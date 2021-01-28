Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals Shifts to I-70 Motorsports Park in 2021!

Lonnie Wheatley, ODESSA, Mo. (January 26, 2021) – The Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals has found a new home for 2021.

After four years at Dodge City, the ever-increasingly popular event will now take place at Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park.

Contested under the United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) banner, the I-70 Motorsports Park Sprint Car Nationals presented by Lubbock Wrecker Service will take place on September 23-25.

Two complete nights of racing action on Thursday and Friday, September 23-24, will set the stage for Saturday’s September 25 championship finale that will offer up $3,000 to the winner.

Colorado’s Jake Bubak has topped the last two editions of the Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals, making a late move in last August’s event to take the win ahead of Jason Martin and Zach Blurton after sweeping through the 2019 edition to pocket more than $6,000 including preliminary night winnings and lap money over the three-day weekend.

Bubak’s pair of wins came after Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the event in 2017 and then Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in the 2018 finale.

Additional event and entry information will be available soon as details are finalized.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

I-70 Motorsports Park is located east of Kansas City off Exit 41 near Odessa, MO. For more information, contact track manager Tommie Estes, Jr., at 405-238-8485 or check www.i70motorsportspark.com.