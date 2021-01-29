$600,000+ Payout in June’s World of Outlaws Trip to Huset’s & Jackson

$180,000 Available if Driver Sweeps Finale of Huset’s 50 & Jackson Nationals

BRANDON, SD – THE SHOWDOWN continues to build as one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

Today, officials released a massive payout of more than $600,000 available between the five World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex in June. This includes the potential for one driver to take home $180,000 thanks to a huge six-figure bonus to anyone that can sweep the finale at both tracks.

It all starts on Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22 with the Huset’s 50, a two-night affair at the 1/3rd-mile high-banked bullring outside of Brandon, SD. Monday’s opening program features the standard $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start World of Outlaws purse, while Tuesday’s conclusion offers $30,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start.

Wednesday will serve as a travel day with teams hauling across I-90 to downtown Jackson, MN, where a hauler parade is scheduled. A fan fest at the track with live music and more activities will follow to wrap up the day off.

On Thursday, June 24, the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals commences at the recently renovated 4/10th-mile oval. Back-to-back purses at $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start will lead into Saturday’s nightcap which is boosted to $50,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start.

A $100,000 bonus is on the line for any competitor who sweeps both finales at the Huset’s 50 on June 22 and Jackson Nationals on June 26, giving one driver the chance to cash in for more than $180,000 in just a matter of days.

The full payout for each night of THE SHOWDOWN can be found at worldofoutlaws.com.

Since debuting on April 30, 1983, the World of Outlaws have held 46 events at Huset’s Speedway. Kyle Larson and Sheldon Haudenschild won most recently in September 2020. Sammy Swindell (10), Mark Kinser (9) and Steve Kinser (7) are the winningest Outlaws at Huset’s.

At Jackson, the World of Outlaws have contested 23 features since the July 8, 1987 debut won by Bobby Davis Jr. Most recently, Logan Schuchart scored $30,000 with his 2020 triumph at the Jackson Nationals. Reigning champion Brad Sweet (4) is the winningest driver at the track followed by Donny Schatz (3) and Steve Kinser (3).