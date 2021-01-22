Tim McCreadie & Paylor Motorsports Start LOLMDS Season; The Aesthetic Haus Joins Team!

(ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA) As the highly-anticipated Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season is about to commence for the Paylor Motorsports team this upcoming weekend (January 22-23) at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida, driver Tim McCreadie and the #39 team are excited to announce the addition of a new associate sponsor. The Aesthetic Haus, located in Kernersville, North Carolina, is a premier skincare boutique specializing in Botox, dermal fillers, and medical grade skincare products. Owner Kim Baggerly, who is married to fellow Dirt Late Model racer Daniel Baggerly, is a board certified nurse practitioner and founder of The Aesthetic Haus.

The Aesthetic Haus is located at 408 West Mountain Street in Kernersville, North Carolina 27284. Kim can be reached by phone in the boutique at (336) 390-2020. Learn more and contact Kim online for booking by visiting www.the-aesthetic-haus.com or follow The Aesthetic Haus on Instagram (@the.aesthetic.haus) and Facebook (The Aesthetic Haus).

“We are beyond excited to welcome Kim Baggerly to our team and help promote her new business venture – The Aesthetic Haus!” commented Paylor Motorsports owner Donald Bradsher today. “The Baggerly family has long been a supporter of Dirt Late Model racing and have backed Tim (McCreadie) and Paylor Motorsports in recent years through B&B Motorsports. Their support is greatly appreciated and I urge anyone who is in the Kernersville, North Carolina area to check out The Aesthetic Haus!”

Tim, who finished second in the 2020 version of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings, will return to the national touring series in 2021 gunning for his first Championship! The first two events on the LOLMDS campaign will take place at All-Tech Raceway this weekend, as a $12,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Friday night prior to Saturday’s weekend finale that boasts a $15,000 winner’s check. Both high-profile shows will be broadcast LIVE on both the MAVTV Motorsports Network and on MAVTVplus.com.

From there, Tim and the rest of the stars of the series will venture south to East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida for the six-race ‘Winternationals.’ Nearly $200,000 in prize money will be on the line at the “Clay by the Bay” from Monday, January 25-Saturday, January 30. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series portion of “Speedweeks” will then conclude on February 1-2 with a pair of $10,000 to win programs at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. You can read more about each of these races and view the live broadcast schedule by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

The #39 team gives a heartfelt thanks to Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein Shocks, Mega Electrical Services, New Point Lighting & Design, D&E Marine, Racing For Heroes, Cornett Racing Engines, Baker Mitchell Wholesale Plumbing Supplies, Lucas Oil Products, The Aesthetic Haus, WP Racing Shocks, Bobby Taylor Oil Company, VP Racing Fuels, Hoosier Racing Tires South, Winters Performance, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Weld Wheels, Walker Performance Filtration, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, Howe Racing Enterprises, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Swift Springs, Sweet MFG., Strange Oval, Speedwerx, Simpson Race Products, Mark 4 Honda – Wytheville, VA, Winning Edge Carburetion, Delph Communications, and B&B Motorsports for all of their unwavering support.

More information on Paylor Motorsports can be viewed online at www.TimMcCreadie39.com or on social media platforms (Paylor Motorsports – Tim McCreadie on Facebook and @TimMcCreadie on Twitter).

