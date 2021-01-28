Tickets for Show-Me 100, other Lucas Oil Speedway events open to general public next Monday

WHEATLAND, MO. (Jan. 28, 2021) – Both reserved and general admission tickets to the 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com – plus any event this season at Lucas Oil Speedway – are only a few days away from going on sale to the general public.

Those fans who had reserved seats for last year’s Show-Me 100 or from the canceled 2019 event still have until 5 p.m. on Friday to renew those seats before they go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Admissions Director Nichole McMillan said that reserved seating must be purchased as a three-day pass, at $100 per ticket. The three-day passes offer the comfort of the high-back, stadium-style seats and prime viewing on the top few rows of the front straightaway.

Fans wanting to renew by Friday should contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or reach her by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Beginning on Monday, fans can also use the new online ticketing system to purchase general admission tickets to the Show-Me 100 or other Lucas Oil Speedway events.

“But fans who want the Show-Me 100 reserved tickets will still need to call the office,” McMillan said.

The Show-Me 100, one of Dirt Lake Model Racing’s crown-jewel events, is scheduled for May 27-29.

Fans are reminded they also can purchase general admission tickets at the gate day of the event for any scheduled event at the dirt track, drag-boat lake or off road track.

The Show-Me 100 weekend features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs each night. Action kicks off on May 27 with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event. The USRA Modifieds feature winner will earn $750.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 28 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. USRA Modifieds compete for a $750-to-win feature with more points collected toward the final-night main event.

The May 29 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,500-to-win USRA Modified feature.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 27: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 28: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 29: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $40 pit pass.

Three-day reserved tickets for the Show-Me 100 are non-refundable. Pit passes are not a part of the reserved-seat package and pit passes cannot be exchanged or used toward purchase of the reserved-seat package. However, there is a three-day pit pass that includes general admission seating in addition to pit-area access.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com