 to win

January 30 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $15,000 to win

February 1 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $10,000 to win

February 2 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park – Lucas Oil – $10,000 to win

February 5 | North Florida Speedway – Iron-Man – $8,000 to win

February 6 | North Florida Speedway – Iron-Man – $10,000 to win

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com