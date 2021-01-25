Brandon Sheppard Scores Top-5 at All-Tech

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/25/21) – Brandon Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to a Top-5 finish in Saturday’s Speedweeks stop at All-Tech Raceway.

A field of 57 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series entries converged at the Lake City, Fla. oval. After steady rain nixed Friday night’s program, all eyes were on Saturday’s $15,000-to-win finale.

After timing in eighth fastest in his qualifying group, Brandon raced to a runner-up finish in his heat race to earn the ninth starting position for the feature. Advancing four positions in the 50-lap main event, Sheppard took the checkered flag in fifth behind race winner Kyle Larson, Devin Moran, Mike Marlar, and Jimmy Owens.

“We had a really fast race car tonight. As big as this place is and as good as the track was tonight, we still needed to start up front,” said Sheppard. “I can’t say enough about my guys, their working their tails off down here. We keep getting better night in and night out. We’ll keep digging and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the week at East Bay.”

Speedweeks action resumes for the team on Monday night when they kick off a six-night stretch with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla.

For complete results or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

