Kyle Larson dominates Lucas Dirt Season Opener at All-Tech!

LAKE CITY, FL (January 23, 2021) – Kyle Larson scored the victory in the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event of the season on Saturday night at All-Tech Raceway. The 28-year-old California native earned his second career win in a dirt late model. On his way to Lucas Oil Victory Lane he took the lead from Tyler Erb on lap 14 and proceeded to lap up to the eighth-place finisher, eventually winning the race by a stout 15 seconds.

There was a tight battle for the lead for the first 14 laps as Larson, Erb, and Devin Moran battled for the lead. Larson started sixth and passed Erb for the point, completely dominating the rest of the 50-lap race which went caution free. Moran moved into second on lap 16 and stayed there the rest of the race. New track record holder Mike Marlar came home in third followed by reigning Series Champion Jimmy Owens, and Brandon Sheppard.

Erb started from the pole and looked strong early on, but he couldn’t hold off the hard-charging Larson who skated past Erb and pulled away from the entire field. Marlar got around Erb late in the race as Erb lost three spots in the closing laps to finish sixth. Owens came from the 13th starting spot to salvage a good finish taking fourth, after a good battle with Sheppard.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane Larson was in amazement of his performance. “I have been asking a lot of people how to run the bottom. I have been really bad every time in a late model about moving around. I can run the top good but moving around I haven’t been very good. So, I just tried to be a lot smoother. Gosh, my race car was so fast. I could go anywhere I wanted.”

Larson, who in 2020 captured 46 feature events and was the open wheel driver of the year, praised his car owner Kevin Rumley for the win. “Kevin Rumley and everyone who works on this thing, it’s such a pleasure to drive. I cannot believe I won Port Royal last year, and I can’t believe I won here. This is awesome. Thanks to all of the fans in the stands and the ones watching at home.”

Moran was pleased with his second place run in the Tye Twarog-owned entry. It was Moran’s first race since last October after having off-season wrist surgery. “I lost all of my tearoffs early in the race. I couldn’t see the 6 car anyways, he was too far out in front. We will take this top two finish heading to East Bay next week.”

Marlar, who is attempting his first full season with the series was pleased with his opening night performance. “As the track moved around a little bit, I got better. I want to thank Ronnie Delk for giving me this opportunity, my wife Stacy, and my crew for giving me such a good car tonight. Thank you to all of my sponsors and to the fans for everything that you all do for us.”

The winner’s Rumley Engineering owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Bilstein Shocks, JVI Group, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Hot Rod Septic Treatment, and D&E Marine.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, and Brandon Overton.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

General Tire Winter Nationals – Presented by LINE-X

Saturday, January 23, 2021

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 17.895 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 17.793 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 22-Gregg Satterlee[5]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 00S-Jesse Stovall[4]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 6. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[7]; 7. 14R-Jeff Roth[9]; 8. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich[8]; 9. 29V-Darrell Lanigan[6]; 10. (DNS) 48W-Win Ingersoll

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 385-Mark Whitener[2]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 7. 10C-Ryan Crane[10]; 8. 7R-Ross Robinson[8]; 9. 14G-Joe Godsey[6]; 10. 4S-Danny Snyder[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[3]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 4. 12D-Doug Drown[7]; 5. 17D-Zack Dohm[4]; 6. 311-Clay Harris[8]; 7. 26JR-Jimmy Sharpe Jr[5]; 8. 8A-Rob Anderzack[9]; 9. 00H-Wil Herrington[6]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[8]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[5]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[6]; 7. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[7]; 8. 48-Colton Flinner[9]; 9. 14B-John Baker[3]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]



MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 44D-Dalton Cook[4]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[7]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 7. 1G-Ryan King[9]; 8. 66C-Matt Cosner[6]; 9. 16S-Sam Seawright[8]



Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): “>1. 6-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[4]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 44-Stewart Friesen[6]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[8]; 7. 3W-Brennon Willard[7]; 8. 20B-Todd Brennan[9]; 9. 24D-Michael Brown[5]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 00S-Jesse Stovall[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 4. 385-Mark Whitener[2]; 5. 00H-Wil Herrington[18]; 6. 17D-Zack Dohm[6]; 7. 12D-Doug Drown[3]; 8. 7R-Ross Robinson[14]; 9. 10C-Ryan Crane[11]; 10. 311-Clay Harris[9]; 11. 26JR-Jimmy Sharpe Jr[12]; 12. 14G-Joe Godsey[17]; 13. 4S-Danny Snyder[20]; 14. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 15. 14R-Jeff Roth[10]; 16. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[7]; 17. (DNS) 29V-Darrell Lanigan; 18. (DNS) 8A-Rob Anderzack; 19. (DNS) 0G-Deshawn Gingerich; 20. (DNS) 48W-Win Ingersoll

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 0E-Rick Eckert[5]; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[7]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[9]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 8. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[10]; 9. 44-Stewart Friesen[3]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[19]; 11. 24D-Michael Brown[18]; 12. 14B-John Baker[16]; 13. 1G-Ryan King[11]; 14. 3W-Brennon Willard[12]; 15. 16S-Sam Seawright[17]; 16. 44D-Dalton Cook[2]; 17. 66C-Matt Cosner[14]; 18. 48-Colton Flinner[13]; 19. 20B-Todd Brennan[15]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 6 6 Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA $15,000 2 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $7,200 3 8 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $3,500 4 13 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,100 5 9 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,500 6 1 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,600 7 7 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 8 18 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,400 9 4 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,250 10 2 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,500 11 12 56JR Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO $1,450 12 11 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,400 13 5 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,350 14 14 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,000 15 20 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,200 16 19 00S Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $1,100 17 16 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,800 18 21 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,800 19 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,000 20 15 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 21 22 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL $1,000 22 24 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,700 23 10 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,000 24 23 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,700 25 25 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $100

Race Statistics

Entrants: 57

Lap Leaders: Tyler Erb (Laps 1 – 13); Kyle Larson (Laps 14 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Kyle Larson

Arizona Sport Shirts CJC – Presented by DirtOnDirt Feature Winner: Kyle Larson

Lucas Oil Products TV Challenge Feature Winner: Kyle Larson

Margin of Victory: 15.845 seconds

Cautions: none

Series Provisionals: Tanner English, Billy Moyer Jr.

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Kyle Larson, Devin Moran, Mike Marlar

Penske Shocks Top 5: Kyle Larson, Devin Moran, Mike Marlar, Jimmy Owens, Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Kyle Larson (37 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tyler Erb (Lap #1 – 19.794 seconds)

Fast Shafts Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Kevin Rumley

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 17 minutes 43 seconds

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 6 Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA 250 $15,000 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 230 $7,200 3 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 230 $3,500 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 210 $4,100 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 210 $2,600 6 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 205 $2,500 7 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 195 $1,700 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 190 $2,400 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 185 $2,250 10 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 180 $1,500 11 56JR Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 175 $1,450 12 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 170 $1,400 13 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 165 $1,350 14 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 160 $2,000 15 0E Rick Eckert York, PA 155 $1,200 16 00s Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 150 $1,100 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 145 $1,800 18 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 140 $1,800 19 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 135 $1,000 20 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 130 $1,700



Wrisco Winternationals Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 6 Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA 250 $15,000 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 230 $7,200 3 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 230 $3,500 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 210 $4,100 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 210 $2,600 6 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 205 $2,500 7 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 195 $1,700 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 190 $2,400 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 185 $2,250 10 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 180 $1,500 11 56JR Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 175 $1,450 12 18 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 170 $1,400 13 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 165 $1,350 14 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 160 $2,000 15 0E Rick Eckert York, PA 155 $1,200 16 00s Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 150 $1,100 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 145 $1,800 18 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 140 $1,800 19 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 135 $1,000 20 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 130 $1,700

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*