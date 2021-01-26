2021 SCHEDULE: Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds Race 30 Dates over Eight Weeks

2021 SCHEDULE: DIRTcar Summer Nationals & Summit Modifieds Race 30 Dates over Eight Weeks

New look, winner’s shares unveiled for Summit Modifieds in 11th season of competition

CONCORD, NC – Jan. 26, 2021 – The long-awaited 2021 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals schedules are set and feature endless potential for exciting racing.

For the first time in its 36-year history, Hell Tour fans can enjoy watching both tours race over eight different weeks at various tracks, featuring a fresh mix of annual favorites, returning gems and one new addition.

Both tours are scheduled to race 30 dates over an eight-week stretch, starting with the kickoff at Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway on Tuesday, June 15.

Similar to the revamped 2020 schedule, a two-week break period will divide the tours into two parts to allow for the Late Model drivers to compete with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models in their crown-jewel events – Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic, on July 30-31, and Cedar Lake Speedway’s USA Nationals, on Aug. 5-7. The Summit Modifieds will again run alongside the Outlaws at the Prairie Dirt Classic, featuring the $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

Racing is also set for an average of five days per week, allowing teams to recuperate and travel on Monday and Tuesday for a grueling week of five-straight races Wednesday to Sunday. A make-up week has been set aside on Aug. 11-15 for races that are postponed from earlier in the series. Some weeks also have open dates for races that will be announced at a later time.

Swinging through a total of eight different states, 31 unique tracks in total will get their opportunity to host the Late Models and Modifieds, including one brand-new track in Indianapolis, IN. Circle City Raceway is set for opening this spring and will bring in the Summer Nationals and Summit Modified pilots to the quarter-mile oval on Wednesday, July 14. The Terre Haute Action Track returns only to the Summit Modifieds schedule on July 18.

The Summit Modifieds will hit the road for their 11th season of action in 2021, sporting an updated look to the tour’s logo. Ten years with the classic oval version has fit the tour well, and the updated, patch-style design will help display the Summit Racing Equipment and DIRTcar Racing partnership for years to come.

“Summit Racing Equipment is proud to remain the title sponsor of the Modified Nationals, and we know the unveiling of our new logo will usher in a brand-new era of partnership after 10 great seasons,” said Summit Motorsports & Events Manager Jim Greenleaf. “It’s a great new design that helps showcase our support and dedication to the teams, tracks and great race fans that help make this all possible.”

Going hand-in-hand with the new logo is the introduction of a new minimum winner’s share for the Summit Modified races in 2021. All 30 Features will pay a minimum $1,500 to win; a $500 increase from previous seasons.

Friday and Saturday night Late Model races will pay $10,000 to the winner; the other days of the week will serve as $5,000-to-win shows. The Late Model champion’s check will be awarded for only the second time in the state of Michigan, on Aug. 21, at Merritt Speedway, crowned alongside the Summit Modified champion. Weekly point funds for the Late Models will also be distributed throughout the schedule.

Summer Nationals fans can follow along throughout the tour via DIRTVision’s all-new annual Platinum FAST PASS streaming subscription. Watch the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds, World of Outlaws, Super DIRTcar Series and more all year round for just $299 with the annual subscription or $39 per month and never miss a moment of the best dirt track racing in the country.

Combined tour schedules:

Week #1

Tuesday, June 15 | Brownstown Speedway | Brownstown, IN

Wednesday, June 16 | Peoria Speedway | Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 17 | Kankakee County Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 18 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 19 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 20 | Plymouth Speedway | Plymouth, IN

Week #2

Wednesday, June 23 | LaSalle Speedway | LaSalle, IL

Thursday, June 24 | Spoon River Speedway | Canton, IL

Friday, June 25 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL

Saturday, June 26 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 27 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL

Week #3

Wednesday, June 30 | Beaver Dam Raceway | Beaver Dam, WI (Late Models only)

Thursday, July 1 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Friday, July 2 | The Dirt Oval at Route 66 | Joliet, IL

Saturday, July 3 | Fayette County Speedway | Brownstown, IL

Sunday, July 4 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #4

Thursday, July 8 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, July 9 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, July 10 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, July 11 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Week #5

Wednesday, July 14 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

Thursday, July 15 | Thunderbird Raceway | Muskegon, MI

Friday, July 16 | Hartford Speedway | Hartford, MI

Saturday, July 17 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 18 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN (Modifieds only)

Week #6

Wednesday, July 21 | Open

Thursday, July 22 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Friday, July 23 | Open

Saturday, July 24 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 25 | Open

Fri-Sat, July 30-31 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL (Modifieds only)

Week #7

Wed-Sun, Aug. 11-15 | Make-Ups